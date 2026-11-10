Vroom Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $91.1 million stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026 NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. HIGHLIGHTS OF THIRD QUARTER 2026

$91.1 million stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026 and $80.2 million tangible book value(1) as of September 30, 2026

$64.2 million consolidated total available liquidity(2) as of September 30, 2026, consisting of:



$33.0 million cash and cash equivalents



$4.2 million liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities

$27.0 million available liquidity from delayed draw facility

$9.8 million net loss for the third quarter 2026

$10.5 million net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders for the third quarter 2026

$8.7 million adjusted net loss(3) for the third quarter 2026

$5.7 million increase in net loss and $30.0 million decrease in adjusted net loss(3) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026(4) compared to trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025(4)

$16.9 million year-over-year improvement in net loss for the third quarter 2026, primarily driven by lower mark to market losses due to our rebuilt internal customer scoring model. $10.4 million quarter over quarter increase in net loss, primarily driven by higher mark to market losses due to seasonality, rising interest rates and higher lifetime loss expectations on our legacy vintages underwritten prior to the implementation of our rebuilt internal customer scoring model in September 2025. $460 to $485 million updated full year indirect origination volume guidance and $30 to $35 million updated full year adjusted net loss(5) guidance to reflect third quarter results.



(1)

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $91.1 million, excluding intangible assets of $10.9 million as of September 30, 2026. (2) Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $33.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $4.2 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities, and $27.0 million of availability from delayed draw facility. (3) Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. (4) Adjusted net income (loss) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 are non-GAAP measures, and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 includes non-GAAP combined results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For a definition and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. (5) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for the full year 2026 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future the amounts of which may be material. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, "In the third quarter of 2026, adjusted net loss improved significantly year-over-year as we continue to see the benefits of our rebuilt internal customer scoring model, which was implemented in September 2025. We also continue to make significant investments in our Next-Generation Technology Platform and we are pleased with the rollout of our Next-Generation FastLane dealer portal."

Jon Sandison, Chief Financial Officer of Vroom, added, "During the third quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet by issuing preferred stock units in our subsidiary, Vroom Automotive, for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million. We ended the quarter with total available liquidity of $64.2 million, and remain focused on disciplined expense management. On October 15, 2026, we completed our 19th securitization transaction, issuing approximately $234.2 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate asset-backed securities."

Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the“Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom's assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to“Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to“Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as“Non-GAAP Combined” or“Combined”) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through September 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined nine months ended September 30, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and nine months ended September 30, 2026, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 $ Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 43,653 $ 44,829 $ (1,176 ) (2.6 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 4,472 4,544 (72 ) (1.6 )% Securitization debt 7,458 8,771 (1,313 ) (15.0 )% Total interest expense 11,930 13,315 (1,385 ) (10.4 )% Net interest income 31,723 31,514 209 0.7 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 20,404 43,202 (22,798 ) (52.8 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries 11,319 (11,688 ) 23,007 196.8 % Noninterest income: Servicing income 922 1,088 (166 ) (15.3 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 2,678 3,152 (474 ) (15.0 )% CarStory revenue 1,261 1,347 (86 ) (6.4 )% Other income 1,863 3,924 (2,061 ) (52.5 )% Total noninterest income 6,724 9,511 (2,787 ) (29.3 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 17,191 16,287 904 5.6 % Professional fees 2,481 1,538 943 61.3 % Software and IT costs 3,312 3,062 250 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization 1,569 998 571 57.2 % Interest expense on corporate debt 1,043 706 337 47.7 % Other expenses 2,248 2,230 18 0.8 % Total expenses 27,844 24,821 3,023 12.2 % Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (9,801 ) (26,998 ) 17,197 63.7 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations 24 144 (120 ) (83.3 )% Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,825 ) $ (27,142 ) $ 17,317 63.8 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (22 ) $ 366 $ (388 ) (106.0 )% Net loss $ (9,847 ) $ (26,776 ) $ 16,929 63.2 % Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $ (696 ) $ - $ (696 ) 100.0 % Net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $ (10,543 ) $ (26,776 ) $ 16,233 60.6 %





