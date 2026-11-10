Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Managed Premiums In-Force Grows 72% from Prior-Year Quarter End to $678 million - - Managed Premiums Written Grows 60% Year-over-Year to $204 million - - Net Income Increases 32% Year-over-Year to $11 million - - Completed Initial Public Offering in September 2026 - MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) (“Orion180” or the“Company”), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Managed premiums in-force was $678 million as of September 30, 2026 vs. $394 million as of September 30, 2025.

Managed premiums written grew 60% to $204 million during the third quarter of 2026 vs. $127 million in the prior-year period.

New business premiums written increased 62% to $102 million during the third quarter of 2026 vs. $63 million in the prior-year period.

Policy retention rate was 88% during the third quarter of 2026 vs. 90% in the prior-year period.

Net income grew 32% to $11 million during the third quarter of 2026 vs. $9 million in the same quarter during the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 65% to $25 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $15 million in the prior-year period. “We delivered an excellent quarter across our key metrics, rapidly growing our managed premiums while significantly increasing our profitability on a year-over-year basis,” said Kenneth Gregg, Chief Executive Officer of Orion180.“In addition, we achieved a major milestone in our Company's history by successfully completing our initial public offering. We believe our results reflect the strength, differentiation and scalability of the business model we have built over the past eight years.” “We are well-positioned to produce durable growth on both our top and bottom lines, which is driven by our attractive suite of homeowners solutions - including our flagship FLEX product - as well as our proprietary end-to-end MY180 tech platform, which allows us to seamlessly combine best-in-class underwriting, claims management, and real-time analytic capabilities,” added Mr. Gregg.“As a result, we are able to compound our competitive advantage and continue our growth with underwriting discipline across our growing 14-state footprint. We also continue to develop our MY180 tech platform capabilities to further drive future growth. Moving forward, we are well-positioned to sustainably continue gaining market share while increasing long-term value for shareholders, leading the way as a premier provider of specialty property insurance solutions.” Third Quarter 2026 Key Results

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

Change GAAP Financial Measures Gross premiums written $ 203,815 $ 127,181 $ 76,634 60.3 % Net income $ 11,466 $ 8,665 $ 2,801 32.3 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 25,129 $ 15,267 $ 9,862 64.6 % Segment Performance Measures Services Segment Commission and fees (2) $ 75,065 $ 45,673 $ 29,392 64.4 % Services adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 18,585 $ 15,977 $ 2,608 16.3 % Underwriting Segment Net premiums earned $ 29,935 $ 19,648 $ 10,287 52.4 % Gross loss ratio 32.8 % 27.3 % - 5.5 pp

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(1) Information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including definitions of these measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and limitations related thereto, is described below under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and in the tables attached to this press release. (2) Commission and fees revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure and services segment metric. It represents total services segment revenue, less other services segment income. Please see the section titled“-Segment results-Services segment” within this earnings release for a description of the segment and the key performance measures that management uses. (3) Services Adjusted EBITDA for the Services segment is a key performance measure that management uses to measure segment profitability. Please see the section titled“-Segment results-Services segment” within this earnings release for a description of the segment and a reconciliation to consolidated net income.

The following table presents a summary of the Company's premium and policy retention rates:

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Managed premiums in-force (period-end) $ 678,220 $ 393,519 $ 284,701 72.3 % Managed premiums written $ 203,858 $ 127,204 $ 76,654 60.3 % New business premiums written $ 102,397 $ 63,399 $ 38,998 61.5 % Policy retention rate 87.6 % 89.6 % - -2.0 pp

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Orion180 closed its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock on September 21, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company has 99,058,193 shares of common stock outstanding.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $166 million and outstanding debt of $56 million on its balance sheet.

Webcast and Conference Call

Orion180 will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.orion180.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 269-7751 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0908 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.orion180.com for one year following the call.

About Orion180

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) (NASDAQ: OIG) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, they have organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Their diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of approximately 17,000 active independent agents as of September 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision making through their proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with their distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has offices in Irving, Texas and Draper, Utah. Learn more at

Orion180® is a registered trademark of Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.

