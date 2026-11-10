Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. Completes Change Of Control With Scopien Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: NUGS) (“NUGS” or the“Company”) today announced that it has closed the transaction under the stock purchase agreement with Scopien Technologies Inc. (“Scopien”), a sovereign AI platform company based in Oakville, Ontario. With the closing, Scopien now holds voting control of the Company through the Company's Series B Super Voting Preferred Stock.

Management and Board Changes

In connection with the change of control, Zameer Mulla has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer, Secretary and a director of the Company, and Richard C. Hawkins has resigned from all officer and director positions. The Company expects to add independent directors as it moves toward SEC reporting status.

Audit and Registration Statement

The Company intends to engage a PCAOB-registered independent auditor to audit the financial statements of the Company and Scopien's operating business. Because Scopien is the operating business, its financial statements will form the historical financial statements of the combined company. The parties have agreed to use their best efforts to complete the audit and file a registration statement with the SEC within six months of the change of control. Filing the registration statement is the first step toward SEC reporting status and an eventual application to list on a national securities exchange.

Name and Symbol Change

The Company has changed its corporate name to Scopien Technologies Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State and is preparing its submission to FINRA to complete the name change and a new trading symbol. The Company will provide an update once all documentation has been submitted to FINRA, and will continue to report progress as each step is completed.

“We are excited to take this first big step into the public markets,” said Zameer Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Scopien.“Becoming a public company gives us the platform to expand Scopien, grow our sales and partner channels, and bring sovereign AI to more businesses and governments. Our focus now is completing the audit and the registration statement, and we look forward to keeping shareholders updated as we build.”

Court Custodianship

This is the first strategic transaction for the Company since its court-supervised restoration, which was completed in April 2026. Total reported liabilities were approximately $491,000 at September 30, 2026, and all legacy Series C Preferred Stock has been cancelled.

About Scopien Technologies

Scopien Technologies Inc., based in Oakville, Ontario, builds sovereign AI that makes every business work as one. Scopien connects a company's systems, including CRM, ERP, HR, payroll and helpdesk, into one operating platform and puts AI agents to work across it. Each customer runs its own instance in Scopien's cloud, its own cloud or on-premises, so data stays inside its walls. Scopien serves mid-market companies, enterprises and government. For more information, visit .

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. is a Nevada corporation quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol“NUGS.” Following a court-supervised custodianship completed in April 2026, the Company completed its change of control with Scopien in November 2026.

Investor Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the audit of the Company's financial statements, the filing of a registration statement, the addition of independent directors, the change of the Company's name and trading symbol, potential exchange listing, and Scopien's business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: that the audit and registration statement may not be completed within the contemplated time frame or at all; that FINRA may not approve or may delay the name and symbol change; that Scopien's platform may not achieve the customer adoption, market acceptance or growth its management anticipates; that additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that securities remain subject to applicable former-shell-company resale restrictions under Rule 144(i); that exchange listing standards may not be met; and that legacy indebtedness and future financing may substantially dilute common stockholders. The super-voting preferred stock concentrates voting control in Scopien even if Scopien's common equity ownership is diluted.

The safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is not available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Source: Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.