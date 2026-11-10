Mypart Launches AI Agents For Visual Music Matching And Song Search, And Adaptive Music Gaming With Epidemic Sound

Visual-to-Music Matching on Replicate

MyPart MCP Access

MyPart's Songhunt on Overwolf

MyPart's visual music matching and natural-language song search now seamlessly integrate into applications and AI workflows using AI agents.

- Matan Kollenscher, CEO of MyPartLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyPart's visual music matching and natural-language song search now seamlessly integrate into applications and AI workflows using AI agents, building on unparalleled capabilities demonstrated in the adaptive gaming product 'Songhunt', released in partnership with Epidemic Sound and Overwolf.MyPart, an AI music technology company on a mission to elevate user experiences through intelligent, context-aware music matching, just announced broader developer access to its music intelligence through Replicate and AI Model Context Protocol (MCP). The offerings are designed to help developers, platforms and creators find existing songs that fit visual content, natural-language descriptions and creative intent - without generating new music. Developers and creators can use its models to integrate image and video soundtracking, contextual recommendations, music discovery, and more into their products.A tangible example of MyPart's capabilities was recently launched as an in-game application on Overwolf called 'Songhunt', which follows on-screen gameplay and selects music to match the changing action. Epidemic Sound announced its partnership with MyPart to bring their renowned catalog to PC gamers and streamers.TWO MUSIC INTELLIGENCE MODELS AVAILABLE ON REPLICATEMyPart currently exposes two main capabilities on Replicate:● Visual-to-Music Matching, which instantly suggests contextually relevant music to any image, video or collection of visual files, to elevate them into their most engaging form. It does so by using the visuals as input, with an optional textual hint to refine the results; and● Prompt Song Search, which finds songs based on descriptive prompts covering mood, genre, instrumentation, lyrical themes, writing style, and various other creative criteria.Both models deliver ranked music recommendations from MyPart's partner catalogs, featuring real, human-made music, never AI generated tracks. This can serve as a building block for applications that need to understand what a scene or brief calls for musically, and play songs that create a cinematic emotional impact.BRINGING MUSIC UNDERSTANDING INTO AI AGENT WORKFLOWSAlongside the Replicate models, MyPart Labs released general MCP AI music agents that combine music understanding with conversational and automated creative processes. These agents are designed to interpret music, lyrics, visual rhythm, scene transitions, audience context and user preferences to support music search, matching and playlist generation.Potential uses include:● Recommending tracks for short-form videos based on pacing and emotional tone;● Finding soundtracks for any creative need - ads, presentations, websites and more● Powering personal music assistants that can recommend music, create playlists, and support personalized music discovery across music streaming platforms.MAKING IT EASIER TO BUILD EMOTIONALLY RESONANT EXPERIENCESMyPart's technology analyzes musical characteristics, vibe, key moments, structure and lyrics, and relates them to visual and textual context. By exposing these capabilities through developer-friendly models and agent workflows, MyPart aims to reduce the manual work involved in discovering, testing and matching songs across video, gaming, digital media and personalized listening experiences.“Our vision at MyPart has always been to make music intelligence accessible wherever music can elevate an experience,” said Matan Kollenscher, CEO of MyPart.“By opening our music intelligence to developers and AI agents through Replicate and MCP, we're taking our vision to the next level. From content creation and personalized entertainment to intelligent assistants and entirely new AI powered applications, we're enabling anyone to build experiences where music isn't a background afterthought, but a context-aware part of the user journey. We believe this opens the door to a new generation of applications that are far more engaging and immersive.”SONGHUNT: DEMONSTRATED CONTEXT-AWARE MUSIC MATCHING IN VIDEO GAMESMost video games leave music selection to developers or to gamers themselves, resulting in repetitive music loops or static playlists that do not change as the action does. Songhunt uses MyPart's multimodal AI to interpret the game continuously and selects music that matches what's happening on screen. The soundtrack shifts with the session, from quiet exploration to fast-paced combat and everything in between.“With Songhunt, we demonstrated how our AI can transform gaming by combining real-time visual intelligence and deep music understanding. Songhunt responds to gameplay shifts giving PC gamers, creators and influencers a personalized, adaptive music experience, dynamically matching the right music to every moment.“ explains Kollenscher.MyPart offers flexible music catalog options to support a wide range of applications, platforms, and commercial use cases. For Songhunt's experience with creators and influencers for example, MyPart partnered with Epidemic Sound, leveraging its extensive catalog of fully licensed high-quality music, to allow creators and gaming influencers to live-stream and share their gameplay with adaptive music on, across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, and others.Songhunt's adaptive music shows how MyPart's underlying matching technology can be applied in a demanding, real-time environment, and illustrates the broader possibilities for developers using its music intelligence in other settings.READ MORE, GET ACCESSSonghunt's Adaptive Music for PC Gaming:● Download here:● Epidemic Sound's partnership announcement is available here:● For Replicate and MCP:About MyPartMyPart is an AI music technology company on a mission to elevate user experiences through intelligent, context-aware music matching. Its advanced AI song analysis, search, and matching platform deeply understands song lyrics, music, sound, and structure, enabling visual and textual content to be paired with relevant music instantly and intelligently.Trusted by music professionals at record labels, publishing houses, and agencies across television, film, and advertising, MyPart's technology is immersing into consumer platforms, gaming, and the creator economy. Through applications such as Songhunt, MyPart is transforming how people discover and experience music by making soundtracks more personalized and responsive.MyPart's most recent funding round was backed by a strong group of investors, including Plus Ventures, Bela Juju Ventures, Maru Summit, Rabbit VC, TheTime VC, Firstime Ventures, and Bantam Group, as well as high-profile angel investors.

Mathilda Granbacka

MyPart

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MyPart Songhunt | Adaptive Music for Gamers and Streamers

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MyPart Launches AI Agents for Visual Music Matching and Song Search, and Adaptive Music Gaming with Epidemic Sound News Provided By MyPart November 10, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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