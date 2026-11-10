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Defi Development Corp. To Host X Spaces Event:“October 2026 & 3Q 2026 Earnings Recap”


Date: 2026-11-10 04:01:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the“Company”), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it will host its October 2026 & 3Q 2026 Earnings Recap on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST via X Spaces. The event will provide shareholders, analysts, and the broader community with a review of the Company's accomplishments during October 2026. The discussion will also cover the Company's third quarter 2026 earnings report, which is expected to be released that morning.

Participants can join the live event through the link below.

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About DeFi Development Corp.
DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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