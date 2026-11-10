Capital Increase In Genmab As A Result Of Employee Warrant Exercise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; November 10, 2026 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 164,828 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

2,961 shares at DKK 1,362.5,

17,676 shares at DKK 1,615,

949 shares at DKK 1,948,

25,635 shares at DKK 2,070,

6,100 shares at DKK 2,103,

4,063 shares at DKK 2,129,

2,606 shares at DKK 2,148

34,552 shares at DKK 2,175,

11,884 shares at DKK 2,317,

8,535 shares at DKK 2,381,

2,798 shares at DKK 2,408,

953 shares at DKK 2,491,

2,014 shares at DKK 2,492,

4,309 shares at DKK 2,585,

2,525 shares at DKK 2,594,

764 shares at DKK 2,641,

27,772 shares at DKK 2,661,

399 shares at DKK 2,680,

1,563 shares at DKK 2,688,

2,402 shares at DKK 2,698,

3,290 shares at DKK 2,806, and

1,078 shares at DKK 3,172.

Proceeds to the Company are approximately DKK 369.7 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.2641% of the Company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 1493 of November 18, 2025, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 62,570,683 which is made up of 62,570,683 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 62,570,683 votes.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: ...

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: ...

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend” and“plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect®and KYSO®.

Company Announcement no. 46

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Carl Jacobsens Vej 30

2500 Valby

Denmark

Attachment

101126_CA46_Warrant Exercise