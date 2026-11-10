Lumexa Imaging Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

“In Q3, we advanced our business in several meaningful ways while executing against our strategy. Advanced modalities reached a record high as a percent of our volumes, and our newer de novo cohorts continue to ramp on plan. We are actively opening three new de novo centers and are on pace to achieve our goal for 8–10 new center openings this year,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging.“These achievements mark progress toward our long-term growth plans, and that progress is translating into strong, durable cash generation. We enter the fourth quarter confident in our ability to deliver for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

“We are leading a transformation in healthcare - delivering high-quality imaging in more convenient settings, more quickly and at meaningfully lower cost through our wholly owned centers and alongside health system partners, improving clinical and financial outcomes.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted



Revenue growth of 5.0% consolidated and 7.7% system-wide; consolidated revenues of $272.0 million as compared to $258.9 million

Advanced outpatient volume growth of 7.9% consolidated and 8.1% system-wide

Same-center advanced outpatient volume growth of 6.6% consolidated and 6.8% system-wide

Advanced procedure mix of 31.8% consolidated and 38.2% system-wide, up 127 and 145 basis points, respectively

Net income of $7.2 million as compared to net loss of $3.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million as compared to $59.1 million; and a 23.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin as compared to 22.8% GAAP EPS of $0.07 per share and Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per share



2026 Full Year Outlook:

Lumexa Imaging provided an update on its guidance for the full year ended December 31, 2026.



Reiterating full-year 2026 consolidated revenue guidance of $1.045 billion to $1.097 billion.

Narrowing its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $236 million to $240 million, from its prior range of $235 million to $241 million. The midpoint of $238 million is unchanged. This includes approximately $7 million of public company costs that were not incurred in 2025. (At the midpoint of guidance, the addition of these costs lowers Adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 versus 2025 from 7% to 4%) Raising guidance for Adjusted EPS to $0.86 to $0.90 from $0.71 to $0.77 per share, driven by lower assumed effective tax rate.



Lumexa Imaging Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Lumexa Imaging will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via live audio webcast online at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the completion of the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (ii) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (iii) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; and (iv) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations and annual operating budgets. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see below.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we do not and are not able to provide guidance for those GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of certain reconciling items, including transaction costs, severance and executive recruiting. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide the corresponding reconciliations. However, such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future results.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our guidance for full year 2026 and our assumptions underlying such guidance; and our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals and strategies. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our later dated Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Sue Dooley

Lumexa Imaging

...

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Lumexa Imaging

...



Lumexa Imaging Q3 2026 Outpatient Volumes Highlights: