Suja Life Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
| September 28,
2026
| September 29,
2025
| September 28,
2026
| September 29,
2025
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|(8,305
|)
|(14,628
|)
|(28,369
|)
|(21,078
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|84
|8
|677
|1,036
|Interest expense
|3,255
|7,569
|16,151
|22,506
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,071
|7,144
|21,810
|20,983
|EBITDA
|2,105
|93
|10,269
|23,447
|Stock-based compensation
|1,725
|140
|2,980
|367
|Non-recurring costs (1)
|2,172
|404
|3,020
|895
|Sponsor costs (2)
|-
|355
|2,055
|1,097
|Transaction costs (3)
|-
|-
|25,077
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,826
|-
|4,099
|-
|Loss on remeasurement of TRA
|270
|-
|270
|-
|Regulatory write-off (4)
|965
|-
|965
|-
|Restructuring costs (5)
|1,481
|-
|1,481
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|10,545
|992
|50,216
|25,806
|Net loss margin
|(10.9)%
|(19.8)%
|(10.6)%
|(8.9)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.8
|%
|1.3
|%
|18.8
|%
|10.9
|%
|EBITDA margin
|2.8
|%
|0.1
|%
|3.8
|%
|9.9
|%
| (1) Non-Recurring Costs - for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2026, costs consists of (i) legal costs related to loan modification, (ii) public company technical step-up consulting costs and advisory costs related to public company strategy evaluation, (iii) consulting fees related to one-time system improvements, (iv) inventory write-offs related to discontinuation and exit from a line of business, (v) strategic talent recruiting costs, and (vi) one-time transition costs incurred to transition to a new storage facility. For the three and nine months ended September 29, 2025, costs consists of consulting fees related to one-time system improvements, transaction bonuses, and other one-time transition costs. These items are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance.
| (2) Sponsor Costs - Includes fees paid in cash to the Company's sponsor which do not recur subsequent to the IPO.
| (3) Transaction Costs - Consists of costs directly attributable to the IPO, including IPO-related professional fees and expenses, equity-based compensation costs incurred as a result of the acceleration and modification of equity awards in connection with the IPO, one-time IPO-related transaction bonuses, and investor relations and travel expenses. These items are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance.
| (4) Regulatory write-off - Consists of write-off of product inventory and related settlement amounts in connection with legal settlements of certain product labeling claims arising after updated FDA labeling regulations. These items are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance.
| (5) Restructuring costs - Consists of severance costs related to the reorganization of the Company's commercial operations in connection with the Company's operations as a public company. The restructuring activities were completed during the three months ended September 28, 2026, and no additional costs are expected to be incurred.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related conference call contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and related conference call are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“can have,”“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to expected consumer spending, macro-economic and competitive and promotional pressures, including in the grocery channel, velocity rates, market share, household penetration and our long-term growth opportunity, marketing, distribution and other investments and initiatives and their expected benefits, our ability to manage inflationary pressures, including fuel, packaging, freight, transportation and other input costs, the timing of customer shipments, growth rates and future financial results and outlook, estimated costs, expenditures, cash flows, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth or initiatives, strategies or the expected outcome or impact of pending or threatened litigation are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending; a reduction in demand for and sales of our cold-pressed juices, wellness shots and functional sodas or a decrease in consumer demand for such products generally; strong competition in the food and beverage retail industry; reduced traffic in the grocery channel and shifts in consumer purchasing across retail channels; the success of our marketing strategies and channels at maintaining consumer awareness of our brands, building brand loyalty and generating interest in our products from existing and new consumers; a reduction or limited availability of organic fruits, vegetables and other raw materials and ingredients for our juice products, or an increase in the price of such materials and ingredients; real or perceived quality or food safety issues with our products, which may diminish our brands and reputation; our indebtedness, including our ability to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement, and changes in interest rates; our reliance on distributor and retail customers for a significant portion of our sales, and our ability to maintain or further develop our sales channels; our reliance on our local and regional farming partners and other third-party partners and those third parties' ability to fulfill their obligations; our reliance on our limited suppliers for materials used to package our products, the costs of which have in the past been, and may continue to be, volatile and subject to price increases; inflationary pressures, including increases in fuel, packaging, freight, transportation and other input costs; failure by our transportation providers to deliver our products on time, or at all, and problems with our logistics network and arrangements; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to successfully forecast and manage our inventory at appropriate levels for our demand; the seasonal nature of our business, which may cause our quarterly results to fluctuate and may not be indicative of full-year performance; any damage or disruption at our production facilities in Oceanside, California, where our products are primarily manufactured; our ability to quickly respond to new trends by introducing new products or successfully improving existing products; our ability to develop and maintain our brands and company image; our success with making acquisitions and integrating newly acquired products or businesses; increased costs of operating as a public company; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).
We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, or cautionary statements, are disclosed under the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our final prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on May 8, 2026 in connection with our IPO. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or people acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other SEC filings and public communications. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release and related conference call in the context of these risks and uncertainties.
