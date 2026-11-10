Indigenous Pact Launches Free RHTP Hub For Tribal Nations As Year 2 Funding Rolls Out

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) State-by-state guides and policy updates show how Tribes can reach Rural Health Transformation Program funding

- Kurt BrenkusONEIDA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indigenous Pact, a Native woman-owned public benefit corporation, has launched its Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) Hub, a free online resource for Tribal Nations and Tribal health organizations. The Hub shows how states include Tribes in their RHTP plans and tracks funding opportunities as states announce them.RHTP gives states $50 billion over five years, about $10 billion a year from fiscal 2026 through 2030. Tribes can't apply to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services directly. Funding reaches them through their state, and every state includes Tribes differently. Washington sets aside 10% of its RHTP funds for Tribes, while Arizona uses government-to-government agreements and competitive grants with no set-aside.Year 2 of the program began Oct. 31, and CMS announced $10 billion in Year 2 awards to all 50 states on Nov. 9. Indigenous Pact's Government Affairs team expects most states to write their Year 2 rules within 60 to 90 days of that date, and Tribes can ask their states how to weigh in before those rules are final.Indigenous Pact plans to keep the Hub current for as long as RHTP runs. It starts with seven states. Full guides for California, Idaho and Wisconsin are live, and guides for Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada are in development. Each explains how Tribes in that state reach RHTP funding and when. Over the coming years, the Hub will add more states and share what's working for Tribes across them, so leaders can learn from one another as the program unfolds. Indigenous Pact's Government Affairs team keeps the guides up to date as states release funding opportunities and consultation schedules."With Budget Year 2 RHTP funding now awarded, the focus is shifting from federal awards to state implementation and the decisions that will determine how funding reaches Tribal communities," said Ashley Hesse, vice president of Tribal and state government affairs at Indigenous Pact. "The Hub is designed to help Tribal leaders see those decisions taking shape, understand where there are opportunities to engage, and advocate for funding approaches that reflect Tribal priorities. We'll continue updating it as state plans and funding opportunities develop throughout the program."The Hub also offers a free RHTP Year 2 Playbook that leaders can download and share with their council or board."Tribal Nations cared for their people long before RHTP, and they'll keep doing it long after the program ends," said Kurt Brenkus, CEO of Indigenous Pact. "What many leaders need now is a clear view of how RHTP works in their state, so each Nation can decide what fits its community."Tribes in any state can request a free RHTP status check with the Government Affairs team, which tracks state and federal changes and supports Tribes' advocacy priorities. Indigenous Pact's Tribal Health Advisory team helps Tribes prepare for funding windows with readiness assessments, project scoping and budgeting.Tribal health leaders can explore the Hub, sign up for state alerts and a monthly RHTP briefing, and download the Playbook at indigenouspact/rhtp. To request a free RHTP status check, visit indigenouspact/request-a-call-rhtp.About Indigenous PactIndigenous Pact is a Native woman-owned public benefit corporation working alongside Tribal Nations to achieve health equity for American Indians and Alaska Natives in one generation. Through Tribal Health Advisory, Tribal Health Operations and Tribal Care, Indigenous Pact works with Tribes to plan, launch and run health programs and expand access to specialty care in their own clinics. Its Government Affairs team works across all three service lines, tracking policy and funding developments that affect Tribal health. Learn more at indigenouspact.

Ava Kline

Indigenous Pact

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Indigenous Pact Launches Free RHTP Hub for Tribal Nations as Year 2 Funding Rolls Out News Provided By Kline Interactive November 10, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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