Bionano Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Provides A Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference call today, November 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Our third quarter results reflect the momentum building across our business and the broader genomics community, further accelerating the adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) in clinical and commercial settings,” commented Al Luderer, Ph.D., chairman and interim chief executive officer of Bionano.“Coverage and regulatory progress this quarter helped build a clearer reimbursement pathway for OGM-based testing, which we expect to support broader clinical adoption over time. Leading academic cancer centers are also bringing OGM into their clinical laboratories, expanding the base of routine users that drives utilization of our products. The evidence base also continued to grow, with new independent peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the value of OGM across a range of disorders. We are well positioned to turn this momentum into sustained growth in 2027 and beyond.” Q3 2026 Financial Results For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period of 2025:

Reported total revenue of $8.3 million, representing an increase of 12% from $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Consumables revenue was $4.7 million, representing an increase of 24%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Sold 9,870 flowcells in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 18% over the 8,390 flowcells sold in the third quarter of 2025.

Generated gross margin of 48%, as compared to 46% for the third quarter of 2025. Operating expenses decreased by 12% to $10.5 million while adjusted operating expense1 decreased by 9% to $8.8 million.

Recent Business Highlights:

Bionano Laboratories announced several OGM-related milestones regarding reimbursement and state level approvals for OGM tests being offered by third parties. Announced three independent peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the clinical value of OGM across myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and therapy-related myeloid neoplasms. 2026 Outlook We anticipate the following results for the full year 2026: Reiterate full year 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $31 to $33 million.

1“Adjusted gross margin” and“adjusted operating expense” are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the section titled“Adjusted Financial Measures” below for a description of the adjusted financial measures used herein. Reconciliations of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this release.

Webcast Details Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: Webcast:



Participants should register at the link above in advance of the call, and then click the webcast link before the call begins. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit or .

Bionano's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Adjusted Financial Measures

Note: Effective beginning the fiscal period ended March 31, 2026, the Company renamed certain of its non-GAAP financial measures. Measures previously reported as "non-GAAP gross margin," "non-GAAP operating expense," and other titles using "non-GAAP" are now presented as "adjusted gross margin," "adjusted operating expense," and similar designations, respectively. These title changes are intended solely to simplify the Company's presentation and align with the nomenclature commonly used by the Company's peers. The definitions, methodologies, and components underlying each of these measures remain unchanged from prior periods, and no adjustments have been made to the items included in, or excluded from, the calculation of any such measure on account of the title changes. Prior-period amounts and descriptions have been recast to conform to the current-period presentation.

To supplement Bionano's financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company has provided adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating expense in this press release and the accompanying conference call, each of which is an adjusted financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measures to these adjusted financial measures are gross margin, cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, and operating expense, each as reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted gross margin excludes from gross margin reported in accordance with GAAP: stock-based compensation. Adjusted operating expense excludes from operating expense reported in accordance with GAAP: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related expenses, and executive transition costs. In addition, our reconciliation table provided at the end of this release contains certain additional adjusted metrics, including adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, and adjusted research and development expense, each with adjustments as presented in the table. Stock-based compensation and certain other items excluded from our adjusted financial measures are recurring expenses for us and are expected to continue in future periods.

Bionano believes that each of these adjusted metrics is useful to investors and analysts as a supplement to its financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP for analyzing the Company's performance and identifying trends in its business. Bionano uses these adjusted metrics internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of its performance in order to understand, manage and evaluate its business, to make operating decisions, and for forecasting and budgeting. Accordingly, Bionano believes presentation of these adjusted measures allows for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics it uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.

These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future, there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its adjusted financial measures; and the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its adjusted financial measures. Likewise, the Company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its adjusted financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of adjusted financial measures, each adjusted financial measure as used by Bionano in this press release and the accompanying reconciliation table has limits in its usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to gross margin reported in accordance with GAAP and adjusted operating expense to operating expense reported in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release and the accompanying conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our expectations regarding market adoption of our products; our commercial prospects and future financial and operating results; and our ability to meet our stated goals and commercial opportunities, including any future financial guidance. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by us. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to improve our margins, extend our cash runway and reach a potential pathway to profitability; our ability to continue as a going concern as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; our ability to execute on our strategy and achieve our objectives; the impact and utility of our cost savings initiative and our recent financing; our ability to continue to drive OGM (as defined above) adoption by potential customers for routine use in genomic analysis; the impact, or lack thereof, of Category I CPT codes to accelerate or increase the adoption of OGM; continued research, presentations and publications involving OGM and its utility compared to traditional cytogenetics and our technologies; the impact of our StratysTM system and VIATM software to increase throughput and simplify analysis of OGM data; our ability to drive adoption of OGM and our technology solutions; our ability to further deploy new products and applications for our technology platforms; our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to consummate any strategic alternatives including the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; our ability to manage the growth of our business and integrate acquired businesses; our ability to expand our commercial organization to address effectively existing and new markets that we intend to target; the impact from future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the U.S. and foreign countries; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies and the success of any such technologies; the performance of our third-party contract sales organizations, suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, reimbursement rates, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and future bank failures, ongoing international conflicts, and related sanctions, regional or global pandemics, inflation, tariffs, increased cost of goods, supply chain issues, and global financial market conditions; on our business and operations, as well as the business or operations of our suppliers, customers, manufacturers, research partners and other third parties with whom we conduct business and our expectations with respect to the duration of such impacts and the resulting effects on our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of our prior and any future acquisitions or other strategic transactions; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings subsequently made by us with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT

