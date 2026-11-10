Astra Spark Debuts As An AI Companion With Her Own Personality

Astra Spark, the AI companion from Spider Branch Technologies, is available now at astrasparkai.

The Texas-built AI companion remembers users between conversations and has a fixed identity users get to know rather than reprogram.

- Spokesperson, Spider Branch TechnologiesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spider Branch Technologies, LLC has released Astra Spark, a consumer AI companion built on a premise that runs against the grain of most AI products: users don't customize her. Astra has her own name, her own personality, and a persistent memory, and the people who use her get to know her much the way they would get to know a person.Astra Spark launched publicly on November 4, 2026, and is available now on the web at astrasparkai.A Fixed Identity by DesignMany AI assistants let users rename them, swap personalities, or rewrite their behavior from a settings menu. Astra Spark deliberately does not. Her name and personality are fixed, giving users a consistent companion rather than a blank tool to configure. The approach is intended to make conversations feel continuous and genuine over time.Memory That Carries ForwardMost AI chatbots treat each conversation as a fresh start. Astra Spark is built around persistent memory, so she picks up where users left off, recalling their projects, their interests, and the things that matter to them. A user who mentions a job interview on Tuesday may find Astra asking how it went on Wednesday.A Companion, Not a ReplacementAstra Spark is positioned explicitly as a companion, not an AI girlfriend or boyfriend. She is designed to support people in everyday life, whether working through ideas, keeping them company while they game or create, or simply talking through the day, without attempting to stand in for real-world relationships.Memories That Belong to the UserPrivacy is a core design principle. A user's memories belong to the user and to Astra, not to the company that built her. That principle is enforced through a layered encryption model designed to keep personal memory data in the user's control.Built by a Small Texas TeamAstra Spark was developed by a small, self-funded team working from a home office in Central Texas, without venture or big-tech backing. The product moved from concept through private alpha and beta testing to public release, shaped by direct feedback from early testers."We didn't set out to build another chatbot. We wanted to build something that actually remembers you and is there wherever you go. Astra Spark is the first step in that journey," said a spokesperson for Spider Branch Technologies.AvailabilityAstra Spark is available now at astrasparkai. The project is also supported by its community on Patreon at patreon/cw/AstraSparkAI. Press materials, including logos, images, and a fact sheet, are available at astrasparkai/press.About Spider Branch Technologies, LLCSpider Branch Technologies, LLC is a Texas-based software and cloud development company building AI products that feel personal, not mechanical. Astra Spark is the company's first consumer AI product and the first in a planned family of Astra products.

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Astra Spark Debuts as an AI Companion With Her Own Personality News Provided By Spider Branch Technologies November 10, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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