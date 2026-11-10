Saia Named Tyson's LTL Carrier Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition reflects feedback from 200 Tyson team members across key operational areas

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that it has been named Tyson's LTL Carrier of the Year for the company's fiscal year ending September 2026.

The annual award recognizes one carrier in the less-than-truckload (LTL) category and is based on feedback from approximately 200 Tyson team members representing functions across the organization, including operational service, invoicing, claims, and customer service.

“We're honored to be recognized by Tyson as its 'LTL Carrier of the Year,'” said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects feedback from people across many different areas of Tyson's business. It speaks to the commitment of our employees who work every day to provide reliable service and a positive experience for our customers.”

Saia's recognition underscores the company's continued focus on delivering consistent service and supporting customers throughout every stage of the shipping experience.

“Strong carrier partnerships are important to our business, and Saia has consistently shown its commitment to supporting our teams,” said Tyson Director of Transportation Todd Skidmore.“We're proud to recognize Saia as our 'LTL Carrier of the Year' and appreciate the service and partnership they provide.”

“We value our relationship with Tyson and appreciate the confidence they place in Saia,” added Ramu.“This award belongs to our employees across the network whose dedication makes that trust possible.”

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit Saia.com.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 219 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com. For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at