Company Contact

Al Luderer, Chairman & Interim CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (781) 507-4438

...



Investor Relations:

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

+1 (415) 520-5817

...

BIONANO GENOMICS, INC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,355 $ 2,990 Investments 3,813 16,279 Accounts receivable, net 5,854 5,200 Inventory 6,511 5,448 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,483 5,203 Restricted cash and investments 501 10,266 Total current assets 25,517 45,386 Property and equipment, net 12,230 14,847 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,804 3,217 Financing lease right-of-use asset 2,942 3,095 Intangible assets, net 325 4,345 Other long-term assets 2,473 2,694 Total assets $ 46,291 $ 73,584 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,541 $ 5,590 Accrued expenses 4,782 5,460 Contract liabilities 1,123 967 Operating lease liability 621 697 Finance lease liability 240 249 Convertible debentures payable (at fair value) - 9,979 Total current liabilities 12,307 22,942 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,257 2,489 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 3,425 3,480 Long-term contract liabilities 92 249 Total liabilities 18,081 29,160 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 769,995 764,026 Accumulated deficit (741,799 ) (719,620 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13 17 Total stockholders' equity 28,210 44,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,291 $ 73,584





Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Product revenue $ 7,827 $ 6,934 $ 21,614 $ 19,248 Service and other revenue 449 433 1,520 1,309 Total revenue 8,276 7,367 23,134 20,557 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 3,688 3,842 10,617 10,044 Cost of service and other revenue 639 155 1,002 727 Total cost of revenue 4,327 3,997 11,619 10,771 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,042 2,844 9,169 8,145 Selling, general and administrative 7,443 9,064 23,997 26,444 Total operating expenses 10,485 11,908 33,166 34,589 Loss from operations (6,536 ) (8,538 ) (21,651 ) (24,803 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 63 268 432 835 Other income (expense) 28 (219 ) (935 ) 5,538 Total other income (expense) 91 49 (503 ) 6,373 Loss before income taxes (6,445 ) (8,489 ) (22,154 ) (18,430 ) Provision for income taxes (8 ) (14 ) (25 ) (32 ) Net loss $ (6,453 ) $ (8,503 ) $ (22,179 ) $ (18,462 )





Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 8,276 $ 7,367 $ 23,134 $ 20,557 GAAP cost of revenue 4,327 3,997 11,619 10,771 GAAP gross profit 3,949 3,370 11,515 9,786 GAAP gross margin % 48 % 46 % 50 % 48 % Adjusted gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 8,276 $ 7,367 $ 23,134 $ 20,557 GAAP cost of revenue 4,327 3,997 11,619 10,771 Stock-based compensation expense (25 ) (31 ) (83 ) (108 ) Adjusted cost of revenue 4,302 3,966 11,536 10,663 Adjusted gross profit 3,974 3,401 11,598 9,894 Adjusted gross margin % 48 % 46 % 50 % 48 % GAAP operating expense GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 7,443 $ 9,064 $ 23,997 $ 26,444 Stock-based compensation expense (205 ) (768 ) (1,638 ) (2,948 ) Intangible asset amortization (1,340 ) (1,340 ) (4,020 ) (4,020 ) Transaction related expenses (64 ) - (214 ) (126 ) Executive transition costs - - (499 ) - Adjusted selling, general and administrative expense 5,834 6,956 17,626 19,350 GAAP research and development expense $ 3,042 $ 2,844 $ 9,169 $ 8,145 Stock-based compensation expense (69 ) (142 ) (218 ) (552 ) Adjusted research and development expense 2,973 2,702 8,951 7,593 Total adjusted operating expense $ 8,807 $ 9,658 $ 26,577 $ 26,943



