Tandy Leather Factory Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Highlights from third quarter 2026:



Revenues were $18.5 million, up 7.3% from 2025

Generated operating income of $0.6 million, up 181.9% from 2025

Net income of $0.5 million versus net loss of $1.4 million in 2025

Gross margin of 62.4%, up from 58.9% in 2025

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million Ended quarter with $5.7 million of cash and cash equivalents

Tandy Leather Factory's third quarter sales were $18.5 million in 2026, up from $17.3 million in 2025. Third quarter 2026 gross profit was $11.6 million, up from $10.2 million in 2025. The majority of these gains came from operational improvements. As of September 30, 2026, the Company held $5.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from $16.1 million as of December 31, 2025. This decrease reflects $6.0 million in dividends paid to shareholders in Q1 2026 and approximately $4.4 million related to an increase in inventory purchases to support sales, investment in a new POS system, and some capital investments in new stores in Waco, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina as well as in existing stores. The Company had basic and diluted net income in the quarter of $0.06 per share, versus $(0.17) per share of basic and diluted net loss in the prior year.

Johan Hedberg, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said,

“We are happy to have continued our growth from the first half of the year with another strong quarter. We saw growth in both retail and e-commerce channels and considerably increased our operating income. Following our new store opening in Waco, Texas in the second quarter, we continued our store expansion in the third quarter with a new opening in Charleston, South Carolina. During the third quarter, we continued to invest in our store fleet, our e-commerce channel and operations but our sales and margin growth more than offset these expenses, driving strong increases in profit from operations.”

Investors are encouraged to send their questions to the Company's investor relations email at ....

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net income before interest income, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) is provided below.