Firefly Aerospace Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results With Record Backlog Of $1.7 Billion
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|110,682
|$
|30,778
|$
|309,244
|$
|102,182
|Cost of sales
|85,385
|22,288
|242,611
|87,477
|Gross profit
|25,297
|8,490
|66,633
|14,705
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|75,991
|48,763
|215,032
|142,549
|Selling, general, and administrative
|50,884
|21,920
|144,044
|47,243
|Total operating expenses
|126,875
|70,683
|359,076
|189,792
|Loss from operations
|(101,578
|)
|(62,193
|)
|(292,443
|)
|(175,087
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|4,040
|(42,150
|)
|(269
|)
|(47,257
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(30,400
|)
|-
|(30,400
|)
|Interest income
|4,460
|5,289
|14,770
|8,078
|Interest expense
|(1,637
|)
|(3,955
|)
|(7,036
|)
|(17,145
|)
|Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities
|-
|-
|1,307
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|559
|(3
|)
|552
|4,528
|Total other income (expense), net
|7,422
|(71,219
|)
|9,324
|(82,196
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(94,156
|)
|(133,412
|)
|(283,119
|)
|(257,283
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|42
|-
|74
|-
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(94,198
|)
|(133,412
|)
|(283,193
|)
|(257,283
|)
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock
|-
|(2,298
|)
|-
|(13,240
|)
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock
|-
|(4,524
|)
|-
|(21,989
|)
|Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock
|-
|(128
|)
|-
|(394
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(94,198
|)
|$
|(140,362
|)
|$
|(283,193
|)
|$
|(292,906
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(1.50
|)
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(7.25
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|168,371
|93,849
|163,265
|40,389
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|409,285
|$
|792,966
|Short-term investments
|125,447
|100,008
|Accounts receivable, net
|56,412
|46,129
|Advanced payments, current
|79,664
|12,350
|Contract assets
|25,417
|3,499
|Other current assets
|19,159
|8,223
|Total current assets
|715,384
|963,175
|Advanced payments, less current portion
|14,380
|60,496
|Property and equipment, net
|197,397
|163,738
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|38,827
|13,938
|Right-of-use assets – finance leases
|2,527
|3,735
|Intangible assets, net
|147,706
|165,709
|Goodwill
|463,619
|450,119
|Other assets, less current portion
|2,119
|4,024
|Total assets
|$
|1,581,959
|$
|1,824,934
|Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|66,820
|$
|35,626
|Accrued expenses
|43,423
|42,755
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related parties
|805
|330
|Operating lease liability, current
|4,039
|1,161
|Finance lease liability, current
|1,411
|1,056
|Deferred revenue, current
|171,172
|116,135
|Notes payable, current
|7,284
|7,099
|Other current liabilities
|17,533
|9,419
|Total current liabilities
|312,487
|213,581
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|40,776
|15,832
|Finance lease liability, less current portion
|855
|2,004
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|46,004
|92,565
|Notes payable, less current portion
|17,820
|281,441
|Warrant liability
|12,563
|12,294
|Other liabilities, less current portion
|7,928
|17,278
|Total liabilities
|$
|438,433
|$
|634,995
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 171,627 and 159,276 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|18
|17
|Additional paid-in capital, net
|2,446,980
|2,210,201
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,303,472
|)
|(1,020,279
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,143,526
|1,189,939
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,581,959
|$
|1,824,934
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(94,198
|)
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(283,193
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,293
|5,623
|43,181
|13,539
|Stock-based compensation
|15,292
|4,000
|44,831
|5,191
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(4,040
|)
|42,150
|269
|47,257
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities
|-
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Non-cash interest expense
|428
|1,009
|1,249
|4,595
|Non-cash interest income
|(83
|)
|-
|(2,444
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,703
|511
|(10,135
|)
|(4,123
|)
|Advanced payments
|(12,183
|)
|(4,228
|)
|(20,556
|)
|34,550
|Contract assets
|(5,478
|)
|-
|(21,918
|)
|-
|Other assets
|(1,829
|)
|3,242
|(4,974
|)
|(996
|)
|Accounts payable
|4,622
|(1,956
|)
|25,471
|(5,300
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(7,761
|)
|(7,280
|)
|1,849
|(5,035
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related parties
|(641
|)
|349
|475
|704
|Other liabilities
|12,162
|(622
|)
|818
|(11,812
|)
|Right-of-use assets
|2,487
|563
|4,333
|1,549
|Lease liabilities
|(1,111
|)
|(4,583
|)
|(235
|)
|(6,646
|)
|Deferred revenue
|7,637
|11,188
|8,476
|15,745
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(69,700