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 $ Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 129,734 $ 127,734 $ 7,183 $ 134,917 $ (5,183 ) (3.8 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 11,307 12,421 1,017 13,438 (2,131 ) (15.9 )% Securitization debt 24,664 25,202 1,178 26,380 (1,716 ) (6.5 )% Total interest expense 35,971 37,623 2,195 39,818 (3,847 ) (9.7 )% Net interest income 93,763 90,111 4,988 95,099 (1,336 ) (1.4 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 55,750 73,802 6,792 80,594 (24,844 ) (30.8 )% Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 38,013 16,309 (1,804 ) 14,505 23,508 162.1 % Noninterest income: Servicing income 2,986 3,601 192 3,793 (807 ) (21.3 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 8,655 10,876 307 11,183 (2,528 ) (22.6 )% CarStory revenue 3,891 5,585 432 6,017 (2,126 ) (35.3 )% Other income 7,060 8,472 113 8,585 (1,525 ) (17.8 )% Total noninterest income 22,592 28,534 1,044 29,578 (6,986 ) (23.6 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 55,088 53,445 2,823 56,268 (1,180 ) (2.1 )% Professional fees 8,985 8,898 297 9,195 (210 ) (2.3 )% Software and IT costs 9,717 8,884 457 9,341 376 4.0 % Depreciation and amortization 4,391 2,315 1,057 3,372 1,019 30.2 % Interest expense on corporate debt 3,318 1,884 176 2,060 1,258 61.1 % Impairment charges - 4,156 - 4,156 (4,156 ) (100.0 )% Other expenses 7,230 7,433 371 7,804 (574 ) (7.4 )% Total expenses 88,729 87,015 5,181 92,196 (3,467 ) (3.8 )% Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (28,124 ) (42,172 ) (5,941 ) (48,113 ) 19,989 41.5 % Reorganization items, net - - 51,036 51,036 (51,036 ) (100.0 )% (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (28,124 ) (42,172 ) 45,095 2,923 (31,047 ) (1,062.2 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 192 353 5 358 (166 ) (46.4 )% Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,316 ) $ (42,525 ) $ 45,090 $ 2,565 $ (30,881 ) (1,203.9 )% Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 39 $ 878 $ (4 ) $ 874 $ (835 ) (95.5 )% Net (loss) income $ (28,277 ) $ (41,647 ) $ 45,086 $ 3,439 $ (31,716 ) (922.2 )% Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $ (1,958 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (1,958 ) 100.0 % Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $ (30,235 ) $ (41,647 ) $ 45,086 $ 3,439 $ (33,674 ) (979.2 )%

Results by Segment

UACC

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 43,653 $ 44,829 $ (1,176 ) (2.6 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 4,472 4,544 (72 ) (1.6 )% Securitization debt 7,458 8,771 (1,313 ) (15.0 )% Total interest expense 11,930 13,315 (1,385 ) (10.4 )% Net interest income 31,723 31,514 209 0.7 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 20,547 43,550 (23,003 ) (52.8 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries 11,176 (12,036 ) 23,212 192.9 % Noninterest income: Servicing income 922 1,088 (166 ) (15.3 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 3,106 2,855 251 8.8 % Other income 1,826 1,883 (57 ) (3.0 )% Total noninterest income 5,854 5,826 28 0.5 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 15,235 14,072 1,163 8.3 % Professional fees 1,526 826 700 84.7 % Software and IT costs 3,211 2,502 709 28.3 % Depreciation and amortization 1,471 887 584 65.8 % Interest expense on corporate debt 465 664 (199 ) (29.9 )% Other expenses 1,806 1,736 70 4.0 % Total expenses 23,714 20,687 3,027 14.6 % Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (696 ) - (696 ) 100.0 % Adjusted net loss $ (5,806 ) $ (25,784 ) $ 19,978 77.5 % Stock compensation expense $ 1,227 $ 1,112 $ 115 10.3 % Severance $ 348 $ - $ 348 100.0 %





