Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,678,045
|$
|7,652,203
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,122,104
|728,001
|Credit card receivable, net
|3,957,933
|-
|Inventories
|794,563
|478,045
|Digital assets - rewards treasury
|6,388,310
|6,872,869
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,609,810
|2,384,684
|Total current assets
|35,550,765
|18,115,802
|Digital assets - investment treasury
|14,265,330
|133,658,791
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|2,272,246
|1,393,752
|Other non-current assets
|125,000
|299,309
|Total assets
|$
|52,213,341
|$
|153,467,654
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|821,916
|$
|704,789
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,751,024
|3,166,186
|February 2026 note - related party, net
|12,658,196
|-
|Credit facility
|-
|10,000,000
|Customer rewards liability
|6,388,310
|6,872,869
|Deferred revenue
|142,781
|366,252
|Total current liabilities
|21,762,227
|21,110,096
|June 2025 convertible note, net
|-
|21,469,675
|March 2025 convertible note - related party
|-
|47,207,556
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|689,680
|Total liabilities
|21,762,227
|90,477,007
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,873,627 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 48,477,883 shares issued and 48,419,266 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025
|5,551
|4,849
|Additional paid-in-capital
|242,853,899
|233,924,782
|Accumulated deficit
|(212,408,336
|)
|(170,938,984
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,451,114
|62,990,647
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|52,213,341
|$
|153,467,654
| Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|4,161,541
|$
|7,398,939
|$
|15,843,759
|$
|22,662,702
|Operating expenses
|Banking and payments costs
|3,108,563
|6,519,736
|13,023,182
|20,961,281
|Custody and trading costs
|1,301,886
|244,954
|2,639,340
|433,550
|Compensation and benefits
|3,715,573
|3,728,954
|11,539,907
|13,863,551
|Marketing expenses
|170,471
|237,625
|1,166,917
|1,258,346
|Professional fees
|828,454
|1,294,394
|3,751,700
|4,353,244
|Amortization expense
|184,361
|232,853
|514,425
|430,761
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|1,968,920
|506,796
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,121,385
|)
|(637,712
|)
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,317,819
|1,211,657
|4,717,047
|3,612,533
|Total operating expenses
|10,474,662
|13,339,257
|37,755,827
|44,428,907
|Operating loss
|(6,313,121
|)
|(5,940,318
|)
|(21,912,068
|)
|(21,766,205
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury
|4,078,913
|10,238,866
|(24,445,385
|)
|31,203,938
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|-
|-
|(6,503,113
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|(2,626,932
|)
|13,200,089
|(14,470,683
|)
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|-
|(9,569,109
|)
|Legal settlements
|-
|-
|(1,374,828
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(4,005,132
|)
|(9,612,199
|)
|Interest expense
|(537,155
|)
|(1,179,216
|)
|(3,732,864
|)
|(4,425,703
|)
|Other income
|128,620
|60,961
|811,453
|247,662
|Other income (expense), net
|3,670,378
|6,493,679
|(19,546,667
|)
|(13,129,207
|)
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|(2,642,743
|)
|553,361
|(41,458,735
|)
|(34,895,412
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,146
|(881
|)
|10,617
|3,978
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
|Diluted
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
| Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization expense
|545,431
|430,756
|Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|Loss (gain) on digital assets - investment treasury
|24,445,385
|(31,203,938
|)
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|(13,200,089
|)
|14,470,683
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|9,569,109
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|4,005,132
|9,612,199
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|6,638
|122,902
|Amortization of debt discount and premium
|392,082
|768,225
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|6,503,113
|Share-based compensation expense
|5,108,887
|8,470,932
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(484,019
|)
|-
|Legal settlement paid in digital assets
|1,374,828
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|(394,103
|)
|161,515
|Credit card receivable, net
|(3,957,933
|)
|-
|Inventories
|(316,518
|)
|(103,236
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|605,834
|581,100
|Accounts payable
|117,127
|(104,846
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,981,699
|2,413,679
|Customer rewards liability
|1,170,468
|1,826,398
|Deferred revenue
|(223,471
|)
|(52,470
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|(689,680
|)
|491,397
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(20,578,345
|)
|(11,426,231
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of digital assets
|(3,359,836
|)
|(3,138,623
|)
|Proceeds from sales of digital assets
|59,120,684
|-
|Payments for capitalized software development costs
|(1,210,540
|)
|(619,446
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|54,550,308
|(3,758,069
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of note
|13,000,000
|-
|Repayment of convertible note
|(25,166,667
|)
|-
|Proceeds from recapitalization
|-
|804,600
|Payments of deferred IPO costs
|-
|(652,013
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(113,320
|)
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(125,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|3,294,846
|3,478,137
|Proceeds from credit facility
|10,000,000
|-
|Repayment of credit facility
|(20,000,000
|)
|-
|Common stock withheld for employee tax obligations
|(949,300
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(19,946,121
|)
|3,517,404
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|14,025,842
|(11,666,896
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|7,652,203
|18,330,359
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|21,678,045
|$
|6,663,463
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Non-cash payment of interest with common stock
|$
|613,334
|$
|1,246,667
|Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions
|1,370,878
|2,577,906
|Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current obligations
|2,231,157
|184,983
|Non-cash payment for intellectual property acquisition with common stock
|182,379
|-
|Non-cash repayment of convertible note via transfer of digital assets - related party
|34,007,466
|-
|Non-cash amortization of deferred issuance costs
|167,539
|43,806
|Non-cash allocation of convertible note proceeds to embedded derivative
|63,418
|-
|Non-cash allocation of note proceeds to commitment shares
|785,200
|-
|Recapitalization
|-
|173,019,904
|Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party
|-
|43,965,525
|Change in fair value of Series C Warrants included in loss on extinguishment
|-
|498,771
|Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party
|-
|$
|2,313,975
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for interest expense
|$
|3,733,749
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to net income (loss) and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, and (vii) legal settlement expenses associated with unusual or non-recurring litigation matters that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense
|537,155
|1,179,216
|3,732,864
|4,425,703
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,146
|(881
|)
|10,617
|3,978
|Amortization expense
|184,361
|232,853
|514,425
|430,761
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,755,428
|1,575,422
|5,108,887
|8,470,932
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|1,968,920
|506,796
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,121,385
|)
|(637,712
|)
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - investment treasury
|(4,078,913
|)
|(10,238,866
|)
|24,445,385
|(31,203,938
|)
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|-
|-
|6,503,113
|Change in fair value of other liabilities
|(64,074
|)
|-
|(615,788
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|2,626,932
|(13,200,089
|)
|14,470,683
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|-
|9,569,109
|Legal settlements
|-
|-
|1,374,828
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|4,005,132
|9,612,199
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(4,461,251
|)
|$
|(4,201,998
|)
|$
|(15,689,782
|)
|$
|(13,101,209
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(4,461,251
|)
|$
|(4,201,998
|)
|$
|(15,689,782
|)
|$
|(13,101,209
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
For investor inquiries, please contact:
OG Advisory Group
Samir Jain, CFA
...
For media inquiries, please contact:
Confluence Partners, LLC
Cindy Stoller
...
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