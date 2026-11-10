Twin College Sophomores Launch Your AI IQ To Measure How Students Actually Work With AI

Your AI IQ, launched November 10, 2026 at youraiiq, is a free, anonymous three-minute test of how a person actually works with AI: 41 swipes, nine dimensions, one of 40 archetypes.

Fletcher (left) and Maxwell Dubin, twin sophomores and economics majors at the University of California, Davis and the University of California, Santa Cruz, built Your AI IQ to measure how their generation relates to AI.

A sample Your AI IQ result. Every test returns one of 40 archetypes, here The Romantic, with a score from 0 to 100, a margin of error, strengths, blind spots and one growth edge. No name, email or login is collected.

“They're Not Cheating. They're Navigating.” A free, anonymous three-minute test scores nine dimensions of how students relate to AI and publishes every rule.

- Fletcher Dubin, co-author, Your AI IQ

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The conversation about students and AI keeps circling the same question: are they cheating? Fletcher and Maxwell Dubin, twin sophomores and economics majors at the University of California, Davis and the University of California, Santa Cruz, think that question is already settled. Today they launched Your AI IQ ( ), a free three-minute test built to measure something else: how students actually relate to AI.

The timing is deliberate. A Dartmouth survey of U.S. college students, announced October 30 ( ), found that 23 percent say they use AI to draft essays, while they believe 55 percent of their peers do. The gap between what students say about themselves and what they assume about each other is exactly what the test is built to get underneath. The test does not ask whether anyone has broken a rule, and cannot tell; what it measures is how people work with AI.

"If this helps one professor see that her students aren't cheating, they're navigating - that's the whole point," said Fletcher Dubin.

The test is 41 swipe cards. No name, no email, no login. It scores nine dimensions - who starts the work, whether the output gets checked, whether the person is there to learn or to be done, how far AI has moved into how they think, and five others - and returns one of 40 archetypes (The Architect, The Ghost, The Strategist and others), a score from 0 to 100, strengths, blind spots, a shadow risk and one growth edge. The score is not a measure of intelligence or a grade; it is an index of how much of the thinking stays with the person, whether they verify what they are given, and how fluently they can work with the model.

"I don't think most people our age are just pasting and submitting," said Maxwell Dubin. "A lot of us are figuring out where the line is - what we still want to do ourselves and what we don't. The test is just trying to make that visible."

Surveys record what people say. Your AI IQ also records how long they take to say it. Every swipe is timed, including the cards about trusting AI and checking its output. Response time is never used in the score. The brothers have stated in advance how they plan to analyze it, and they have drawn no conclusions yet.

"The hesitation thing is what I keep thinking about," Maxwell said. "People will tell you they check everything. How long it takes them to swipe is harder to clean up. We don't know what it's going to show. That's why we're collecting it."

Most quizzes of this type keep their scoring private. Your AI IQ publishes all of it. The methodology page (/methodology ) lists the weight of every card, the order of the decision rules, the score formula and more than 30 cited papers. It also includes a section called "Open issues, as of launch" that lists what the authors already know is imperfect.

The research data is anonymous by design. The test asks for no name, email or login; the site assigns a random ID generated in the browser with no name attached, and the research data holds no IP address. Findings will be published first at , in aggregate only. No individual result is ever published.

Group links already work for classes, clubs and teams, and a 144-question version in development will narrow the margin of error and add peer percentiles. A press kit with a full backgrounder, fact sheet, quotes and images is at /press.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Fletcher and Maxwell Dubin are twin sophomores and economics majors - Fletcher at UC Davis, Maxwell at UC Santa Cruz. They built Your AI IQ as a student-authored research instrument to measure how their generation actually relates to AI, and will publish what they find at first.

ABOUT YOUR AI IQ

Your AI IQ ( ) is a free, anonymous test and research instrument that places a person on nine dimensions of how they relate to AI and returns one of forty archetypes and a score from 0 to 100. The complete methodology, including every scoring rule and the project's known limitations, is published at /methodology. All forty archetypes are at /archetypes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fletcher Dubin

...

/press

Fletcher and Maxwell are available for interviews, together or separately. Reporters are welcome to take the test and to request a group tag for their newsroom.

###

Fletcher Dubin

YourAIIQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Twin College Sophomores Launch Your AI IQ to Measure How Students Actually Work With AI News Provided By Dubin & Associates, Inc. November 10, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.