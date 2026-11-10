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Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results


Date: 2026-11-10 04:17:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2027 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Approximately $33.1 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $9.6 million expected to be received during the remainder of fiscal 2027
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 6 counties and recorded a $6.1 million gain on exchange of broadband licenses
  • Invested $5.4 million in spectrum clearing costs
  • Announced that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo are the first iPhone models to operate on dedicated private LTE networks using Anterix 900 MHz (Band 106) spectrum
  • Subsequent to quarter end, on October 29, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission advanced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to modify its Supplemental Coverage from Space (“SCS”) rules, which includes consideration of adding the 900 MHz band to the list of SCS bands

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2026, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $107.5 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $3.2 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 22, 2029. In fiscal 2027 second quarter, Anterix had no share repurchase activity. As of September 30, 2026, $250.0 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that participants join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at . Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, regulatory actions or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets and services to its targeted utility or other customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; and (vi) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at , discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
...

Anterix Inc.
 Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,467 $ 98,533
Spectrum receivable 16,063 10,638
Broadband licenses held for sale 13,607 -
Escrow deposits 3,172 6,130
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,773 4,684
Total current assets 145,082 119,985
Property and equipment, net 706 827
Right of use assets, net 4,345 4,069
Intangible assets 317,823 310,712
Deferred broadband costs 29,423 29,069
Other assets 534 548
Total assets $ 497,913 $ 465,210
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 11,667 $ 15,028
Accrued severance and other related charges 1,221 2,810
Operating lease liabilities 1,316 1,424
Contingent liability 2,220 2,220
Deferred revenue 14,331 14,513
Total current liabilities 30,755 35,995
Operating lease liabilities 3,331 2,995
Contingent liability 6,000 6,000
Deferred revenue 159,005 146,665
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911 4,911
Deferred income tax 6,759 6,323
Total liabilities 210,761 202,889
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 19,663,183 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 18,914,271 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 2 2
Additional paid-in capital 594,201 564,617
Accumulated deficit (307,051 ) (302,298 )
Total stockholders' equity 287,152 262,321
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 497,913 $ 465,210


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Spectrum revenue $ 1,958 $ 1,552 $ 3,916 $ 2,970
Operating expenses
General and administrative 10,029 8,398 19,653 18,847
Sales and support 2,253 1,449 4,164 2,942
Product development 1,177 1,212 2,397 2,332
Severance and other related charges 205 735 205 1,355
Depreciation and amortization 96 133 197 257
Operating expenses 13,760 11,927 26,616 25,733
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (6,092 ) (59,602 ) (16,745 ) (93,518 )
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (11,469 ) - (12,430 )
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 21 1 29
(Loss) income from operations (5,710 ) 60,675 (5,956 ) 83,156
Interest income 949 379 1,794 821
Other income 32 - 47 -
(Loss) income before income taxes (4,729 ) 61,054 (4,115 ) 83,977
Income tax expense 264 7,518 638 5,261
Net (loss) income $ (4,993 ) $ 53,536 $ (4,753 ) $ 78,716
Net (loss) income per common share basic $ (0.25 ) $ 2.86 $ (0.25 ) $ 4.22
Net (loss) income per common share diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 2.86 $ (0.25 ) $ 4.21
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net (loss) income per share 19,595,743 18,687,082 19,342,122 18,654,570
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share 19,595,743 18,705,801 19,342,122 18,710,311


Anterix Inc.
 Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income $ (4,993 ) $ 53,536 $ (4,753 ) $ 78,716
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 96 133 197 257
Stock compensation expense 4,065 2,947 7,347 6,579
Deferred income taxes 308 2,387 436 (120 )
Right of use assets (588 ) 403 (276 ) 516
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (6,092 ) (59,602 ) (16,745 ) (93,518 )
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net - (11,469 ) - (12,430 )
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net - 21 1 29
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Non-trade receivable - - - 2,926
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,026 (26 ) (46 ) 351
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 1,466 4,668 (1,055 ) 2,112
Accrued severance and other related charges (412 ) 337 (1,589 ) 432
Due to related parties - (30 ) - (30 )
Operating lease liabilities 559 (474 ) 228 (660 )
Contingent liability - 6,371 - 7,425
Deferred revenue (1,577 ) 2,202 12,158 5,744
Other liabilities - - - (65 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,142 ) 1,404 (4,097 ) (1,736 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs (5,384 ) (13,181 ) (12,087 ) (17,147 )
Proceeds from sale of spectrum - 12,577 - 13,878
Purchases of equipment (41 ) - (77 ) -
Net cash used in investing activities (5,425 ) (604 ) (12,164 ) (3,269 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,894 157 23,161 157
Repurchases of common stock - (990 ) - (990 )
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (608 ) (74 ) (924 ) (716 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,286 (907 ) 22,237 (1,549 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,281 ) (107 ) 5,976 (6,554 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 119,920 48,577 104,663 55,024
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 110,639 $ 48,470 $ 110,639 $ 48,470


Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the period:
Taxes paid, including excise tax $ 620 $ 859 $ 836 $ 859
Operating leases paid $ 392 $ 546 $ 811 $ 1,115
Non-cash investing activity:
Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations $ - $ 77 $ - $ 63
Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets $ - $ 13,776 $ - $ 14,948
Right of use assets new leases $ 242 $ - $ 284 $ 321
Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 705 $ 10 $ 700 $ 47

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,467 $ 116,010 $ 98,533
Escrow deposits 3,172 3,910 6,130
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 110,639 $ 119,920 $ 104,663
September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,070 $ 41,432 $ 47,374
Escrow deposits 9,400 7,145 7,650
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 48,470 $ 48,577 $ 55,024


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Number of shares repurchased and retired - 43 - 43
Average price paid per share* $ - $ 22.94 $ - $ 22.94
Total cost to repurchase $ - $ 990 $ - $ 990

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.

As of September 30, 2026, $250.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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