Investor Relations Media Relations ... ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the scalability of our business model, our anticipated growth, including our ability to produce durable growth, our ability to continue gaining market share while creating long-term value for shareholders, our becoming a premier provider of specialty property insurance solutions over time, our future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, our future results of operations and financial condition and liquidity position, how macroeconomic conditions affect our business, including future industry and market dynamics and regulatory and market constraints, our access to capacity and reinsurance, and the development and performance of our proprietary technology platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“shall,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“goal,”“objective,”“seeks,” or“continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our dependence on third-party independent agents to distribute our products; intense competition in the property insurance markets; our ability to accurately price risks and maintain adequate loss reserves; the availability and cost of reinsurance; severe weather conditions, catastrophes, and the effects of climate change; our reliance on our proprietary technology platform and rapid changes in technology, including AI; our dependence on the services of our founder and senior management team; regulatory developments; cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our level of indebtedness; general economic conditions, including changes in the housing market; and the dual class structure of our common stock. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) on September 21, 2026 related to our initial public offering, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026 and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the metrics and indicators set forth above, this press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Commission and Fees Revenue (collectively, "non-GAAP financial measures"). We utilize these measures to analyze our business and provide useful information about our financial performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the corresponding GAAP measures of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (ii) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (iii) facilitate external comparisons of the results of our overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels and different go-to-market models; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

We monitor the following key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures that assist us in evaluating our business, measuring our performance, identifying trends and making strategic decisions.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA removes non-cash and non-recurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring our core financial performance against other periods. We define consolidated adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (i.e., software and loan), and non-recurring charges.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as an analytical indicator to assess business performance. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or cash flows provided by or (used) in operating, investing, and financing activities, as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation and this measure, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We caution investors that non-GAAP financial information departs from traditional accounting conventions. Therefore, its use can make it difficult to compare our results with the results of other companies.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses to evaluate operating profitability relative to revenue and to facilitate period-over-period comparisons of our core performance.

We define Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin as consolidated adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.



Orion180 Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $59,821 and $33,817) $ 59,184 $ 33,876 Fixed maturities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of credit loss allowance (fair value of $26,064 and $32,823) 26,239 32,694 Short-term investments 20,147 39,362 Total invested assets 105,570 105,932 Cash and cash equivalents 165,673 47,853 Restricted cash 7,715 8,299 Accrued investment income 775 806 Commission and service fee income receivable 5,753 4,338 Premiums and other receivables, net 41,817 25,902 Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses, net 95,840 42,159 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 468,688 258,027 Capitalized software, net 18,312 13,773 Other assets 26,729 10,743 Total assets 936,872 517,832 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 57,516 23,352 Unearned premiums 385,250 240,206 Other policyholders' funds 3,098 834 Reinsurance payable 283,300 112,633 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 27,336 9,170 Accounts payable and other liabilities 69,549 39,504 Income taxes payable 2,520 3,787 Debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 55,962 60,955 Total liabilities 884,531 490,441 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Preferred stock ($0.001 and $0.00 par value, 50,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 600,000 shares issued and outstanding) - 15,283 Total mezzanine equity - 15,283 Shareholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 39,122,933 and 0 shares issued and outstanding. Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 59,935,260 and 0 shares issued and outstanding. Common stock, $0.00 par value; 0 and 120,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 78,792,040 shares issued and outstanding. 99 - Additional paid-in capital 224,702 2,770 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (510 ) 54 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (171,950 ) 9,284 Total shareholders' equity 52,341 12,108 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 936,872 $ 517,832





Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 29,935 $ 19,648 $ 72,206 $ 49,070 Policy fee income 17,166 10,077 45,082 24,737 Commission and service fee income 4,128 2,353 10,231 5,018 Net investment income 2,665 2,044 6,447 5,954 Realized gain (loss) on investments 4 - 9 (241 ) Total revenues 53,898 34,122 133,975 84,538 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 11,052 8,154 36,769 34,775 General and administrative expenses 32,392 16,140 70,170 42,797 Policy acquisition expenses (14,486 ) (4,405 ) (26,832 ) (8,556 ) Interest expense 4,637 1,637 8,436 5,067 Other expenses 4,802 1,027 10,758 2,740 Total expenses 38,397 22,553 99,301 76,823 Income before income taxes 15,501 11,569 34,674 7,715 Income tax expense 4,035 2,904 9,661 2,092 Net income $ 11,466 $ 8,665 $ 25,013 $ 5,623 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized holding gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes $ (224 ) $ (21 ) $ (564 ) $ 50 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (224 ) (21 ) (564 ) 50 Comprehensive income $ 11,242 $ 8,644 $ 24,449 $ 5,673 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 81,717,917 78,792,040 79,778,050 78,792,040 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 82,377,121 78,792,040 80,309,456 78,792,040





Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Operating activities Net income $ 25,013 $ 5,623 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 3,527 2,441 Deferred income taxes (2,186 ) (604 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,165 450 Credit loss expense 362 (228 ) Realized (gain) loss on investments (9 ) 241 Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swaps (550 ) 509 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,333 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued investment income 31 (168 ) Commission and service fee income receivable (1,415 ) (218 ) Premiums and other receivables (16,220 ) (2,926 ) Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses (53,730 ) (17,276 ) Prepaid reinsurance premiums (210,661 ) (124,479 ) Other assets (9,268 ) (5,998 ) Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 34,164 5,106 Unearned premiums 145,044 87,970 Other policyholders' funds 2,264 237 Reinsurance payable 170,667 85,745 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 18,166 5,100 Accounts payable and other liabilities 26,847 8,771 Income taxes payable (1,267 ) (744 ) Net cash from operating activities 137,277 49,552 Investing activities Purchases of fixed maturities held-to-maturity (9,790 ) (15,263 ) Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturities held-to-maturity 16,543 17,015 Purchases of fixed maturities available-for-sale (33,954 ) (17,217 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of fixed maturities available-for-sale 8,376 365 Purchases of short-term investments (20,250 ) (48,504 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 39,580 10,591 Purchases of fixed assets (4,375 ) (71 ) Capitalized software expenditures (8,540 ) (5,310 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment in non-affiliate - 172 Net cash used in investing activities (12,410 ) (58,222 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriting costs 224,400 - Payments of deferred offering costs (1,386 ) - Dividends paid (206,530 ) (12,000 ) Proceeds from debt 281,543 - Debt issuance costs (3,858 ) (452 ) Payments on debt (287,400 ) (5,250 ) Stock option exercises 600 - Repurchase of preferred stock (15,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 7,500 Net cash used in financing activities (7,631 ) (10,202 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 117,236 (18,872 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 56,152 109,630 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 173,388 $ 90,758 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid $ 8,385 $ 4,103 Income taxes paid $ 12,839 $ 3,057 Noncash financing activities Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and other liabilities $ 3,748 $ -

The following tables present a summary of Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of Consolidated adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss):

Comparison of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, $ Change

% Change (4)

($ in thousands) 2026

2025

Total revenues $ 53,898 $ 34,122 $ 19,776 58.0 % Net income $ 11,466 $ 8,665 $ 2,801 32.3 % Net income margin 21.3 % 25.4 % - (4.1) pp Interest expense $ 4,637 $ 1,637 $ 3,000 183.3 % Income tax expense 4,035 2,904 1,131 38.9 % Depreciation 7 3 4 133.3 % Software amortization 1,366 991 375 37.8 % Litigation and settlements (1) (105 ) 192 (297 ) NM Sponsorship fees (2) 875 875 - - % Other non-recurring costs (3) 2,848 - 2,848 NM Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 25,129 $ 15,267 $ 9,862 64.6 % Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 46.6 % 44.7 % - 1.9 pp





(1) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (2) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement. (3) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-recurring consulting and audit expenses for public company transition and loss on debt extinguishment. (4) NM indicates that change is not meaningful.

Comparison of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, $ Change

% Change (4)

($ in thousands) 2026

2025

Total revenues $ 133,975 $ 84,538 $ 49,437 58.5 % Net income $ 25,013 $ 5,623 $ 19,390 344.8 % Net income margin 18.7 % 6.7 % - 12.0 pp Interest expense $ 8,436 $ 5,067 $ 3,369 66.5 % Income tax expense 9,661 2,092 7,569 361.8 % Depreciation 13 5 8 160.0 % Software amortization 4,000 2,681 1,319 49.2 % Litigation and settlements (1) (5,657 ) 879 (6,536 ) NM Sponsorship fees (2) 2,625 2,625 - - % Other non-recurring costs (3) 6,422 195 6,227 3193.3 % Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 50,513 $ 19,167 $ 31,346 163.5 % Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 37.7 % 22.7 % - 15.0 pp





(1) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (2) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement. (3) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-recurring consulting and audit expenses for public company transition and discontinued capital raises, loss on debt extinguishment. actuarial consulting fees incurred for the establishment of the carrier business, and one-time costs for the Dallas and Melbourne office spaces. (4) NM indicates that change is not meaningful.

Segment Results

We have identified two operating segments: Services and Underwriting.

Services segment

The Services segment includes technology-enabled policy servicing operations, which include intercompany revenue earned through service arrangements in place between the Services segment and the Underwriting segment.

We evaluate the performance of the Services segment primarily using Services Adjusted EBITDA as the key performance measure and also using commission and fees revenue, as an additional performance measure.

Commission and fees revenue is a non-GAAP measure and additional services segment performance measure that management uses, which reflects services segment revenue less other income as such items are not directly attributable to the operating performance of the services segment. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to monitor operating revenue for the services business. Commission and fees revenue should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenue.

Underwriting segment

The Underwriting segment includes a conventional, regulated insurance model focused on risk selection, pricing, and statutory capital management. The segment also includes a segregated account designed to assume reinsurance risk.

Management evaluates the performance of the Underwriting segment using total revenue, net premiums earned, underwriting adjusted EBITDA, and key underwriting ratios, including gross loss ratio, net loss ratio, expense ratio, and combined ratio. These measures collectively provide insight into premium growth, underwriting effectiveness, cost efficiency, and overall profitability of our risk-bearing operations.

Segment results

Segment Adjusted EBITDA of each operating segment represents net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, sponsorship fees and other non-recurring costs. For purposes of this measure, interest expense excludes amortization of debt issuance costs and unrealized losses on interest rate swap agreements, which are included in interest expense in our consolidated statements of operations.

We consider the segment presentation of our Services and Underwriting segments prior to elimination to be the best way to evaluate our business and how these business components would be presented if each were standalone operations.

The following tables present supplemental information of revenue and profitability by operating segment for our two reportable segments:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Underwriting Services Elimination Consolidated Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 203,815 $ - $ - $ 203,815 Change in gross unearned premiums (43,884 ) - - (43,884 ) Gross premiums earned 159,931 - - 159,931 Ceded premiums earned (129,996 ) - - (129,996 ) Net premiums earned 29,935 - - 29,935 Policy fee income - 17,166 - 17,166 Commission income - 54,520 (50,952 ) 3,568 Service fee income - 3,379 (2,819 ) 560 Other income* 2,156 513 - 2,669 Total segment revenues $ 32,091 $ 75,578 $ (53,771 ) $ 53,898 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net(1) 12,808 371 (2,127 ) 11,052 Policy acquisition expenses 3,897 27,626 (46,009 ) (14,486 ) Salaries and software development costs - 15,348 - 15,348 Capitalization of salaries and software development costs - (3,712 ) - (3,712 ) Other general and administrative expenses 3,897 17,360 (690 ) 20,567 Total segment expenses $ 20,602 $ 56,993 $ (48,826 ) $ 28,769 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,489 $ 18,585 $ (4,945 ) $ 25,129 Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense (4,637 ) Income tax expense (4,035 ) Depreciation (7 ) Software amortization (1,366 ) Litigation and settlement(2) 105 Sponsorship fees(3) (875 ) Other non-recurring costs(4) (2,848 ) Net income $ 11,466





