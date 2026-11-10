Satellogic Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 10, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0752
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-389-0912
|Conference Code:
|13763257
|Webcast:
A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through November 24, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13763257. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Interest income, net is interest income less interest expense. We did not incur amortization expense during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP EBITDA further adjusted for other (expense) income, net, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, and stock-based compensation. Other (expense) income, net consists primarily of foreign currency gains and losses.
We define Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, less payments for capital expenditures, plus proceeds from the sale of in-orbit satellites.
We define Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities as net cash used in operating activities plus proceeds from the sale of in-orbit satellites.
As of January 1, 2026, we updated our methodology to exclude interest income from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This change aligns our reporting with industry peers and better serves our goal of providing useful information regarding our operating performance by ensuring that non-operating income and losses are excluded from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. The prior period has been recast using the updated methodology.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss) for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss) available to stockholders
|$
|28,304
|$
|3,967
|$
|(110,047
|)
|$
|(35,266
|)
|Interest income, net
|(829
|)
|(272
|)
|(2,789
|)
|(734
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|258
|119
|2,237
|794
|Depreciation
|1,107
|1,502
|3,644
|6,037
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|$
|28,840
|$
|5,316
|$
|(106,955
|)
|$
|(29,169
|)
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|(29,999
|)
|(11,882
|)
|102,691
|10,791
|Other expense (income), net (1)
|(18
|)
|(14
|)
|(471
|)
|533
|Stock-based compensation
|2,347
|1,653
|4,515
|2,824
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,170
|$
|(4,927
|)
|$
|(220
|)
|$
|(15,021
|)
(1) Other expense (income), net includes foreign exchange gain or loss and other non-operating income and expenses not considered indicative of our ongoing operational performance.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow to cash flows used in operating activities for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(10,359
|)
|$
|(8,371
|)
|$
|(18,831
|)
|$
|(17,435
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,214
|)
|(1,338
|)
|(17,399
|)
|(4,027
|)
|Proceeds from sale of in-orbit satellites
|4,840
|-
|13,175
|-
|Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
|$
|(11,733
|)
|$
|(9,709
|)
|$
|(23,055
|)
|$
|(21,462
|)
The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to cash flows used in operating activities for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(10,359
|)
|$
|(8,371
|)
|$
|(18,831
|)
|$
|(17,435
|)
|Proceeds from sale of in-orbit satellites
|4,840
|-
|13,175
|-
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|$
|(5,519
|)
|$
|(8,371
|)
|$
|(5,656
|)
|$
|(17,435
|)
About Satellogic
Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.
Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow.
To learn more, please visit:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intends”,“may”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“potential”,“predict”,“project”,“should”,“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our PGI services and to convert our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our PGI services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risks related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risks related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for PGI services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the“One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risks related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for PGI services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxvii) significant risks and uncertainties related to our insurance that may not be covered by insurance, (xxviii) the impact of geopolitical disruptions (including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East), natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, public health emergencies or other developments outside of our control on our business and satellite launch schedules, (xxix) risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property critical to the design and function of our satellites and our PGI services, and (xxx) the anticipated benefits of our domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
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| SATELLOGIC INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
| (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|per share amounts)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|$
|7,610
|$
|3,633
|$
|20,565
|$
|11,460
|Product revenue
|8,431
|-
|17,502
|-
|Total revenue
|16,041
|3,633
|38,067
|11,460
|Costs and expenses, exclusive of depreciation shown separately below
|Cost of service revenue
|2,133
|1,171
|5,223
|3,597
|Cost of product revenue
|1,409
|-
|2,592
|-
|Cost of revenue
|3,542
|1,171
|7,815
|3,597
|Engineering
|3,825
|2,629
|9,979
|7,449
|Selling, general and administrative
|9,851
|6,413
|25,008
|18,259
|Depreciation
