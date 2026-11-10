Petmeds® Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2026. Quarterly Highlights

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, net sales were $35.8 million compared to $44.4 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 19.4%, primarily driven by a decline in prescription medication sales and higher consumer promotional usage.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $6.4 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $(0.41) per diluted share, for the prior year period. The decrease in net loss was primarily driven by lower general and administrative expenses and advertising expenses. These favorable factors were partially offset by lower gross profit primarily driven by unfavorable product mix shift and lower manufacturer rebates as a percentage of sales, partially offset by lower net freight costs per order. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(3.6) million compared to $(2.3) million in the prior year period.

“We have stabilized the operations of the business and our focus now is on transforming our core direct-to-consumer pharmacy business and making PetMeds a leaner, more profitable company at the size we are today,” said Jeff Willard, Chief Executive Officer and President of PetMeds.“We are already making progress: this quarter we cut our cost to acquire a new customer by 32% from a year ago. Next, we are repositioning the brand so pet parents know exactly why to choose PetMeds, making our marketing work harder, making our website easier to buy from, and keeping more of the customers we win. Every one of these steps is built to create a profitable PetMeds that can grow again.” Earnings Webcast

PetMeds will host a webcast reviewing financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 at 4:30pm Eastern Time today. The webcast can be accessed at the“News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at or directly here. About PetMed Express, Inc. Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PetMeds family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit and Forward Looking Statement This press release may contain“forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, filed on June 2, 2026. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

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PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) September 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,418 $ 21,412 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $0 and $25, respectively 1,373 1,908 Inventories 6,303 13,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,187 6,378 Prepaid income taxes 62 258 Total current assets 25,343 43,564 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 23,472 26,326 Intangible and other assets, net 10,310 10,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets 278 512 Total noncurrent assets 34,060 37,627 Total assets $ 59,403 $ 81,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,258 $ 20,906 Sales tax payable 18,927 22,261 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,302 7,665 Current operating lease liabilities 291 493 Deferred revenue 588 689 Income taxes payable - 20 Total current liabilities 42,366 52,034 Deferred tax liabilities, net 175 175 Operating lease liabilities, net of current lease liabilities - 42 Total liabilities 42,541 52,251 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, with a liquidation preference of $4 per share, 250,000 shares authorized; 2,500 and 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 22,131,508 and 21,385,638 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 22 21 Additional paid-in capital 20,147 19,647 Retained earnings (3,316 ) 9,263 Total shareholders' equity 16,862 28,940 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 59,403 $ 81,191





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 35,770 $ 44,364 $ 76,785 $ 95,544 Cost of sales 25,967 31,949 55,649 68,726 Gross profit 9,803 12,415 21,136 26,818 Operating expenses: General and administrative 11,968 14,176 23,165 27,124 Advertising 2,072 4,341 6,292 10,387 Depreciation and amortization 2,182 2,278 4,330 4,561 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - 27,258 Total operating expenses 16,222 20,795 33,787 69,330 Loss from operations (6,419 ) (8,380 ) (12,651 ) (42,512 ) Other income: Interest (expense) income, net (195 ) (326 ) (533 ) (524 ) Other, net 194 195 632 382 Total other (expense) income (1 ) (131 ) 99 (142 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,420 ) (8,511 ) (12,552 ) (42,654 ) Provision for income taxes 14 9 27 18 Net loss $ (6,434 ) $ (8,520 ) $ (12,579 ) $ (42,672 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.05 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 21,072,155 20,889,124 21,059,843 20,822,270





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,579 ) $ (42,672 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,330 4,561 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 27,258 Share-based compensation 524 839 Bad debt (recovery) expense - 6 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts receivable 535 346 Inventories 7,305 1,437 Prepaid income taxes 196 36 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 191 (1,031 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 234 225 Accounts payable (5,648 ) (4,445 ) Sales tax payable (3,334 ) 416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (133 ) (23 ) Lease liabilities (244 ) (228 ) Deferred revenue (101 ) (1,090 ) Income taxes payable (20 ) (80 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,744 ) (14,445 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,227 ) (3,916 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,227 ) (3,916 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid - (23 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on net settlement of restricted stock (23 ) (238 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23 ) (261 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,994 ) (18,622 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 21,412 54,720 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 11,418 $ 36,098 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ (137 ) $ 66 Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ - $ 1 Non-cash investing activity for property and equipment additions $ (230 ) $ (854 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization; income tax provision, interest income (expense), and certain other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of net (loss) income to adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other non-operational expenses, employee severance, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and interest expense relating to an estimated unremitted prior sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:



Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect net share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses (income) including sales tax expense (income) relating to recording a liability for sales tax we did not collect from our customers; Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.



Because of these and other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

PetMed Express, Inc. Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) ($ in thousands, except percentages) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $ % Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (6,434 ) $ (8,520 ) $ 2,086 24 % Add (subtract): Share-based Compensation Expense 326 248 78 31 % Income Taxes 14 9 5 56 % Depreciation and Amortization 2,182 2,278 (96 ) (4)% Interest Expense (Income), Net 195 326 (131 ) (40)% Employee Severance 74 1,223 (1,149 ) (94)% Professional Fees(1) - 2,120 (2,120 ) (100)% Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,643 ) $ (2,316 ) $ (1,327 ) (57)%





Six Months Ended Increase (Decrease) ($ in thousands, except percentages) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $

Change %

Change Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (12,579 ) $ (42,672 ) $ 30,093 71 % Add (subtract): Share-based Compensation Expense 524 839 (315 ) (38)% Income Taxes 27 18 9 50 % Depreciation and Amortization 4,330 4,561 (231 ) (5)% Interest Expense (Income), Net 533 524 9 2 % Employee Severance 74 1,319 (1,245 ) (94)% Professional Fees(1) - 3,141 (3,141 ) (100)% Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 27,258 (27,258 ) (100)% Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,091 ) $ (5,012 ) $ (2,079 ) (41)%

(1) Consists of professional fees related to the completed Audit Committee investigation as previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

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1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.