|)
|(53,046
|)
|(213,810
|)
|(137,665
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software
|(15,559
|)
|(8,920
|)
|(56,648
|)
|(20,757
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|-
|-
|(125,000
|)
|-
|Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of acquired cash
|-
|-
|(3,699
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|50,000
|-
|100,008
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|34,441
|(8,920
|)
|(85,339
|)
|(20,757
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|-
|943,736
|184,111
|943,736
|Payments of offering costs
|(1,055
|)
|(4,208
|)
|(2,557
|)
|(4,208
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Preferred Stock
|-
|51,390
|-
|235,506
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(264
|)
|(283
|)
|(796
|)
|(1,166
|)
|Payments of notes payable
|(1,918
|)
|(128,262
|)
|(5,863
|)
|(131,457
|)
|Payment of IPO Closing Preferred Stock Dividend
|-
|(4,990
|)
|-
|(4,990
|)
|Repayment of notes payable – related parties
|-
|(21,117
|)
|-
|(21,117
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(171
|)
|(1,508
|)
|(1,359
|)
|(2,083
|)
|Proceeds from repayment of employee note
|18
|13
|43
|396
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|-
|-
|1,730
|-
|Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility
|-
|-
|(260,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of shares withheld for taxes
|(11,883
|)
|1,643
|159
|2,238
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(15,273
|)
|836,414
|(84,532
|)
|1,016,855
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(50,532
|)
|774,448
|(383,681
|)
|858,433
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Balance, beginning of period
|459,817
|221,543
|792,966
|137,558
|Balance, end of period
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,991
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,991
|Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,162
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,162
|Restricted cash
|-
|829
|-
|829
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,991
|$
|409,285
|$
|995,991
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,423
|$
|3,342
|$
|6,969
|$
|14,443
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Increase in accounts payable for property and equipment
|$
|1,465
|$
|492
|$
|2,577
|$
|1,905
|Property and equipment acquired through loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|642
|$
|-
|Capitalized interest (paid-in-kind)
|$
|-
|$
|573
|$
|-
|$
|683
|Equity issued for business combinations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|10,144
|$
|-
|Issuance of debt in exchange for software licenses and obligations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|664
|Acquisition of internal-use software licenses and obligations
|$
|756
|$
|10,633
|$
|4,297
|$
|10,633
|Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|4,857
|$
|-
|$
|9,923
|$
|-
|Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,625
|Net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock
|$
|-
|$
|46,060
|$
|-
|$
|46,060
|Unpaid deferred offering costs associated with IPO
|$
|-
|$
|7,195
|$
|-
|$
|7,195
|Preferred Stock issuance costs not yet paid
|$
|-
|$
|3,510
|$
|-
|$
|3,510
|Issuance of common stock to settle Preferred Stock Dividend
|$
|-
|$
|86,124
|$
|-
|$
|86,124
|Conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock upon IPO
|$
|-
|$
|937,087
|$
|-
|$
|937,087
|Non-cash purchase consideration for acquisitions of businesses
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|5,438
|$
|-
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited; in thousands)
The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(94,198
|)
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(283,193
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision for income taxes
|42
|-
|74
|-
|Interest income
|(4,460
|)
|(5,289
|)
|(14,770
|)
|(8,078
|)
|Interest expense
|1,637
|3,955
|7,036
|17,145
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,627
|6,447
|44,389
|14,363
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,292
|4,000
|44,831
|5,191
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(4,040
|)
|42,150
|269
|47,257
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|One-time costs related to the IPO(1)
|-
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|Transaction-related expenses
|2,587
|1,528
|7,220
|1,528
|Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities
|-
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Other(2)
|(14
|)
|97
|1
|97
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(69,527
|)
|$
|(46,332
|)
|$
|(195,450
|)
|$
|(141,368
|)
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(69,700
|)
|$
|(53,046
|)
|$
|(213,810
|)
|$
|(137,665
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software
|(15,559
|)
|(8,920
|)
|(56,648
|)
|(20,757
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(85,259
|)
|$
|(61,966
|)
|$
|(270,458
|)
|$
|(158,422
|)
(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A that were netted against the gross proceeds of the IPO and are not expected to recur in the future.
