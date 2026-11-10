The Hidden Cost Of The Holidays: Rebecca Whitman Urges Women To Put Themselves First

As women carry the emotional and unpaid labor of the holidays, Rebecca Whitman urges them to reclaim happiness through her Seven Pillars of Abundance.

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy, generosity, and togetherness. Yet behind the celebrations, many women carry an overwhelming share of the work required to make the season special. From shopping, cooking, decorating, and organizing family gatherings to managing household responsibilities and ensuring everyone feels cared for, the invisible labor of the holidays can leave women physically and emotionally exhausted.

A December 2025 report from USA Today examining women's unpaid labor during the holidays brings attention to a broader conversation about the responsibilities women often shoulder without recognition or compensation. For author, mindset coach, and women's empowerment advocate Rebecca Whitman, this issue reinforces an important message: women cannot continue pouring into everyone else while neglecting their own happiness and well-being.

"Self-care isn't selfish. It's critical," says Whitman. "Women deserve to experience the joy of the holidays, too, rather than spending the entire season making sure everyone else is happy."

Whitman believes that the pressure to create a picture-perfect holiday can reinforce a pattern in which women measure their success by how much they do for others. While caring for family and friends can be deeply rewarding, consistently placing personal needs last can create emotional exhaustion, resentment, and a diminished sense of fulfillment.

Through her signature Seven Pillars of Abundance framework, Whitman encourages women to find alignment across seven essential areas of life: spiritual, physical, emotional, romantic, mental, social, and financial. Rather than defining abundance through material possessions or external recognition, her approach emphasizes building a lifestyle that supports genuine happiness and personal fulfillment. The holidays can also magnify feelings of inadequacy. Social expectations and comparisons can make women feel as though they are falling short if they do not have the ideal family dynamic, financial resources, p a fit physique, or a romantic relationship. Whitman challenges this perception, explaining that no amount of external validation can replace the fulfillment that comes from within.

"Happiness isn't about acquiring a Hallmark-card version of life," Whitman emphasizes. "It's about making a conscious decision to create a life that brings you fulfillment. You don't have to prove your happiness to anyone."

According to Whitman, achieving this sense of fulfillment begins with nurturing all seven pillars of life. A meaningful spiritual connection, physical well-being, emotional balance, a healthy romantic partnership, mental growth, a supportive social community, and financial stability all contribute to a more abundant lifestyle.

Her message is particularly relevant during a season when women may feel obligated to give more of their time, energy, and resources than they can reasonably sustain. Prioritizing self-care does not mean abandoning family responsibilities or becoming less generous. It means recognizing that personal well-being deserves the same attention and consideration women routinely extend to others.

Whitman encourages women to establish boundaries, make time for their own needs, cultivate meaningful relationships, and release the pressure to create a perfect holiday experience. When women feel fulfilled across the different areas of their lives, they are better positioned to enjoy the season without relying on outside approval or the expectations of others.

Ultimately, Whitman's message extends well beyond the holidays. Women should not have to wait until the season is over to rediscover their happiness or begin prioritizing themselves.

This holiday season, her invitation is simple: Fill your own cup first. Because when women create lives rooted in balance, purpose, and genuine abundance, their happiness becomes something they naturally share with the people around them.

About Rebecca Whitman

Rebecca Whitman is an author, mindset coach, and women's empowerment advocate dedicated to helping women create greater fulfillment and abundance in every area of their lives. Through her signature Seven Pillars of Abundance framework, she empowers women to cultivate alignment across their spiritual, physical, emotional, romantic, mental, social, and financial lives. Her work encourages women to redefine success, prioritize personal happiness, and create lives rooted in purpose, balance, and genuine fulfillment.

For media inquiries, interviews, and speaking opportunities, please visit rebeccaelizabethwhitman.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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The Hidden Cost of the Holidays: Rebecca Whitman Urges Women to Put Themselves First News Provided By Boundless Media November 10, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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