* Other income consists of net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Loss adjustment expenses on Services segment represent costs incurred adjusting claims of OIC and OSI. (2) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (3) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement. (4) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-recurring consulting and audit expenses for public company transition and loss on debt extinguishment.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Underwriting Services Elimination Consolidated Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 127,181 $ - $ - $ 127,181 Change in gross unearned premiums (35,359 ) - - (35,359 ) Gross premiums earned 91,822 - - 91,822 Ceded premiums earned (72,174 ) - - (72,174 ) Net premiums earned 19,648 - - 19,648 Policy fee income - 10,077 - 10,077 Commission income - 34,647 (32,294 ) 2,353 Service fee income - 949 (949 ) - Other income* 1,850 194 - 2,044 Total segment revenues $ 21,498 $ 45,867 $ (33,243 ) $ 34,122 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 9,332 - (1,178 ) 8,154 Policy acquisition expenses 7,214 16,792 (28,411 ) (4,405 ) Salaries and software development costs - 7,786 - 7,786 Capitalization of salaries and software development costs - (1,422 ) - (1,422 ) Other general and administrative expenses 2,280 6,734 (272 ) 8,742 Total segment expenses $ 18,826 $ 29,890 $ (29,861 ) $ 18,855 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,672 $ 15,977 $ (3,382 ) $ 15,267 Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense (1,637 ) Income tax expense (2,904 ) Depreciation (3 ) Software amortization (991 ) Litigation and settlement(1) (192 ) Sponsorship fees(2) (875 ) Net income $ 8,665





* Other income consists of net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (2) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Underwriting Services Elimination Consolidated Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 558,199 $ - $ - $ 558,199 Change in gross unearned premiums (145,223 ) - - (145,223 ) Gross premiums earned 412,976 - - 412,976 Ceded premiums earned (340,770 ) - - (340,770 ) Net premiums earned 72,206 - - 72,206 Policy fee income - 45,082 - 45,082 Commission income - 148,230 (139,548 ) 8,682 Service fee income - 9,802 (8,253 ) 1,549 Other income* 5,488 968 - 6,456 Total segment revenues $ 77,694 $ 204,082 $ (147,801 ) $ 133,975 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net(1) 42,229 1,080 (6,540 ) 36,769 Policy acquisition expenses 21,330 76,550 (124,712 ) (26,832 ) Salaries and software development costs - 36,346 - 36,346 Capitalization of salaries and software development costs - (8,540 ) - (8,540 ) Other general and administrative expenses 9,761 37,670 (1,712 ) 45,719 Total segment expenses $ 73,320 $ 143,106 $ (132,964 ) $ 83,462 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,374 $ 60,976 $ (14,837 ) $ 50,513 Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense (8,436 ) Income tax expense (9,661 ) Depreciation (13 ) Software amortization (4,000 ) Litigation and settlement(2) 5,657 Sponsorship fees(3) (2,625 ) Other non-recurring costs(4) (6,422 ) Net income $ 25,013





* Other income consists of net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Loss adjustment expenses on Services segment represent costs incurred adjusting claims of OIC and OSI. (2) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (3) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement. (4) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-recurring consulting and audit expenses for public company transition and loss on debt extinguishment.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Underwriting Services Elimination Consolidated Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 324,754 $ - $ - $ 324,754 Change in gross unearned premiums (87,970 ) - - (87,970 ) Gross premiums earned 236,784 - - 236,784 Ceded premiums earned (187,714 ) - - (187,714 ) Net premiums earned 49,070 - - 49,070 Policy fee income - 24,737 - 24,737 Commission income - 86,685 (81,667 ) 5,018 Service fee income - 3,436 (3,436 ) - Other income* 5,111 602 - 5,713 Total segment revenues $ 54,181 $ 115,460 $ (85,103 ) $ 84,538 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 38,211 - (3,436 ) 34,775 Policy acquisition expenses 21,811 43,159 (73,526 ) (8,556 ) Salaries and software development costs - 21,584 - 21,584 Capitalization of salaries and software development costs - (5,284 ) - (5,284 ) Other general and administrative expenses 5,420 17,934 (502 ) 22,852 Total segment expenses $ 65,442 $ 77,393 $ (77,464 ) $ 65,371 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,261 ) $ 38,067 $ (7,639 ) $ 19,167 Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense (5,067 ) Income tax expense (2,092 ) Depreciation (5 ) Software amortization (2,681 ) Litigation and settlement(1) (879 ) Sponsorship fees(2) (2,625 ) Other non-recurring costs (3) (195 ) Net income $ 5,623





