Enviri Launches 2025 Impact Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries, today announced the publication of its 2025 Impact Report. The Company's seventh annual report outlines its sustainable and responsible business practices.
“I am pleased to share our 2025 Impact Report, showcasing our environmental accomplishments,” said Sam Romaninsky, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.“At Enviri, we envision a future where technology and industrial operations work better for people, communities, and the world. Our Impact Report shows how we're turning our vision into meaningful action.”
Key report highlights include:
16 million tons of waste recycled or reused by Harsco Environmental 76% of processed steel slag recycled or reused 3 million tons of steel scrap recycled, a 99% increase year-over-year 11 million tons of slag recycled, a 45% increase year-over-year
Enviri's 2025 Impact Report is informed by leading sustainability reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. To read the full report, visit: .
About Enviri
Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri's divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com.
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