(2) Other includes (gain) loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
| For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Research and development
|$
|75,991
|$
|48,763
|$
|215,032
|$
|142,549
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(8,279
|)
|(501
|)
|(22,682
|)
|(796
|)
|Non-GAAP Research and Development
|$
|67,712
|$
|48,262
|$
|192,350
|$
|141,753
|Selling, general, and administrative
|$
|50,884
|$
|21,920
|$
|144,044
|$
|47,243
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(15,000
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(7,013
|)
|(3,499
|)
|(22,149
|)
|(4,395
|)
|One-time costs related to the IPO(1)
|-
|(3,792
|)
|-
|(8,012
|)
|Transaction-related expenses
|(2,587
|)
|(1,528
|)
|(7,220
|)
|(1,528
|)
|Other(2)
|-
|(97
|)
|-
|(97
|)
|Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative
|$
|36,284
|$
|13,004
|$
|99,675
|$
|33,211
|Operating expenses
|$
|126,875
|$
|70,683
|$
|359,076
|$
|189,792
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(15,000
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(15,292
|)
|(4,000
|)
|(44,831
|)
|(5,191
|)
|One-time costs related to the IPO(1)
|-
|(3,792
|)
|-
|(8,012
|)
|Transaction-related expenses
|(2,587
|)
|(1,528
|)
|(7,220
|)
|(1,528
|)
|Other(2)
|-
|(97
|)
|-
|(97
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|$
|103,996
|$
|61,266
|$
|292,025
|$
|174,964
|Loss from operations
|$
|(101,578
|)
|$
|(62,193
|)
|$
|(292,443
|)
|$
|(175,087
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,000
|-
|15,000
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,292
|4,000
|44,831
|5,191
|One-time costs related to the IPO(1)
|-
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|Transaction-related expenses
|2,587
|1,528
|7,220
|1,528
|Other(2)
|-
|97
|-
|97
|Non-GAAP Loss from Operations
|$
|(78,699
|)
|$
|(52,776
|)
|$
|(225,392
|)
|$
|(160,259
|)
|Other income (expense)
|$
|7,422
|$
|(71,219
|)
|$
|9,324
|$
|(82,196
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(4,040
|)
|42,150
|269
|47,257
|Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities
|-
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|Other(2)
|(14
|)
|-
|1
|-
|Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)
|$
|3,368
|$
|1,331
|$
|8,287
|$
|(4,539
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(94,198
|)
|$
|(133,412
|)
|$
|(283,193
|)
|$
|(257,283
|)
|Income tax effect of business acquisitions
|-
|-
|128
|-
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,000
|-
|15,000
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|15,292
|4,000
|44,831
|5,191
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(4,040
|)
|42,150
|269
|47,257
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|30,400
|-
|30,400
|One-time costs related to the IPO(1)
|-
|3,792
|-
|8,012
|Transaction-related expenses
|2,587
|1,528
|7,220
|1,528
|Gain on settlement of contingent liabilities
|-
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|Other(2)
|(14
|)
|97
|1
|97
|Non-GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(75,373
|)
|$
|(51,445
|)
|$
|(217,051
|)
|$
|(164,798
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|168,371
|93,849
|163,265
|40,389
|GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(1.50
|)
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(7.25
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|$
|(1.33
|)
|$
|(4.08
|)
(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A that were netted against the gross proceeds of the IPO and are not expected to recur in the future.
(2) Other includes (gain) loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.
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