HOTWAX Launches Circadia® Firming C-Peptide Facial In Maryland And Delaware

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned beauty studio introduces a professional facial designed to brighten, firm and rejuvenate skin at its Baltimore, Perry Hall and Newark locations.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOTWAX, the locally owned, woman-owned beauty studio known for its fast-casual luxury approach to waxing, skincare, brows and lashes, is expanding its facial offerings with the introduction of the CircadiaFirming C-Peptide Facial, now available at its Baltimore, Perry Hall and Newark, Delaware studios.The new treatment combines professional-grade skincare with Circadia's advanced peptide technology to help improve the appearance of skin firmness, texture and radiance. Designed to address concerns such as dullness, dehydration, fine lines and loss of elasticity, the facial delivers a rejuvenating experience that leaves skin looking smoother, brighter and refreshed.The treatment features gentle exfoliation, targeted skincare ingredients and Circadia's signature firming peptide mask, designed to temporarily tighten and visibly smooth the skin. Each facial is tailored to the client's individual skin concerns and finished with nourishing products to support hydration and a healthy-looking glow.The addition of Circadia reflects HOTWAX's continued investment in professional skincare, advanced treatments and esthetician education, bringing more results-focused facial services to clients across Maryland and Delaware.The CircadiaFirming C-Peptide Facial is $160 and takes about 80 minutes.The facial joins the rest of the HOTWAX skin menu, which includes the signature Korean-inspired Glass Skin Facial ($150), a 45-minute Express Facial ($95), dermaplaning, professional peels, and back and booty facials.“We're always looking for professional skincare that delivers real results without slowing down a guest's visit. The CircadiaFirming C-Peptide Facial fits that fast-casual luxury approach-results-focused care clients can book at our Baltimore, Perry Hall and Newark studios. It's a natural next step as we keep growing our skin menu across Maryland and Delaware,” said Rebecca Ostroski, owner of HOTWAX.Guests can book online at or at the studios below:HOTWAX Baltimore (Hampden)1114 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211 · (443) 278-1727HOTWAX Perry Hall8841 Bel Air Rd, Suite A, Nottingham, MD 21236 · (443) 278-1728HOTWAX Delaware (Newark)257 E Main St, Suite 102, Newark, DE 19711 · (443) 278-1729About HOTWAXLocally owned and woman-owned since 2014, HOTWAX is a fast-casual luxury beauty studio offering hard or soft waxing, skin care, brows and lashes. Its studios are in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, Perry Hall (Nottingham) and Newark, Delaware. Services include women's and men's waxing, facials with Circadiaand IMAGE Skincare professional products, peels and dermaplaning, the Vagacial, brow wax, tint and lamination, and lash lifts and tints, with lash extensions at the Newark studio. Learn more at .Circadiais a registered trademark of its owner. HOTWAX is not affiliated with Circadia beyond using its professional products.

Rebecca Ostroski

HOTWAX

+1 443-278-1727

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HOTWAX Launches Circadia® Firming C-Peptide Facial in Maryland and Delaware News Provided By HOTWAX November 10, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.