Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”,“we”, or“our”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $4.2 million

Total Operating Expenses: $10.5 million, down 21% year over year

Net Loss: ($2.6) million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 : ($4.5) million loss, improved from ($5.5) million loss in Q2 2026

Loss Per Share: ($0.05) per share

Adjusted EBITDA Per Share 2: ($0.08) loss per share Bitcoin Treasury Holdings 1 : 247 BTC



Q3 2026 Key Operating Metrics



Total Transaction Volume: $159 million Total Verified Accounts: more than 88,500; +1,500 new verified accounts in the quarter

CEO Commentary

“We believe Q3 was an inflection point for Fold,” said Fold Chairman and CEO Will Reeves.“Over the last few months we've evolved from strictly a transaction-based business to one that also monetizes customer balances, broadened our focus from bitcoin earners to every American who earns rewards, strengthened our balance sheet, maintained a focus on operational efficiency, and opened new distribution channels that take our products to audiences we've never reached before.”

Mr. Reeves continued,“We are reshaping Fold from a business built on gathering customers into one built on gathering assets. A transaction pays us once. A customer balance earns for us every month it stays on the platform, and it ties that customer more closely to everything else we offer. Early demand for our new balance products is running ahead of our expectations, and those customers hold balances several times larger than our average user. Fold is becoming a place where customers keep their money, not just a place where they spend it.”

Mr. Reeves concluded,“The bitcoin market remained soft through the quarter, and our Q3 results reflect the noise of a major transition: a new banking partner, a new deposit strategy, a consolidated merchant platform, and a shift toward balance-based economics. The benefits of this transition are ahead of us, and we've de-risked the path to them. With our only debt extended two years, operating expenses down, and a financing partner for our Credit Card expected to be announced shortly, we believe Fold has never been better positioned for its next stage of growth.”

Strategic & Business Updates

Fold Credit Card



Expanded Early Access to approximately 2,500 cardholders

Transitioned from a waitlist to an invite system for all eligible customers

Launching a pre-approval flow that allows prospective cardholders to get pre-approved outside the Fold app, increasing top-of-funnel conversion and enabling partners to offer the card directly to their customers Intend to add a credit facility partner in the future, which would allow the program to scale beyond the Company's own balance sheet with more invitations, higher limits for qualified customers, and dedicated marketing spend



Platform Expansion



Launched Fold Reserve, a stored-value product that lets customers hold funds on Fold and unlock Fold's best rewards tiers, including bill pay rewards, zero-fee and zero-spread bitcoin trading, and higher card rewards

Launched Lead Bank spending accounts, with deposits held at Lead Bank, an FDIC-insured institution

Thousands of customers activated Fold's new balance products, bringing millions of dollars in balances onto the platform. These customers hold balances several times larger than the average Fold user, with participation across every rewards tier Launched pass-through bitcoin buying, enabling customers to buy bitcoin directly from any linked bank account without first moving money into Fold

Bitcoin Gift Card



Became the first and only bitcoin gift card on TikTok Shop, which quickly became Fold's largest gift card and customer acquisition channel

Gift card sales drove an approximate 270% increase in Custody & Trading revenues

September was a record month for bitcoin gift card sales, and the product holds a 4.7-star rating Kroger renewed its commitment to the Fold program

Merchant Offers

Consolidated gift card merchant offers onto Blackhawk, a program that carries better economics; nearly all merchants that were temporarily unavailable during the transition have been restored



Capital & Balance Sheet



Ended the quarter with $21.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and 171 BTC in Investment Treasury

Extended the maturity of the Company's $13 million note to November 2027, with a Company option to extend to November 2028 and nearly doubled its potential capacity to $25 million

Replaced the $250 million equity line with a $25 million committed equity facility, meaningfully reducing the potential dilution overhang and providing more cost-efficient capital On October 22, 2026, stockholders approved a reverse stock split authorization, one tool available to the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements ahead of the January 11, 2027 deadline

Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Fold will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link

Dial-in Registration Link: Link A replay of the call will be archived at



Footnotes

1 Fold's Bitcoin Treasury was 247 BTC as of September 30, 2026, which included 171 BTC in our Investment Treasury, and 76 BTC in our Rewards Treasury.

2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Per Share are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (a“Non-GAAP Financial Measure”). Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Fold:

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) is a financial services company built on a simple premise: consumers should be able to save, spend, and earn rewards in both U.S. dollars (“USD”) and bitcoin through a single platform. Fold's consumer offerings include an FDIC-insured checking account, a Visa debit card (the "Fold Debit Card"), a Visa credit card (the "Fold Credit Card"), bill payment services, a bitcoin gift card, and an extensive catalog of merchant reward offers. The Company also offers various forms of bitcoin buying and selling with low-to-zero fees and insured custody. By integrating both dollars and bitcoin within familiar financial products, the Company aims to give consumers a single, practical platform for managing their everyday finances. The Company's products and services are available in the United States through the Fold mobile application (the“Fold App”).

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“predict,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the rollout, development and expected effect of Fold's credit card program, including the expected credit facility, Fold Reserve, Lead Bank accounts, pass-through bitcoin buying, gift card and other products, and the potential success of Fold's overall market, product and growth strategies, and the potential reverse stock split and the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including but not limited to changes in the acceptance of bitcoin; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans; (iii) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; (iv) volatility in the market price of bitcoin; (v) access to and reliance on funding for our products, including the credit card, and general operations; (vi) access to and reliance on third parties for their services related to certain of our products, including risks relating to Fold having a single custodian for our bitcoin; (vii) reliance on banking partners which are subject to complex and demanding regulations and compliance standards; and (viii) those risks and uncertainties discussed in Fold Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.