Parsons Introduces Inet® Convergent Response, Combining Its Inet® And Team Awareness Kit Capabilities For Faster Operational Decision-Making



Parsons introduced iNET® Convergent Response, a solution that unifies capabilities of two Parsons' products by combining the power of iNET® and Team Awareness Kit (TAK) into a unified operational platform.

iNET® Convergent Response enables faster coordination and decision-making across transportation, emergency management, public safety, and critical infrastructure operations. iNET® Convergent Response extends Parsons' dual-use technology portfolio by connecting real-time situational awareness with operational execution.



CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the launch of iNET® Convergent Response, a new solution package that combines the company's Intelligent Networks® (iNET®) platform with Team Awareness Kit (TAK) capabilities. The solution delivers enhanced situational awareness, operational coordination, and decision support across national security, transportation, public safety, critical infrastructure, and emergency management markets.

By integrating TAK's real-time information sharing with iNET®'s orchestration, workflow automation, and operational execution capabilities, iNET® Convergent Response helps organizations move from detection to coordinated action plans more efficiently. The platform connects personnel, infrastructure, and agencies across jurisdictions to support informed decision-making during planned events, emergencies, and security incidents.

"Whether supporting critical infrastructure, securing major public events, or responding to emergencies, organizations need the ability to turn information into action at speed," said Rico Lorenzo, Chief Technology Officer, Parsons. "iNET® Convergent Response brings together trusted situational awareness and operational execution from our Federal and Critical Infrastructure segments in a single platform, enabling customers to coordinate resources more effectively, strengthen security, and respond with greater confidence in mission-critical environments."

For decades, Parsons has helped communities worldwide move smarter with its iNET® Smart Mobility Platform. Cities, states, and municipalities rely on iNET® to improve mobility, safety, and operational performance across transportation networks of all sizes. Advanced operational capabilities, artificial intelligence, and machine learning help agencies identify issues, develop response strategies, and coordinate solutions in real time.

TAK is a scalable information-sharing platform that strengthens operational awareness and emergency response across military, federal, public safety, and civilian operations. Integrated with iNET®, it turns real-time field observations into unified responses across customer missions. Together, these capabilities support faster evacuations, smarter routing, improved crowd management, stronger disaster response, critical infrastructure protection, and enhanced force protection while improving collaboration and visibility among federal, state, and local agencies during daily operations, special events, and large-scale incidents.

The solution builds on Parsons' experience delivering dual-use technologies. By incorporating TAK's proven capabilities into iNET®, Parsons advances technologies that improve operational performance, strengthen resilience, and help organizations execute critical missions with greater speed, coordination, safety, and confidence.

For decades, Parsons has delivered leading solutions and capabilities to global events, bringing its unique positioning and experience to provide the necessary expertise, innovative solutions, and integrated security and critical infrastructure solutions for the successful execution of large-scale events and national gatherings. The company has provided integrated security and critical infrastructure solutions to past Olympics, World Cups, Expos, and the Super Bowl, including its iNET® and TAK solutions. The company's 80-plus-year history in infrastructure design and engineering coupled with 40 years of cutting-edge cybersecurity and physical security expertise, help ensure Parsons' ability to safeguard national assets, protect communities, and enhance global security.

To learn more about Parsons' operational coordination and response solutions, visit .

EXIM Approved: 2652

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

...