Firehawk® Bioherbicide Super Concentrate Secures California DPR Registration, Bringing Product To Key Global Market

New California registration brings nature-identical fatty acid-based weed control to the state's crop growers, municipalities, and landscape professionals.

- Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director of Contact BioSolutions PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact BioSolutions today announced that FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate has received registration from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), EPA Reg. No. 93740-7, marking a significant milestone in the company's U.S. expansion. As a key global production center for high-value crops with a strict regulatory environment, the California registration opens up exciting opportunities for both the company and the diverse array of growers it serves."California's growers are implementing world-leading practices in regenerative agriculture, and we are honored to be a part of this shift," said Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director of Contact BioSolutions, the makers of FireHawk. "FireHawk gives these growers another powerful tool to consider as they balance productivity, operational demands, and their commitment to responsible land stewardship."From community parks and walking paths to landscaped common areas, streetscapes, and public facilities, landcare professionals face growing expectations to maintain attractive, well-managed landscapes while considering alternatives to traditional weed control programs. FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate provides an additional solution for these professionals, offering broad-spectrum, non-selective contact weed control for a variety of label-approved landscape, recreational, industrial, and public-area applications.The formulation contains 85.26% nonanoic acid, a nature-identical fatty acid that acts on contacted green plant tissue to deliver rapid vegetation burndown. Boasting the highest concentration of fatty acid presently available in a bioherbicide, its proprietary, patent-protected technology makes the active ingredient bioavailable, significantly increasing its efficacy. FireHawk is a non-selective bioherbicide that works through direct contact with actively growing weeds, with visible effects on most weeds occurring within hours under suitable conditions."Communities are asking for change, and the professionals responsible for maintaining those spaces need practical solutions that deliver results," added Kathleen Hallal, VP Landcare and Municipalities. "This registration opens an exciting new market for growers, landcare professionals, municipalities, homeowners' associations (HOAs), and consumers looking for effective weed control solutions that align with evolving expectations for land stewardship and vegetation management.”FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate is available in packaging options for individual users, professional applicators, and large-scale operations, including 1-gallon containers, 55-gallon drums, and 275-gallon totes.Agricultural growers, municipalities, HOA managers, commercial landscapers, and other landcare professionals interested in FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate can connect directly with a member of the FireHawk team to discuss product availability, applications, and purchasing options.Homeowners and consumers can purchase FireHawk Bioherbicide Super Concentrate through the company's website and Amazon.Visit FireHawkBioherbicide to learn more or connect with the FireHawk team.

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FireHawk® Bioherbicide Super Concentrate Secures California DPR Registration, Bringing Product To Key Global Market News Provided By Contact Biosolutions November 10, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, World & Regional



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