We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and related conference call are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Suja is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.
| SUJA LIFE INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
| ($ in thousands, except unit and share data)
|September 28, 2026
|December 29, 2025
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|15,503
|$
|31,015
|Restricted cash
|1,010
|1,010
|Trade receivables, net
|15,279
|14,081
|Inventories
|21,618
|22,412
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,116
|2,636
|Total current assets
|56,526
|71,154
|Property and equipment, net
|58,999
|45,671
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|24,644
|23,387
|Trade name and other intangible assets, net
|163,105
|178,463
|Goodwill
|106,201
|106,201
|Other assets
|1,416
|701
|Deferred transaction costs
|-
|2,536
|Total assets
|$
|410,891
|$
|428,113
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,976
|$
|19,408
|Accrued expenses
|12,434
|19,563
|Accrued compensation
|9,965
|14,596
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|2,890
|2,450
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|37
|110
|Short-term debt
|4,125
|2,740
|Total current liabilities
|44,427
|58,867
|Long-term operating lease obligations
|24,936
|24,051
|Long-term finance lease obligations
|70
|98
|Long-term debt, net
|158,846
|301,157
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|-
|11,370
|Tax receivable agreement liability
|270
|-
|Total liabilities
|228,549
|395,543
|Equity
| Unlimited Class A Units authorized, no par value, zero and 222,881 units issued and outstanding
as of September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Unlimited Class B Units authorized, no par value, zero and 18,680 units issued and outstanding
as of September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Unlimited Class C Units, no par value, zero and 200 units issued and outstanding as of
September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Zero and 4,840 Class D Units, no par value, issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2026
and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Unlimited Class E Units authorized, no par value, zero and 1,434 units issued and outstanding as
of September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Unlimited Class F Units, no par value, zero and 1,000 units issued and outstanding as of
September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued
and outstanding as of September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025
|-
|-
| Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 500,000,000 shares authorized; 23,788,700
and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2026 and December 29, 2025, respectively
|2
|-
| Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value per share - 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,836,312 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2026 and
December 29, 2025, respectively
|1
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|200,969
|144,712
|Noncontrolling interest
|68,226
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(86,856
|)
|(112,142
|)
|Total partners'/stockholders' equity
|182,342
|32,570
|Total liabilities and partners'/stockholders' equity
|$
|410,891
|$
|428,113
| SUJA LIFE INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
| ($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 28, 2026
| September 29, 2025
| September 28, 2026
| September 29, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|76,366
|$
|73,956
|$
|267,279
|$
|236,483
|Cost of sales
|(42,867
|)
|(39,702
|)
|(140,499
|)
|(124,442
|)
|Gross profit
|33,499
|34,254
|126,780
|112,040
|Operating expenses
|(36,484
|)
|(41,397
|)
|(108,951
|)
|(109,827
|)
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(25,077
|)
|-
|Income (loss) from operations
|(2,985
|)
|(7,143
|)
|(7,248
|)
|2,214
|Other income (expense), net
|(155
|)
|92
|(194
|)
|249
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(1,826
|)
|-
|(4,099
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(3,255
|)
|(7,569
|)
|(16,151
|)
|(22,506
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(8,221
|)
|(14,620
|)
|(27,692
|)
|(20,043
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(84
|)
|(8
|)
|(677
|)
|(1,036
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,305
|)
|$
|(14,628
|)
|$
|(28,369
|)
|$
|(21,078
|)
| Net loss attributable to Suja Life Holdings, LP
and subsidiaries through the IPO organizational
transactions
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(15,052
|)
|$
|-
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|(3,054
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(4,798
|)
|$
|-
|Net loss attributable to Suja Life, Inc.
|$
|(5,251
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(8,519
|)
|$
|-
| Three Months Ended
September 28, 2026
| Period from May 8, 2026 to
September 28, 2026
| Net loss per Class A common stock - basic and
diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
| Weighted-average Class A common stock
outstanding-basic and diluted
|23,788,700
|23,788,700
| SUJA LIFE INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
| ($ in thousands, except unit data)
|Nine Months Ended
| September 28,
2026
| September 29,
2025
|Operating activities
|Net Loss
|$
|(28,369
|)
|$
|(21,078
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,809
|20,983
|Bad debt expense (recovery)
|(64
|)
|42
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|3,458
|2,993
|Finance lease right-of-use amortization
|103
|116
|Non-cash interest on financing leases
|8
|19
|Amortization of discount on debt
|524
|745
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|831
|1,902
|Stock-based compensation
|14,888
|367
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|4,099
|-
|Loss on remeasurement of tax receivable liability
|270
|-
|Deferred taxes
|156
|-
|Change in operating assets and liabilities
|Trade receivables, net
|(1,134
|)
|541
|Inventories
|(37
|)
|(8,866
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(480
|)
|(562
|)
|Other assets
|(488
|)
|(34
|)
|Accounts payable
|(4,626
|)
|7,591
|Accrued compensation
|(4,631
|)
|(882
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(7,129
|)
|(1,375
|)
|Deferred transaction costs
|2,536
|-
|Operating lease obligations
|(3,390
|)
|(2,902
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,666
|)
|(400
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(882
|)
|(42
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(18,563
|)
|(10,558
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,445
|)
|(10,600
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving loan
|-
|10,000
|Repayments of revolver loan
|(40,000
|)
|-
|Principal payments on financing lease obligations
|(579
|)
|(127
|)
|Repayments of term loan
|(267,540
|)
|(1,370
|)
|Proceeds from term loan
|165,000
|-
|Prepayment premium on debt extinguishment
|(2,318
|)
|-
|Proceeds from the IPO, net underwriting discounts and offering expenses
|164,829
|-
|Payments for settlement of incentive units
|(13,102
|)
|-
|Financing costs from term loan
|(691
|)
|-
|Deferred offering costs paid
|-
|(61
|)
|Distributions
|-
|(1,810
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|5,599
|6,632
|Change in cash and restricted cash
|(15,512
|)
|(4,368
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|32,025
|16,882
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|16,513
|$
|12,514
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|19,129
|$
|21,825
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|609
|$
|-
|Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activities
|Amounts included in accounts payable for equipment purchased
|$
|585
|$
|763
|Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating lease assets
|$
|3,277
|$
|3,428
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