The Windsor Court Welcomes Fall With New Menus At The Grill Room And Polo Club

The Polo Club at The Windsor Court

The Polo Club Fall Cocktail

The Grill Room at The Windsor Court

The Grill Room Fall Menu

The Grill Room Fall Menu

Seasonal dishes pair autumn ingredients with Louisiana flavors, while four new cocktails bring orchard fruit, warming spices and savory notes to the glass

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city welcomes the flavors of fall with a new dinner menu at The Grill Room and a collection of limited-run seasonal cocktails at The Polo Club. From pumpkin risotto and sweet potato agnolotti to duck fat-infused bourbon and sparkling apple cider cocktails, the offerings invite guests to savor the season in the heart of New Orleans.Autumn at The Grill RoomThe Grill Room's fall menu draws on the richness of autumn produce while keeping Louisiana ingredients and culinary traditions close at hand. Seasonal starters include kale and apple with candied pecans, Parmesan, lemon and olive oil; smoked beets with whipped goat feta, pickled strawberries, sugared almonds and candied lemon vinaigrette; and potato leek bisque finished with a lardon strip, chive and herb oil.Comforting flavors carry through the main courses. Pumpkin risotto combines roasted pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds and Parmesan foam, while sweet potato agnolotti features toasted pecans, crispy sage leaves, Parmesan and brown butter. Duck Two Ways pairs duck breast and leg terrine with tasso white bean ragout and veal jus, and stuffed Texas quail is served with house boudin and bacon-braised collards.Seafood selections reflect the restaurant's regional perspective, including redfish with crawfish fried rice, candied lemon zest and tomato chili crunch. Tuna with green curry, cilantro and mixed vegetables offers another expression of the season's menu.From the grill, guests can choose herb-crusted lamb with lamb jus, filet of beef with mushroom Diane sauce or a dry-aged rib-eye with crawfish Creole cardinal sauce. Accompaniments include foie dirty rice, Creole pommes dauphine, crispy Brussels sprouts and Creole ratatouille.To finish, a s'mores-inspired dessert brings together flourless chocolate cake, graham ice cream and Swiss meringue. Additional selections include lemon tart with raspberry sauce, cheesecake with blueberry crumble and a cheese plate with seasonal accompaniments.Fall in a Glass at The Polo ClubThe Polo Club's four seasonal cocktails capture fall through a mix of savory richness, bright fruit and aromatic herbs:. Fowl Play - $22: Duck fat-infused bourbon, demerara and Luxardo coffee bitters create a rich, savory cocktail with a warming finish.. Scarlet Solstice Sangria - $24: Red wine, Domaine de Canton, lemon, vanilla, allspice dram and ginger beer combine fruit, spice and a lively ginger note.. Winter's Kiss - $20: Gin, cranberry, lemon and rosemary offer a bright, herbaceous take on seasonal sipping.. The Gilded Orchard - $20: Brandy, apple cider, sage, cane sugar and prosecco bring orchard flavors to a sparkling cocktail.Together, the new menus offer an invitation to linger over fall's distinctive flavors, whether gathering for dinner at The Grill Room or settling in for a seasonal cocktail at The Polo Club.To make a reservation at The Grill Room, call 504.596.4300 or book online on OpenTable. To learn more about The Windsor Court, call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

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The Windsor Court Welcomes Fall with New Menus at The Grill Room and Polo Club News Provided By The Mayfield Group November 10, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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