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 129,734 $ 127,734 $ 7,254 $ 134,988 $ (5,254 ) (3.9 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 11,307 12,421 1,017 13,438 (2,131 ) (15.9 )% Securitization debt 24,664 25,202 1,178 26,380 (1,716 ) (6.5 )% Total interest expense 35,971 37,623 2,195 39,818 (3,847 ) (9.7 )% Net interest income 93,763 90,111 5,059 95,170 (1,407 ) (1.5 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 56,127 75,123 7,647 82,770 (26,643 ) (32.2 )% Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 37,636 14,988 (2,588 ) 12,400 25,236 203.5 % Noninterest income: Servicing income 2,986 3,601 192 3,793 (807 ) (21.3 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 9,074 10,099 390 10,489 (1,415 ) (13.5 )% Other income 6,952 6,096 66 6,162 790 12.8 % Total noninterest income 19,012 19,796 648 20,444 (1,432 ) (7.0 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 48,324 45,209 2,398 47,607 717 1.5 % Professional fees 5,879 5,328 172 5,500 379 6.9 % Software and IT costs 9,355 7,276 367 7,643 1,712 22.4 % Depreciation and amortization 4,087 1,994 817 2,811 1,276 45.4 % Interest expense on corporate debt 1,512 1,842 85 1,927 (415 ) (21.6 )% Impairment charges - 3,479 - 3,479 (3,479 ) (100.0 )% Other expenses 5,826 5,558 262 5,820 6 0.1 % Total expenses 74,983 70,686 4,101 74,787 196 0.3 % Provision for income taxes from continuing operations - 39 - 39 (39 ) (100.0 )% Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (1,958 ) - - - (1,958 ) 100.0 % Adjusted net loss $ (16,309 ) $ (29,913 ) $ (5,910 ) $ (35,823 ) $ 19,514 54.5 % Stock compensation expense $ 3,485 $ 2,521 $ 127 $ 2,648 $ 837 31.6 % Severance $ 499 $ 28 $ 4 $ 32 $ 467 1,459.4 %

CarStory

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 1,261 $ 1,347 $ (86 ) (6.4 )% Other income 37 35 2 5.7 % Total noninterest income 1,298 1,382 (84 ) (6.1 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,130 1,378 (248 ) (18.0 )% Professional fees 72 (108 ) 180 166.7 % Software and IT costs 1 (4 ) 5 125.0 % Depreciation and amortization 98 111 (13 ) (11.7 )% Other expenses 90 100 (10 ) (10.0 )% Total expenses 1,391 1,477 (86 ) (5.8 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 24 24 - 0.0 % Adjusted net loss $ (87 ) $ (72 ) $ (15 ) 20.8 % Stock compensation expense $ 30 $ 47 $ (17 ) (36.2 )% Severance $ - $ - $ - 0.0 %





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 3,891 $ 5,585 $ 432 $ 6,017 $ (2,126 ) (35.3 )% Other income 108 132 13 145 (37 ) (25.5 )% Total noninterest income 3,999 5,717 445 6,162 (2,163 ) (35.1 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,639 4,319 326 4,645 (1,006 ) (21.7 )% Professional fees 166 (175 ) 13 (162 ) 328 202.5 % Software and IT costs 5 (1 ) 2 1 4 400.0 % Depreciation and amortization 304 321 240 561 (257 ) (45.8 )% Other expenses 285 374 20 394 (109 ) (27.7 )% Total expenses 4,399 4,838 601 5,439 (1,040 ) (19.1 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 81 73 5 78 3 3.8 % Adjusted net (loss) income $ (373 ) $ 890 $ (153 ) $ 737 $ (1,110 ) (150.6 )% Stock compensation expense $ 77 $ 81 $ 8 $ 89 $ (12 ) (13.5 )% Severance $ 31 $ - $ - $ - $ 31 100.0 %

