Astera Labs Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced its participation in the following financial conferences:



BMO Technology and Innovation Leaders Conference on Nov. 12th in New York. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 9:15 am ET.

Raymond James 2026 TMT & Consumer Conference on Dec. 8th in New York. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 9:20 am ET.

Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference on Dec. 9th in San Francisco. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 2:00 pm PT. Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 12th in New York. Astera Labs' presentation time will be available on the investor relations website.



Webcasts of these sessions will be available on Astera Labs' investor relations website at

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at .

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

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