HPP Equity Brings New Capital Investment Near Western Michigan University, Selects HH Red Stone To Manage 834-Bed Student Housing Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HH Red Stone expands its owner-aligned management platform in Michigan, supporting new ownership's planned community improvements and commitment to resident service and long-term performance.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPP Equity has acquired Campus Court at Knollwood, an 834-bed student housing community near Western Michigan University, and selected HH Red Stone as its property management partner. The acquisition, which closed October 8, 2026, brings new capital investment and a shared commitment to strengthening property operations, improving the resident experience and building long-term asset value.

The partnership combines HPP Equity's investment and active ownership oversight with HH Red Stone's national property management experience and owner-aligned management structure. Together, the firms will pursue a property-specific plan that connects physical improvements with the people, service standards and operating support needed to sustain them.







Campus Court at Knollwood, an 834-bed student housing community serving Western Michigan University



HH Red Stone will oversee daily operations, leasing, maintenance, resident services and financial reporting. Initial priorities include supporting the on-site team, evaluating property conditions, strengthening leasing and renewal efforts, and establishing clear expectations for service and performance.

For HPP Equity, the acquisition represents an opportunity to reinvest in an established student housing community serving the Western Michigan University market. For HH Red Stone, the assignment expands its third-party management presence in Michigan through a partnership focused on engaged ownership, direct communication and consistent execution.









“Campus Court is a well-located community with strong fundamentals, and we see a clear path to make it better for the students who live here,” said Justin Kain, CEO and Founder of HPP Equity. “We wanted a management partner that would run the property the way we would ourselves, with direct communication and real accountability. HH Red Stone fit that standard, and we're excited to get to work.”

Investment Priorities That Address Everyday Resident Needs

HPP Equity's planned investment program will build on Campus Court's existing amenities while addressing practical needs that influence residents' daily experience. Planned improvements include parking lot paving, more than 200 additional parking spaces, a new dog park, faster internet service, fitness center enhancements and apartment upgrades. The parking expansion and dog park are targeted for 2027.

The parking improvements are intended to increase availability and improve the condition and usability of parking areas. The proposed dog park will provide a dedicated space for residents and their pets, adding to the community's outdoor offerings.

Internet improvements will focus on connectivity that supports academic work, communication and everyday use. Planned fitness center enhancements and apartment upgrades will address the spaces residents use most often, with specific work prioritized according to property conditions, resident needs and ownership's investment plan.







Aerial View of Campus Court at Knollwood near Western Michigan University

“We underwrote Campus Court around improvements residents will actually feel, starting with parking, connectivity and outdoor space,” said Alex Linden, Vice President of Acquisitions at HPP Equity. “The plan puts the highest-impact projects first, and our team will be on site regularly with HH Red Stone to make sure the work gets done right.”

HH Red Stone will work with HPP Equity to coordinate implementation, monitor progress and support communication with residents throughout the process. Updates will explain what work is planned, when it is expected to occur and how it may affect parking, amenity access or activity around the community.

The partnership's approach also extends beyond completing individual projects. Ownership and management will consider ongoing maintenance, durability and operating requirements so that new investments can be cared for over time.

The Resident Experience is the Investment Strategy

Alongside physical improvements, HPP Equity and HH Red Stone will place a strong emphasis on the everyday experience of living at Campus Court. Priorities include dependable maintenance follow-through, clear resident communication, helpful leasing service and opportunities for residents to connect with their community.

That commitment begins with the first inquiry and continues through touring, leasing, move-in, daily service and renewal. The objective is to make each stage easier to navigate, with clear information, accessible team members and consistent follow-up.

For maintenance, the focus will include understanding the concern, communicating next steps and keeping residents informed when a resolution requires additional work. For leasing and renewals, the team will emphasize timely responses and clear explanations that help residents make informed housing decisions.







Unit Interior of Campus Court at Knollwood

Resident feedback will help ownership and management identify recurring concerns, evaluate service delivery and determine where additional attention is needed. Community engagement efforts will complement these operating priorities by creating opportunities for connection and helping residents feel more at home.

HH Red Stone brings national recognition for its online reputation to the assignment. The firm ranked No. 10 in J Turner Research's 2025 Student Housing Company Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Power Ranking, placing it among the nation's Top 10 student housing management companies by online reputation.

That recognition provides context for the service commitment HH Red Stone brings to Campus Court. The local team's responsibility will be to put that commitment into practice through daily responsiveness, care for the property and follow-through on resident concerns.