Corporate

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries $ (143 ) $ (348 ) $ 205 58.9 % Net interest income after losses and recoveries 143 348 (205 ) (58.9 )% Noninterest income (loss): Warranties and GAP income (loss), net (428 ) 297 (725 ) (244.1 )% Other income - 2,006 (2,006 ) (100.0 )% Total noninterest income (loss) (428 ) 2,303 (2,731 ) (118.6 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 826 837 (11 ) (1.3 )% Professional fees 883 820 63 7.7 % Software and IT costs 100 564 (464 ) (82.3 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 578 42 536 1,276.2 % Other expenses 352 394 (42 ) (10.7 )% Total expenses 2,739 2,657 82 3.1 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations - 120 (120 ) (100.0 )%





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income (expense) $ - $ - $ (71 ) $ (71 ) $ 71 100.0 % Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries (377 ) (1,321 ) (855 ) (2,176 ) 1,799 82.7 % Net interest income after losses and recoveries 377 1,321 784 2,105 (1,728 ) (82.1 )% Noninterest (loss) income: Warranties and GAP income (loss), net (419 ) 777 (83 ) 694 (1,113 ) (160.4 )% Other income - 2,244 34 2,278 (2,278 ) (100.0 )% Total noninterest (loss) income (419 ) 3,021 (49 ) 2,972 (3,391 ) (114.1 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,125 3,917 99 4,016 (891 ) (22.2 )% Professional fees 2,940 3,745 112 3,857 (917 ) (23.8 )% Software and IT costs 357 1,609 88 1,697 (1,340 ) (79.0 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 1,806 42 91 133 1,673 1,257.7 % Impairment charges - 677 - 677 (677 ) (100.0 )% Other expenses 1,119 1,501 89 1,590 (471 ) (29.6 )% Total expenses 9,347 11,491 479 11,970 (2,623 ) (21.9 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 111 241 - 241 (130 ) (53.9 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe Adjusted net income (loss) is useful in evaluating our operating performance, total available liquidity is useful in evaluating our liquidity position, and tangible book value is useful in evaluating our capital position excluding intangible assets.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities, and available liquidity from the delayed draw facility. A reconciliation of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to total available liquidity is included above.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 are referred to as those of the“Predecessor” periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 and thereafter are referred to as those of the“Successor” periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025, separately, management views our operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025 against any of the previous or future periods reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined nine months ended September 30, 2026 (prepared on a GAAP basis) and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net income (loss)

We calculate Adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) from continuing operations less preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,825 ) $ (27,142 ) Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (696 ) - Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock compensation expense 1,513 1,444 Severance expense 341 - Adjusted net income (loss) $ (8,667 ) $ (25,698 )





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 (in thousands) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,316 ) $ (42,525 ) $ 45,090 $ 2,565 Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (1,958 ) - - - Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock compensation expense 4,375 3,771 144 3,915 Severance expense 536 388 4 392 Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence) - 913 - 913 Reorganization items, net - - (51,036 ) (51,036 ) Impairment charges - 4,156 - 4,156 Adjusted net loss $ (25,363 ) $ (33,297 ) $ (5,798 ) $ (39,095 )





