Greenwich-Based Timo & Violet Announces Little House On The Prairie Holiday Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The woman-founded lifestyle brand debuts a holiday dressing capsule on November 10, with sleepwear and loungewear to follow in Summer 2027.

Greenwich, CT, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timo & Violet, the woman-founded lifestyle brand known for its distinctive prints, original artwork, and certified organic fabrics, announces a new collaboration with Little House on the PrairieTM, bringing the spirit of the beloved American classic to a collection of children's clothing.







The Timo & Violet x Little House on the Prairie holiday capsule: the tartan girls' dress, boys' dress shirt and navy corduroy pants.

Rooted in a shared appreciation for nature, family, and the wonder of childhood, the collaboration draws inspiration from the enduring stories of Little House on the Prairie and the beauty of the American frontier. The result is a fresh interpretation of nostalgic dressing, designed for a new generation.

Launching November 10, 2026, the first collection features a holiday capsule of three pieces: a girls' dress, a boys' dress shirt, and boys' navy blue corduroy pants. At the heart of the collection is a beautiful tartan discovered by Timo & Violet's founders. Its rich colors and classic pattern evoke the warmth and simplicity of traditional American dressing, while feeling entirely at home in a modern wardrobe.

"Little House on the Prairie has such a special place in American culture," said Erin Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Timo & Violet. "Its stories celebrate family, community, adventure, and a deep connection to nature, all things that resonate with us as a brand. When we discovered this beautiful fabric, we knew it belonged in this collection. We wanted to create clothing that feels nostalgic but not like a costume, pieces children will love wearing today and families will treasure for years."

“In the Little House books, so much love is stitched into every dress Ma sews for Laura and Mary, and that feeling of homemade care is at the heart of this collaboration,” said Rebecca Friendly, Chief Operating Officer of Friendly Family Productions, the company behind the Little House on the Prairie brand.“Timo & Violet's gorgeous garments capture the spirit of the stories, with thoughtful details and quality meant to last.”

Made with certified organic fabrics, the collection reflects Timo & Violet's commitment to beautiful design and natural materials. Each piece is created with an appreciation for the small details that make clothing worth keeping, wearing, and passing down.

The holiday collection marks the first chapter of a broader partnership. A second drop of sleepwear and loungewear is planned for Summer 2027, bringing the world of Little House on the Prairie into Timo & Violet's signature categories.

The Timo & Violet x Little House on the Prairie holiday collection will be available beginning November 10, 2026, at timoandviolet.com.

Little House on the PrairieTM and associated character names, designs, images, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks owned and licensed by Friendly Family Productions, LLC.







The holiday collection is made with certified organic fabrics in a classic tartan.

About Timo & Violet

Founded in 2023 by Erin Jensen and Ronit Weinberg, Timo & Violet is a woman-founded lifestyle brand for children and women. Known for its original hand-painted prints, beautiful designs, and organic fabrics, the brand creates clothing, sleepwear, bath, swim, and gifts inspired by the natural world. A certified B Corporation, Timo & Violet is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and is available online and through select retailers nationwide.

Press Inquiries

Ronit Weinberg

ronit [at] timoandviolet.com

