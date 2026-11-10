Indigo Extends Flight Suspension To Saudi Arabia Amid Security Risks

IndiGo Extends Saudi Arabia Flight Suspensions

IndiGo has further extended the suspension of its commercial flight operations to four key destinations in Saudi Arabia, halting services to Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, and to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30. Issuing a travel advisory on social media platform X, the airline stated that the operational adjustments were made following a comprehensive review of the security environment to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft personnel.

"Following a careful assessment of the safety and security considerations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until 21 November 2026 (inclusive), and Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)," the airline announced in its advisory.

The budget carrier noted that proactive alerts are being dispatched to impacted passengers to facilitate ticket re-accommodations, refunds, or alternate arrangements. "Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers informed and extending the necessary assistance during this period," IndiGo said.

Reaffirming its commitment to operational protocols, the airline added, "The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary."

Context of Regional Hostilities

Following a careful assessment of the safety and security considerations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until 21 November 2026 (inclusive), and Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers informed and extending the necessary assistance during this period. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary. - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 10, 2026

The claims come amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels following the collapse of a 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running civil war. Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have targeted Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

Recent Security Incidents

Earlier on November 8, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy on Sunday confirmed that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was targeted in an attempted attack, following claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had carried out six military operations targeting strategic and military installations across the Kingdom.

In a statement, an official source at the Ministry of Energy said the attempted attack resulted in falling shrapnel, causing minor damage to the building. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

"The incident resulted in falling shrapnel that caused minor damage to the building, with no injuries or fatalities reported, thankfully," the source stated, as per the statement. "The source added that the relevant authorities promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures," the statement added.

The development comes after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. According to Saree, the group carried out six military operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against what it described as strategic and military installations across Saudi Arabia. He said the operations were launched in response to what the group described as Saudi aggression against Yemen.

"The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, and a distillation tower belonging to Aramco in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, and, by Allah's grace, successfully achieved its objective," Saree said. He further claimed that the second operation targeted Aramco facilities in Khurais, while the third struck Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area. According to Saree, the fourth operation targeted Saudi military concentrations at a National Guard camp in Najran, while the fifth targeted troop positions east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three stages. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)