Successor Successor Successor Successor Successor Successor Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from July 1 through September 30, Period from April 1 through June 30, Period from January 1 through March 31, Period from October 1 through December 31, Period from July 1 through September 30, Period from April 1 through June 30, Period from January 15 through March 31, Period from January 1 through January 14, Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (9,825 ) $ 555 $ (19,046 ) $ (11,521 ) $ (27,142 ) $ (8,932 ) $ (6,450 ) $ 45,090 $ 38,640 $ (36,716 ) Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (696 ) (691 ) (571 ) - - - - - - - Stock compensation expense 1,513 1,435 1,427 1,410 1,444 1,836 491 144 635 935 Severance expense 341 195 - - - 367 21 4 25 287 Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence) - - - - - - 913 - 913 3,582 Reorganization items, net - - - - - - - (51,036 ) (51,036 ) 5,564 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - - - - - Impairment charges - - - - - - 4,156 - 4,156 - Adjusted net income (loss) (8,667 ) 1,494 (18,190 ) (10,111 ) (25,698 ) (6,729 ) (869 ) (5,798 ) (6,667 ) (26,348 )

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026 we expect the following updated guidance:

Indirect origination volume(6): $460 - $485 million

Adjusted net income (loss)(3)(5): ($30) - ($35) million

(6) Represents retail installment sale contracts originated through third-party dealers.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations as of November 10, 2026 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See“Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2026, including expected indirect origination volume and adjusted net income (loss) guidance, expected credit performance and realized and unrealized losses, lifetime loss expectations, expected benefits of our rebuilt internal customer scoring model, anticipated performance of recently underwritten loan vintages, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, future expense management, planned technology investments, including in our technology platform and dealer portal, future results of operations and financial position, our total available liquidity, our liquidity position and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at . All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations:

Vroom

Jon Sandison

...

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,981 $ 10,384 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $58.4 million and $55.8 million, respectively) 58,443 55,914 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $779.9 million and $777.0 million, respectively) 802,996 808,636 Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $11.3 million and $12.4 million, respectively) 11,576 12,834 Property and equipment, net 7,873 6,744 Intangible assets, net 10,944 12,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,973 5,792 Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $8.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively) 22,473 24,665 Assets from discontinued operations - 46 Total assets $ 952,259 $ 937,385 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $ 304,062 $ 318,655 Related party line of credit (Note 19) - 18,500 Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $393.2 million and $393.2 million, respectively) 414,966 423,197 Related party note (Note 19) 50,000 10,000 Operating lease liabilities 8,139 9,142 Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $15.7 million and $15.7 million, respectively) 43,178 41,149 Liabilities from discontinued operations 142 124 Total liabilities 820,487 820,767 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Mezzanine equity: Preferred units, no par value, 15,000 series A units, 7,500 series B units, 16,000 series A1 units, 4,000 series B1 units authorized and issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (Note 13) 40,704 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,274,798 and 5,199,641 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 174,348 169,663 Accumulated deficit (83,285 ) (53,050 ) Total stockholders' equity 91,068 116,618 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 952,259 $ 937,385





VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Interest income $ 43,653 $ 44,829 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 4,472 4,544 Securitization debt 7,458 8,771 Total interest expense 11,930 13,315 Net interest income 31,723 31,514 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 20,404 43,202 Net interest income after losses and recoveries 11,319 (11,688 ) Noninterest income: Servicing income 922 1,088 Warranties and GAP income, net 2,678 3,152 CarStory revenue 1,261 1,347 Other income 1,863 3,924 Total noninterest income 6,724 9,511 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 17,191 16,287 Professional fees 2,481 1,538 Software and IT costs 3,312 3,062 Depreciation and amortization 1,569 998 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,043 706 Other expenses 2,248 2,230 Total expenses 27,844 24,821 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (9,801 ) (26,998 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations 24 144 Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,825 ) $ (27,142 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (22 ) $ 366 Net loss $ (9,847 ) $ (26,776 ) Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $ (696 ) $ - Net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $ (10,543 ) $ (26,776 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (2.01 ) $ (5.22 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.07 Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.01 ) $ (5.15 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 5,243,437 5,199,581





