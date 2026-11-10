Sunrun CEO Mary Powell Named To The 2026 TIME100 Climate List Of Most Influential Leaders In Climate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIME recognizes Sunrun CEO as a“Titan” for her leadership accelerating the adoption of home battery storage and distributed power plants, bringing new flexible capacity to the grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced that CEO Mary Powell has been named to the 2026 TIME100 Climate list. Powell was selected in TIME's“Titan” category, honoring leaders inspiring greater ambition and action on climate. This marks the second time Powell has been recognized by TIME as one of the world's most influential business leaders.

“Under Powell's leadership, Sunrun is helping households participate in the energy transition,” TIME said, adding that Sunrun“has grown from a residential solar provider in the U.S. into a major operator of home batteries that can send power back to the grid when it is most needed.”

TIME highlighted Sunrun's historic battery dispatches last month, when 120,000 customer home batteries delivered a record amount of power to California's grid during a heat wave.

During those dispatch events, the batteries provided critical flexibility and capacity to the state's power system during peak demand, helping reduce reliance on fossil-fuel power plants and put downward pressure on real-time energy prices for the benefit of all households.

“I am again so honored to be recognized by TIME alongside so many inspiring leaders advancing climate action,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“Americans are choosing greater independence and the ability to generate and store their own power. Together, our customers' systems act as a power plant that can share energy with the grid when it's needed most. They're moving from passive energy consumers to active participants in our energy system. We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen grid reliability, accelerate the transition to cleaner energy, and give families a meaningful role in the climate solution.”

Since Powell became CEO five years ago, Sunrun has doubled its customer base, growing from approximately 600,000 to more than 1.2 million customers. Powell also led the company's strategic shift to a storage-first business model, scaling its installed battery systems from 23,000 to more than 284,000, representing over 5 gigawatt hours of dispatchable capacity.

From 2022 through 2025, Sunrun customers' solar energy systems generated approximately 28.2 billion kilowatt hours of solar energy, helping to enable the avoidance of approximately 15 million metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Today, Sunrun operates the nation's largest distributed power plant, with more than 164,000 households enrolled in programs that dispatch their stored energy to the grid.

Powell's leadership has earned numerous accolades. In addition to the 2024 and 2026 TIME100 Climate lists, her honors include the 2026 CNBC Changemakers list, the 2024 Forbes 50 Sustainability Leaders list, Utility Dive's 2019 Utility Executive of the Year, Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People and Fast 50 Leaders in America lists, and the prestigious Rachel Carson Award for environmental impact.

See the full list TIME100 Climate 2026:

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at .

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