ECI Tightens Rules On Political Neutrality For State Government Staff

ECI Extends Political Neutrality Mandate During Election Period

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh directions to ensure political neutrality during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period, extending the code's restrictions to retired government officials and other personnel engaged or re-employed by State governments. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Commission reiterated that government employees must not take part in any election campaign or canvassing. The poll body said government servants must take scrupulous care not to lend their names, official position or authority to assist any individual, political party or group over another.

The Commission clarified that the provisions of the MCC apply to all organisations, committees, corporations and commissions funded wholly or partially by the Government, as well as their employees. Referring to earlier instructions issued in 1984 and 1991, the ECI said relevant state-level conduct rules prohibit government servants from taking part in political activities and elections. For individuals, including retired government officials, officers and employees, who are attached, engaged, employed or re-employed in various capacities by State/UT Governments without specific guidelines on political neutrality during the MCC period, the Commission has directed that all restrictions applicable to regular government servants will similarly apply to them. Such individuals shall not summon any election-related officer of the constituency or district where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings, nor hold video conferences or meetings with any such officer. The Commission warned that any omission or commission of any act in contravention of these directions will be viewed seriously.

Guidelines for Form 6 Submission

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has issued important guidelines regarding the submission of Form 6 by electors who were registered on the electoral roll before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but whose names are not included in the current electoral roll. In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer said that no action will be taken against such previously registered electors under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, for submitting Form 6 to have their names included in the electoral roll.

All District Electoral Officers in the state have been instructed to ensure compliance with the Commission's guidelines and bring them to the attention of all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and other concerned officials. They have also been instructed to ensure that these guidelines are widely publicised through available communication channels.

If a person was registered on the electoral roll before the Special Intensive Revision-2026 but their name is not included in the current electoral roll, they may submit Form 6 without hesitation in accordance with the prescribed procedure, the ECI stated. They were concerned because Form 6 includes a declaration for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time. No action will be taken against them under Section 31 for making a false declaration solely on the grounds that they were previously registered on the electoral roll.

According to the Commission's directives, this exemption is subject to the condition that the elector concerned is not already registered on the electoral roll of any other assembly constituency and that the declaration made by them in Form 6 is lawful in all other respects. All eligible citizens of the state are requested to check whether their names are on the current electoral roll. If their names were previously on the electoral roll but are not on the current roll, they should submit Form 6 without any fear or hesitation and apply to have their names included in the electoral roll.

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