* Other income consists of net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Represents costs associated with the legal fees and a $6,250 settlement loss contingency, incurred in 2025, offset by a $6,000 settlement recovery, incurred in 2026, resulting from the termination of our underwriting relationship with a previous unrelated fronting carrier and transferring the policies to OIC and OSI. (2) Sponsorship fees are associated with our Formula 1 sponsorship agreement. (3) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-recurring consulting and audit expenses for discontinued capital raises, actuarial consulting fees incurred for the establishment of the carrier business, and one-time costs for the Dallas and Melbourne office spaces.

Services Segment

The following tables present the specified performance measures of the Services segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Commission and fees revenue $ 75,065 $ 45,673 $ 29,392 64.4 % Services adjusted EBITDA $ 18,585 $ 15,977 $ 2,608 16.3 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Commission and fees revenue $ 203,114 $ 114,858 $ 88,256 76.8 % Services adjusted EBITDA $ 60,976 $ 38,067 $ 22,909 60.2 %

The following tables present a reconciliation of commission and fees revenue to that of total revenues for the Services segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Policy fee income $ 17,166 $ 10,077 $ 7,089 70.3 % Commission income 54,520 34,647 19,873 57.4 % Service fee income 3,379 949 2,430 256.1 % Commission and fees revenue 75,065 45,673 29,392 64.4 % Other income 513 194 319 164.4 % Total Services segment revenue $ 75,578 $ 45,867 $ 29,711 64.8 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Policy fee income $ 45,082 $ 24,737 $ 20,345 82.2 % Commission income 148,230 86,685 61,545 71.0 % Service fee income 9,802 3,436 6,366 185.3 % Commission and fees revenue 203,114 114,858 88,256 76.8 % Other income 968 602 366 60.8 % Total Services segment revenue $ 204,082 $ 115,460 $ 88,622 76.8 %

Underwriting Segment

The following tables present the specified performance measures of the Underwriting segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Total revenue* $ 32,091 $ 21,498 $ 10,593 49.3 % Net premiums earned $ 29,935 $ 19,648 $ 10,287 52.4 % Underwriting adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 11,489 $ 2,672 $ 8,817 330.0 % Gross loss ratio 32.8 % 27.3 % - 5.5 pp Net loss ratio 42.8 % 47.5 % - (4.7) pp Expense ratio 26.0 % 48.3 % - (22.3) pp Combined ratio 68.8 % 95.8 % - (27.0) pp





* Total revenue consists of net premiums earned, net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Underwriting adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP segment performance measure used by management to evaluate the Underwriting segment. For further information, see“Segment Results” within this earnings release.





Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

$ Change % Change Total revenue* $ 77,694 $ 54,181 $ 23,513 43.4 % Net premiums earned $ 72,206 $ 49,070 $ 23,136 47.1 % Underwriting adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,374 $ (11,261 ) $ 15,635 NM Gross loss ratio 36.2 % 33.7 % - 2.5 pp Net loss ratio 58.5 % 77.8 % - (19.3) pp Expense ratio 43.1 % 55.5 % - (12.4) pp Combined ratio 101.5 % 133.3 % - (31.8) pp





* Total revenue consists of net premiums earned, net investment income and realized gain / (loss) on investments. (1) Underwriting adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP segment performance measure used by management to evaluate the Underwriting segment. For further information, see“Segment Results” within this earnings release.



