HTH Companies Inc. Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Employee Data Is Exposed

HTH Companies Inc. data breach - at a glance



Company: HTH Companies Inc. is a Missouri-based construction services firm.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to the attorneys general of Massachusetts and Texas on November 4, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: On March 4, 2026, the Akira ransomware group claimed to have stolen 60 GB of data, including employee, financial, and business records.

Who may be affected: Employees and potentially others whose records were maintained by the company may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

On March 4, 2026, the Akira ransomware group claimed to have hacked HTH Companies and stolen approximately 60 GB of confidential data, including employee records, financial information, and personal information.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, driver's license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, financial information, mother's maiden names, crypto wallet information, gamertags and usernames, medical information, health insurance information, medical record numbers, and national provider identifier numbers.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on HTH Companies Inc. and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the HTH Companies Inc. incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.