Successor Predecessor Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Interest income $ 129,734 $ 127,734 $ 7,183 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 11,307 12,421 1,017 Securitization debt 24,664 25,202 1,178 Total interest expense 35,971 37,623 2,195 Net interest income 93,763 90,111 4,988 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 55,750 73,802 6,792 Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 38,013 16,309 (1,804 ) Noninterest income: Servicing income 2,986 3,601 192 Warranties and GAP income, net 8,655 10,876 307 CarStory revenue 3,891 5,585 432 Other income 7,060 8,472 113 Total noninterest income 22,592 28,534 1,044 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 55,088 53,445 2,823 Professional fees 8,985 8,898 297 Software and IT costs 9,717 8,884 457 Depreciation and amortization 4,391 2,315 1,057 Interest expense on corporate debt 3,318 1,884 176 Impairment charges - 4,156 - Other expenses 7,230 7,433 371 Total expenses 88,729 87,015 5,181 Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (28,124 ) (42,172 ) (5,941 ) Reorganization items, net - - 51,036 (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (28,124 ) (42,172 ) 45,095 Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 192 353 5 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,316 ) $ (42,525 ) $ 45,090 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 39 878 (4 ) Net (loss) income $ (28,277 ) $ (41,647 ) $ 45,086 Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $ (1,958 ) $ - $ - Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders $ (30,235 ) $ (41,647 ) $ 45,086





VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Successor Predecessor Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic: Continuing operations (5.80 ) (8.21 ) 24.74 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.17 (0.00 ) Basic $ (5.79 ) $ (8.04 ) $ 24.74 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted: Continuing operations (5.80 ) (8.21 ) 23.89 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.17 (0.00 ) Diluted $ (5.79 ) $ (8.04 ) $ 23.89 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 5,217,768 5,179,023 1,822,541 Diluted 5,217,768 5,179,023 1,887,370





VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Successor Predecessor Nine months ended September 30, Period from January 15 through September 30, Period from January 1 through January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Operating activities Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,316 ) $ (42,525 ) $ 45,090 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment charges - 4,156 - Depreciation and amortization 4,391 2,315 1,057 Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net 64,918 85,752 4,762 Losses on Warranties and GAP 4,924 5,416 407 Stock-based compensation expense 4,375 3,771 144 Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value - - (416 ) Non-cash reorganization items, net - - (51,741 ) Other, net 366 (1,227 ) 193 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Finance receivables, held for sale Originations of finance receivables, held for sale - - (14,337 ) Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale - - 6,481 Other - - 169 Interest receivable 1,258 1,406 (164 ) Other assets 3,690 1,336 5,178 Other liabilities 2,487 (4,046 ) (2,627 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 58,093 56,354 (5,804 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 103 (2,446 ) (207 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 58,196 53,908 (6,011 ) Investing activities Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value Originations of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value (331,415 ) (319,736 ) - Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value 253,264 239,198 2,985 Principal payments received on beneficial interests 540 1,135 147 Purchase of property and equipment (4,094 ) (5,394 ) (151 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (81,705 ) (84,797 ) 2,981 Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations - 637 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (81,705 ) (84,160 ) 2,981 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements 225,000 307,780 - Principal repayment under secured financing agreements (214,230 ) (191,617 ) (16,676 ) Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations - 16,223 - Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations (8,107 ) (10,335 ) (1,028 ) Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities 266,600 256,000 11,900 Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (281,193 ) (349,945 ) (8,094 ) Proceeds from preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, net of issuance costs 40,704 - - Cash paid for preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (1,374 ) - - Proceeds from issuance of related party note 21,500 10,000 - Other financing activities (265 ) (1,857 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 48,635 36,249 (13,898 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,126 5,997 (16,928 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 66,298 61,441 78,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 91,424 $ 67,438 $ 61,441





VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 37,614 $ 35,078 $ 4,534 Cash paid for reorganization items, net $ - $ - $ 1,705 Accrued and unpaid preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary $ 584 $ - $ - Exchange of outstanding debt for 2032 Notes $ 28,500 $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds) $ (330 ) $ - $ -



