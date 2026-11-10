Local Hive Sparks A 100% U.S.-Sourced Honey Movement

Local HiveTM Honey

Local HiveTM 100% U.S. Honey Bear

Local HiveTM 100% U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey

Domestic Origin Transparency Reshapes the Category for Retailers and Consumers

- said Cale Nelson, Chief Operating Officer of Local HiveGREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a globalized commodity market plagued by synthetic additives and opaque supply chains, rising demand for domestic origin transparency is redefining the honey aisle-and exposing a major vulnerability for grocery buyers. As per-capita honey consumption reached nearly 1.9 pounds in 2025, U.S. honey production fell 14% to 116 million pounds (USDA NASS, March 2026), leaving imports to account for 78% of total domestic supply (USDA ERS, 2026). This reliance on global supply chains introduces significant risk for retailers, as mass-market brands routinely shift sourcing to lower costs, opening the door to widespread adulteration where pure honey is stretched with inexpensive syrups engineered to pass routine laboratory checks.Local Hive is proving that a truly domestic model can lead the category. By partnering directly with over 200 U.S. beekeepers across 20 regions, the brand maintains a century-long commitment to domestic agriculture and pollinator ecosystems. That strategy is paying off at retail: Local Hive currently ranks as the #1 honey brand in natural food stores and #2 in MULO nationwide, outperforming total category growth by 3.5x (SPINS All Outlet, October 2026).To help category managers capture localized consumer demand and maximize shelf productivity, Local Hive delivers a robust, trend-forward portfolio anchored in origin verification:.100% U.S. Sourced: Honey harvested exclusively from American beekeepers..Floral Specific, State & Regional Varietals: Floral specific staples (Clover, Orange Blossom, Wildflower) drive strong baseline sales, while state and regional blends (SoCal, Washington, Utah, Rocky Mountain, New England, to name a few) allow retailers to offer hyper-local relevance..Flavor & Quality Differentiation: Across its lineup of 23+ raw and unfiltered blends (including a newly launched 100% U.S. honey bear), each product is gently strained, never overheated, and features a distinct flavor profile shaped by local nectar, climate, and soil-much like fine wine..Trend Innovation: Tapping into the boom of sweet-heat condiments, Local Hive expanded into honey hot sauces, crafted with 100% U.S. honey as the #1 ingredient, and introduced the first raw & unfiltered Hot Honey.Local Hive's commitment to origin integrity extends to organic honey. Because pesticide drift within a bee's three-mile foraging radius makes large-scale domestic organic production virtually impossible in the U.S., many brands rely on anonymous foreign blends. Local Hive takes a different approach with Organic Hive, a single-origin, USDA Certified Organic and IBD Fair Trade honey sourced exclusively from a trusted network of beekeepers in Northeast Brazil. The raw & unfiltered line applies the same strict origin verification and direct support, providing retailers complete supply chain accountability."Whether it's 100% American raw honey or our single-origin Fair Trade organic honey, there should be zero guesswork for the retailer or the consumer," said Cale Nelson, Chief Operating Officer of Local Hive. "When honey is 100% U.S.-sourced, you know exactly what's in the bottle, where it came from, and that you're protecting the pollinators sustaining our domestic food supply. In an industry where global blending has diluted both quality and trust, prioritizing true origin verification isn't just good ethics-it's what drives long-term consumer loyalty and real category growth."In a commodity market that has become increasingly fragmented and globalized, consumers are demanding the same transparency for honey that they expect from coffee, wine, and produce. For forward-thinking retailers, Local Hive offers a distinct advantage rival brands cannot replicate: 100% origin verification. The brand is sold at natural and conventional retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Publix, Sprouts, and Albertsons, plus online through Amazon. Visit LocalHiveHoney and follow @LocalHiveHoney to learn more.###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

+1 310-490-7541

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Local Hive Sparks a 100% U.S.-Sourced Honey Movement News Provided By Reach Public Relations November 10, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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