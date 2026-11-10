20-Year-Old Black Belt Archies Kulkarni Brings Kung Fu Kids® To Cambrian Park

Archies Kulkarni, owner of Kung Fu Kids Cambrian

New children's martial arts center opens on Hillsdale Avenue in South San Jose on November 14, offering confidence-building classes for kids ages 2 to 14

- Archies Kulkarni, Owner of Kung Fu Kids CambrianSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cambrian Park families have a new place for their children to build confidence, focus and healthy habits. Kung Fu Kids, the children's martial arts and development program, opens its newest location at 1814 Hillsdale Avenue on Saturday November 14 2026, led by 20-year-old second-degree black belt and longtime Kung Fu Kids coach Archies Kulkarni.Archies has grown up with Kung Fu Kids. Her parents first brought her to class at seven years old, hoping, like so many parents, that martial arts would help her build confidence and discipline. It did exactly that. She went on to earn her black belt and then her second-degree black belt, and at 16 she began coaching alongside her own training. For the past four years she has been a familiar face on the mat, and the only one in her friend group up and out of the door at 8 a.m. every Saturday, ready to teach.“My parents brought me to Kung Fu Kids for confidence and discipline, and that's exactly what I got,” said Archies, owner of Kung Fu Kids Cambrian.“I've always wanted to be head coach of my own school. Now I get to give Cambrian families the same experience that shaped me.”Alongside coaching, Archies has been studying communications and legal studies at San Jose State University, with her sights set on law school. She accelerated her four-year degree to finish in just two and a half years, graduating this December, so she could give her new school her all. With the full backing of her parents, who saw how much she thrives working with children, she decided to turn her part-time coaching role into a family-owned business.“My parents could see how much I love working with the kids and I honestly could never see myself stopping that entirely,” said Archies.“So, before I headed onto law school we thought, why not harness that passion? Now I get to build something that benefits kids and their families in the same way Kung Fu Kids touched me and my family.”As head coach, Archies wants to create what she calls“disguised discipline”: classes so much fun that children can't wait to come back, without realizing how much they are learning about listening, respect and self-control. She is also passionate about putting nervous parents at ease and showing them that martial arts is about character, not just kicking and punching. The new center sits in the heart of Cambrian Park in South San Jose, close to Los Gatos, Saratoga and Almaden Valley, making it easy for local families to fit classes into the school-week routine.More than martial artsKung Fu Kids is built for today's parents, who want more for their children than just another after-school activity. Classes help kids step away from screens, become better listeners, gain structure and grow in a positive, high-energy environment with strong role models. Martial arts is the vehicle, but the goal is character: confidence, respect, discipline and resilience that children carry into the classroom and home.Programs are tailored to each stage of childhood, so every child learns at the right pace:.Grasshoppers (ages 2-3) build listening skills, taking turns, social interaction and coordination, along with early life lessons.Little Pandas (ages 4-6) develop focus, self-confidence, discipline and social skills through martial arts moves and full-body exercise.Mighty Tigers (ages 7-9) grow in accountability, resilience and personal responsibility, alongside their physical skills.Rising Dragons (ages 10-14) focus on leadership, confidence, self-defense awareness and the independence needed to navigate the tween and early teen years.Spectrum Stars is an inclusive program supporting children with divergent physical, intellectual, social and emotional abilities.Beyond weekly classes, Kung Fu Kids Cambrian will host birthday parties, Parents' Night Out evenings, and special family events.“Parents often ask me if their child is too chatty, too energetic or too quiet for martial arts, and the answer is always no,” said Archies.“It's all about finding a school that channels that energy the right way. My mom says I'm the same energetic seven-year-old I was 13 years ago. I hope parents look at me and think, if Coach Archies did it, my child can too.”Kung Fu Kids Cambrian has a grand opening on November 14, 2026, at 1814 Hillsdale Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124 Suite 80 with founding members receiving their first month free and further benefits once they enroll. Complimentary evaluation lessons begin on November 5, so parents can book early by visiting or learn more by calling (408) 568-6693 or emailing....

Archies Kulkarni

Kung Fu Kids Cambrian

+1 (408) 568-6693

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20-Year-Old Black Belt Archies Kulkarni Brings Kung Fu Kids® to Cambrian Park News Provided By Kung Fu Kids Franchise November 10, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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