Star Bulk Announces Publication Of 2025 Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

The 2025 ESG Report, Star Bulk's eighth annual publication, provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's sustainability strategy, performance, and future goals. Guided by its ESG Committee, Star Bulk continues to embed best practices across its operations, supporting business continuity and addressing key ESG challenges. The report highlights the Company's progress toward its long-term objectives, supported by detailed action plans and sustainability-focused Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Through transparent, data-driven reporting, Star Bulk reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance.

Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk, said:“The years ahead will bring new trade maps, new rules, and new technologies. We face them from a position of strength: a modern, diversified fleet, a disciplined balance sheet, and, above all, a loyal and experienced team at sea and ashore. Our priorities remain unchanged: to move cargoes safely, keep improving fleet performance, invest in our people, advance digitalization, and reward our shareholders.”

The report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021 and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Marine Transportation, and it aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Selected sustainability disclosures have received limited assurance from PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A.

The 2025 ESG Report is now available on the Company's website at .

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Euronext Athens under the symbol“SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of the one firm Kamsarmax vessel currently under construction, we own a fleet of 138 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.8 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 42 Kamsarmax, 47 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.