Gigacloud Technology Inc To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that Erica Wei, its Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference



Fireside chat at 1:20pm ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 in New York City. One-one-one investor meetings throughout the day.



15 th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

One-one-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 in New York City.



2026 Furey Research Hidden Gems Conference



Virtual presentation at 1:00pm ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. One-one-one investor meetings throughout the day.



Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with GigaCloud at these conferences should contact your representative at RBC Capital Markets, ROTH, and Furey Research Partners, respectively, or PondelWilkinson at ....

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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GigaCloud Technology Inc

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