|1,107
|1,502
|3,644
|6,037
|Total costs and expenses
|18,325
|11,715
|46,446
|35,342
|Operating loss
|(2,284
|)
|(8,082
|)
|(8,379
|)
|(23,882
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income, net
|829
|272
|2,789
|734
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|29,999
|11,882
|(102,691
|)
|(10,791
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|18
|14
|471
|(533
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|30,846
|12,168
|(99,431
|)
|(10,590
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax
|28,562
|4,086
|(107,810
|)
|(34,472
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(258
|)
|(119
|)
|(2,237
|)
|(794
|)
|Net income (loss) available to stockholders
|$
|28,304
|$
|3,967
|$
|(110,047
|)
|$
|(35,266
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) gain
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax
|(42
|)
|107
|(840
|)
|1,113
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|28,262
|$
|4,074
|$
|(110,887
|)
|$
|(34,153
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Basic weighted-average Common Stock outstanding
|154,733,319
|105,984,243
|149,347,566
|101,982,971
|Diluted net income (loss) per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Diluted weighted-average Common Stock outstanding
|179,276,336
|130,984,243
|149,347,566
|101,982,971
| SATELLOGIC INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and par value amounts)
| 2026
| 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|106,545
|$
|94,430
|Restricted cash
|2,557
|7,407
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $25 and $52, respectively
|12,118
|8,548
|Inventories
|476
|2,090
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,139
|2,699
|Total current assets
|126,835
|115,174
|Property and equipment, net
|38,767
|24,650
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,193
|7,048
|Investment in equity securities
|14,336
|-
|Other non-current assets 1
|1,397
|4,431
|Total assets
|$
|187,528
|$
|151,303
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,247
|$
|2,432
|Warrant liabilities
|8,702
|5,818
|Earnout liabilities
|680
|554
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,320
|1,174
|Contract liabilities
|6,713
|10,609
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|3,217
|1,918
|Total current liabilities
|25,879
|22,505
|Secured Convertible Notes at fair value
|85,950
|56,110
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,168
|6,099
|Contract liabilities
|3,000
|4,000
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,179
|2,063
|Total liabilities
|124,176
|90,777
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 385,000,000 shares authorized, 144,077,945 shares issued and 143,510,122 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 125,639,916 shares issued and 125,072,093 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 10,582,641 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Treasury stock, at cost, 567,823 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(8,603
|)
|(8,603
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|587,199
|473,486
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(309
|)
|531
|Accumulated deficit
|(514,935
|)
|(404,888
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|63,352
|60,526
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|187,528
|$
|151,303
| SATELLOGIC INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (UNAUDITED)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(110,047
|)
|$
|(35,266
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation expense
|3,644
|6,037
|Operating lease expense
|1,507
|1,234
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|1,992
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|4,515
|2,824
|Change in fair value of financial instruments, net of interest paid on Secured Convertible Notes
|100,157
|7,479
|Foreign exchange differences
|(284
|)
|(102
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|580
|471
|Release of estimated credit losses on accounts receivable
|(29
|)
|(60
|)
|Equity in net (income) loss of affiliate
|-
|(21
|)
|Non-cash change in contract liabilities
|(276
|)
|(262
|)
|Adjustment for proceeds on sale of in-orbit satellites
|(13,175
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,154
|)
|(20
|)
|Inventories
|2,027
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,453
|)
|2,008
|Accounts payable
|1,312
|(1,475
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(4,349
|)
|2,397
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,640
|(1,626
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,438
|)
|(1,053
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(18,831
|)
|(17,435
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(17,399
|)
|(4,027
|)
|Proceeds from sale of in-orbit satellites
|13,175
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,224
|)
|(4,027
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments for withholding taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,830
|)
|(980
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock under ATM Program, net of transaction costs
|-
|7,448
|Proceeds from Registered Direct Offerings, net of transaction costs
|32,795
|18,769
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|235
|1,745
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|31,200
|26,982
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|8,145
|5,520
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|78
|148
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|102,092
|23,682
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|110,315
|$
|29,350
_______________
1 $1,213 of Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets
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