“Residents experience our management through the way we communicate, respond and take care of their community,” said Tony Shen, Co-Founder of HH Red Stone. “Our 2025 Top 10 recognition reflects the online reputation our teams have helped build across our portfolio. At Campus Court, we have to earn residents' confidence through our actions every day. HPP Equity's investment gives us an opportunity to pair meaningful property improvements with the consistent service that makes those improvements matter.”

An Owner's Mindset, Supported by the Management Structure

HH Red Stone's owner-aligned approach considers how operating decisions affect residents, net operating income, property condition and long-term value. Leasing performance is evaluated alongside rental rates, concessions, collections, retention and expenses to give ownership a fuller understanding of the property's progress.

The approach is supported by a management structure that emphasizes manageable regional responsibilities, accessible senior leadership and clear accountability. Regional oversight is designed to allow time for meaningful property involvement, while on-site teams receive guidance and support to address concerns and carry out the operating plan.

For ownership, that structure is intended to provide direct access to decision makers, practical recommendations and timely visibility into emerging issues. For on-site employees, it means having a clear path for escalating concerns, obtaining decisions and securing the resources needed to serve residents.

At Campus Court, HPP Equity and HH Red Stone will establish shared priorities for leasing, resident retention, maintenance, expense management and capital improvements. Regular reviews will measure progress against those priorities and allow the team to adjust as property needs and market conditions change.

Financial reporting and operating discussions will connect results with the activity behind them. Reviews will address areas requiring attention, recommended actions and responsibility for follow-through, helping ownership make informed decisions about the community.

“An owner's mindset has to be reflected in how the company is structured, how our teams are supported and how decisions are made,” said Teddy Abdelmalek, Senior Vice President of Business Development at HH Red Stone. “HPP Equity is making a meaningful commitment to Campus Court, and our responsibility is to help turn that investment into visible progress. That means staying close to the property, bringing recommendations forward and keeping ownership informed. It also means recognizing that resident service, property condition and financial performance all influence one another.”

An Established Community Near Western Michigan University

Campus Court at Knollwood serves the Western Michigan University student housing market with studio through four-bedroom apartments and amenities that support studying, recreation and everyday convenience. Its range of floor plans provides options for residents seeking individual living arrangements or shared apartments.

Existing community amenities include a two-story fitness center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar, resident and study lounges with printing facilities, a volleyball court and outdoor courtyards. These spaces provide a foundation for the planned improvements and offer residents places to study, exercise, relax and spend time together.

The pet-friendly community also offers property-wide Wi-Fi. Apartment features include in-unit washers and dryers, equipped kitchens, hardwood-style flooring and individually keyed bedrooms, with features varying by floor plan.

HPP Equity's investment and HH Red Stone's management plan will build on these existing features while addressing the physical conditions and service needs that shape residents' day-to-day experience.



About HPP Equity

Founded in 2019, HPP Equity is a real estate investment firm focused on student housing and residential communities across the Midwest and South. Led by CEO and Founder Justin Kain and CIO and Co-Founder Nathan Kain, the firm draws on experience in acquisitions, financing, property management, construction and business operations.

Justin Kain has worked in real estate since 2006. Nathan Kain brings a background in construction and operations. Together, their experience informs the firm's approach to evaluating properties, planning improvements and overseeing execution.

HPP Equity pursues opportunities to create value through capital investment, operational efficiency and active asset oversight, with a mission to build communities residents are proud to call home. Its approach connects investment objectives with the practical work required to improve and maintain residential communities.

For more information, visit .

About HH Group

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, HH Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management platform with more than $1 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of 32 properties spanning more than 11,000 beds.

HH Fund leads the platform's equity investment and co-development activities, while HH Red Stone provides property management services across student housing, multifamily, affordable housing and mixed-use communities.

HH Red Stone works with ownership partners to develop property-specific operating plans supported by accessible leadership, clear accountability and transparent financial reporting. Its management approach emphasizes the relationship between resident service, disciplined operations, property condition and long-term investment performance.

The firm ranked No. 10 in J Turner Research's 2025 Student Housing Company ORA® Power Ranking, recognizing its position among the nation's leading student housing management companies by online reputation.

Learn more at and .

Property Management Inquiries:

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Media Contact:

Teddy Abdelmalek

SVP of Business Development

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