Growgeneration Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|(1)
|Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, November 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. To participate in the call, please dial 1-(888)-699-1199 (domestic) or 1-(416)-945-7677 (international). The conference code is 23541. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed at or on the Investor Relations section of the GrowGen website at: . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.
About GrowGeneration Corp:
GrowGen is one of the nation's largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, MMI Storage Solutions.
To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email ... with GRWG in the subject line.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains predictions, estimates or other information that are considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, guidance, and strategic expectations, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words such as“look forward,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“projected,”“intend,”“may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at:, and on the Company's website, at: . The Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Philip Carlson
Managing Director
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
| GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,012
|$
|30,406
|Marketable securities
|15,748
|15,658
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,297 and $2,109, respectively
|18,132
|10,668
|Notes receivable, current, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 and $214, respectively
|1,958
|507
|Inventory
|33,600
|38,776
|Prepaid and other current assets
|9,260
|7,732
|Total current assets
|104,710
|103,747
|Property and equipment, net
|6,104
|9,795
|Operating leases right-of-use assets, net
|25,701
|27,050
|Intangible assets, net
|1,605
|3,326
|Goodwill
|2,080
|2,080
|Other assets
|1,012
|1,042
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|141,212
|$
|147,040
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,932
|$
|8,775
|Accrued liabilities
|6,110
|3,269
|Payroll and payroll tax liabilities
|2,534
|2,589
|Customer deposits
|2,093
|4,015
|Sales tax payable
|1,272
|872
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|5,932
|6,455
|Total current liabilities
|28,873
|25,975
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|22,095
|23,022
|Other long-term liabilities
|515
|544
|Total liabilities
|51,483
|49,541
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 58,954,773 and 60,090,905 shares issued, 58,953,943 and 60,090,905 shares outstanding, respectively
|59
|60
|Treasury stock, at cost; 830 and zero shares, respectively
|(1
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|378,076
|377,128
|Accumulated deficit
|(288,405
|)
|(279,689
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|89,729
|97,499
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|141,212
|$
|147,040
| GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|44,783
|$
|47,254
|$
|126,389
|$
|123,920
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|30,257
|34,398
|89,803
|89,763
|Gross profit
|14,526
|12,856
|36,586
|34,157
|Operating expenses:
|Store operations and other operational expenses
|6,384
|7,245
|18,928
|23,904
|Selling, general, and administrative
|6,824
|5,706
|20,208
|18,969
|Estimated credit losses
|114
|98
|517
|353
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,186
|2,649
|4,301
|8,921
|Impairment loss
|70
|-
|290
|-
|Total operating expenses
|14,578
|15,698
|44,244
|52,147
|Loss from operations
|(52
|)
|(2,842
|)
|(7,658
|)
|(17,990
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|289
|407
|960
|1,367
|Total other income
|289
|407
|960
|1,367
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|237
|(2,435
|)
|(6,698
|)
|(16,623
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|237
|$
|(2,437
|)
|$
|(6,698
|)
|$
|(16,625
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|59,042,424
|59,783,202
|59,642,434
|59,593,357
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|59,255,456
|59,783,202
|59,642,434
|59,593,357
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The following non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss), provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods, identification of trends affecting our business, and projection of future performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and reporting purposes, and we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance, our ability to generate cash, and valuation. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures address questions routinely received from analysts and investors and, in order to ensure that all investors have access to the same data, we have determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry and should not be construed in isolation as substitutes for net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). GrowGeneration defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation, impairment losses, restructuring and corporate rationalization costs, and other non-core or non-recurring expenses and to include income from our marketable securities as these investments are part of our operational business strategy and increase the cash available to us.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|237
|$
|(2,437
|)
|$
|(6,698
|)
|$
|(16,625
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Interest income
|(289
|)
|(407
|)
|(960
|)
|(1,367
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,186
|2,649
|4,301
|8,921
|EBITDA (1)
|$
|1,134
|$
|(193
|)
|$
|(3,357
|)
|$
|(9,069
|)
|Share-based compensation
|474
|421
|999
|1,239
|Investment income
|277
|407
|870
|1,379
|Acquisition transaction costs
|-
|9
|-
|59
|Impairment loss
|70
|-
|290
|-
|Restructuring plan
|-
|-
|-
|1,141
|Consolidation and other charges (2)
|321
|694
|2,145
|1,257
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|2,276
|$
|1,338
|$
|947
|$
|(3,994
|)
|(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 include $2.6 million of IEEPA tariff refunds related to tariff costs incurred and recognized in prior periods. Consistent with the Company's treatment of the related tariff costs, which were not excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, the refunds have not been excluded.
|(2) Consists primarily of expenditures related to legal settlements and contingencies, the activity of store and distribution consolidation, one-time severances outside of the restructuring plan announced July 2024, and other non-core or non-recurring expenses
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