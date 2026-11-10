TELA Bio Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| TELA Bio, Inc.
| Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,664
|$
|50,845
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $621 and $287
|9,273
|10,347
|Inventory
|11,609
|11,016
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,054
|3,373
|Total current assets
|44,600
|75,581
|Property and equipment, net
|1,881
|2,226
|Intangible assets, net
|1,074
|1,359
|Right-of-use assets
|1,314
|1,502
|Other long-term assets
|425
|500
|Restricted cash
|200
|250
|Total assets
|$
|49,494
|$
|81,418
|Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,394
|$
|2,309
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|14,164
|15,666
|Current debt
|56,299
|-
|Total current liabilities
|72,857
|17,975
|Long‐term debt
|-
|55,653
|Other long‐term liabilities
|1,213
|1,477
|Total liabilities
|74,070
|75,105
|Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
|Preferred stock; $0.001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock; $0.001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,143,410 and 44,538,264 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|45
|44
|Additional paid-in capital
|405,694
|403,739
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|83
|91
|Accumulated deficit
|(430,398
|)
|(397,561
|)
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(24,576
|)
|6,313
|Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|$
|49,494
|$
|81,418
See accompanying notes to unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
| TELA Bio, Inc.
| Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
| (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|18,959
|$
|20,689
|$
|57,309
|$
|59,406
|Cost of revenue (excluding amortization of intangible assets and write-off of expired product)
|5,586
|6,124
|16,552
|16,623
|Non cash cost or revenue (amortization of intangible assets and write-off of expired product)
|1,065
|596
|1,986
|2,197
|Gross profit
|12,308
|13,969
|38,771
|40,586
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|13,008
|15,066
|45,460
|48,289
|General and administrative
|3,003
|3,948
|11,221
|11,910
|Research and development
|1,603
|2,348
|6,669
|7,091
|Other
|1,984
|161
|2,520
|403
|Total operating expenses
|19,598
|21,523
|65,870
|67,693
|Loss from operations
|(7,290
|)
|(7,554
|)
|(27,099
|)
|(27,107
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(2,099
|)
|(1,201
|)
|(6,228
|)
|(3,608
|)
|Other income
|190
|152
|713
|1,010
|Total other expense, net
|(1,909
|)
|(1,049
|)
|(5,515
|)
|(2,598
|)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(9,199
|)
|(8,603
|)
|(32,614
|)
|(29,705
|)
|Income tax expense
|(103
|)
|-
|(223
|)
|(85
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,302
|)
|$
|(8,603
|)
|$
|(32,837
|)
|$
|(29,790
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|57,689,149
|45,421,795
|57,456,519
|45,351,947
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(9,302
|)
|$
|(8,603
|)
|$
|(32,837
|)
|$
|(29,790
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(8
|)
|1
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(9,303
|)
|$
|(8,605
|)
|$
|(32,845
|)
|$
|(29,789
|)
See accompanying notes to unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, the Company's financial results are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per common share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted gross margin. Management believes that presentation of operating results using these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, while excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of the Company's recurring core business operating results. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by the Company's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of TELA's business. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company's business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the schedules below and a description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.
The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared.
| TELA Bio, Inc.
| Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial Measures
| (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| (Unaudited)
|Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per common share
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net loss
| Net loss per
common share
|Net loss
| Net loss per
common share
|GAAP
|$
|(9,302
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(8,603
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Other (A)
|1,984
|0.03
|161
|0.01
|Non-GAAP Adjusted
|$
|(7,318
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(8,442
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net loss
| Net loss per
common share
|Net loss
| Net loss per
common share
|GAAP
|$
|(32,837
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|(29,790
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Other (B)
|2,520
|0.04
|403
|0.01
|Non-GAAP Adjusted
|$
|(30,317
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(29,387
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|(A)
|In the three months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized $1.7 million in severance expense and $0.3 million in legal related expenses related to our cost reduction initiative. In the three months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized severance expense of $0.2 million.
|(B)
|In the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized $2.2 million in severance expense and $0.3 million in legal related expenses related to our cost reduction initiative. In the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized severance expense of $0.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
| Three Months
ended
June 30.
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
|Loss from operations
|$
|(7,290
|)
|$
|(7,554
|)
|$
|(27,099
|)
|$
|(27,107
|)
|$
|(9,283
|)
|Non cash cost of revenue (amortization and write-off of expired product) (A)
|1,065
|596
|1,986
|2,197
|342
|Other (B)
|1,984
|161
|2,520
|403
|464
|Stock-based compensation expense
|626
|955
|2,055
|2,984
|613
|Depreciation
|172
|153
|512
|500
|171
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,443
|)
|$
|(5,689
|)
|$
|(20,026
|)
|$
|(21,023
|)
|$
|(7,693
|)
|(A)
|In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized amortization charges of $95,000 and $0.3 million and wrote-off $1.0 million and $1.7 million of expired product, respectively. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized amortization charges of $95,000 and $0.3 million and wrote-off $0.5 million and $1.9 million of expired product, respectively.
|(B)
|In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized severance expense of $1.7 million and $2.2 million and related legal expense of $0.3 million, respectively. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized severance expense of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively.
Adjusted gross margin
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross margin
|65
|%
|68
|%
|68
|%
|68
|%
|Non cash cost of revenue (amortization and write-off of expired product) (A)
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Adjusted gross margin
|71
|%
|70
|%
|71
|%
|72
|%
|(A)
|In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized amortization charges of $95,000 and $0.3 million and wrote-off $1.0 million and $1.7 million of expired product, respectively. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we recognized amortization charges of $95,000 and $0.3 million and wrote-off $0.5 million and $1.9 million of expired product, respectively.
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