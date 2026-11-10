Voluntary Advantage Welcomes Healthcare Innovator Bill Kampine To Its Advisory Board

Bill Kampine

Co-founder of Healthcare Bluebook and VB Scout brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare innovation, analytics, and transparency.

- Heather & Trevor GarbersPARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voluntary Advantage is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Kampine, co-founder of VB Scout and Healthcare Bluebook, to its Advisory Board. Kampine brings more than 30 years of experience as a healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and innovator, with a career focused on using technology, data, and transparency to improve the healthcare and employee benefits experience.Kampine co-founded Healthcare Bluebook in 2007, helping pioneer the healthcare price transparency movement. The company was among the first to make complex healthcare pricing information accessible to consumers, enabling millions of Americans to compare costs and make more informed healthcare decisions. Healthcare Bluebook's approach also helped inform federal healthcare price transparency legislation.Throughout his career, Kampine has held leadership roles at several innovative healthcare technology companies. He was part of the founding team at CareSteps, an early adopter of machine learning and predictive analytics to assess risk across insured populations. Most recently, Kampine co-founded VB Scout, a technology company focused on bringing greater transparency to the voluntary benefits marketplace. VB Scout uses intelligent technology to help identify qualifying healthcare events, simplify the supplemental insurance claims process, and help policyholders access benefits they may not otherwise realize they are eligible to receive."We are incredibly excited to welcome Bill to the Voluntary Advantage Advisory Board," said Heather & Trevor Garbers, Co-Founder of Voluntary Advantage. "Bill has spent his career challenging the status quo and using technology and data to solve some of healthcare's most complex problems. His experience in healthcare transparency, combined with his work to improve voluntary benefits utilization, brings a valuable perspective to our Board. We look forward to his thought leadership as we continue exploring ways to make our industry more transparent, innovative, and focused on delivering meaningful value to employees."Kampine is a frequent industry speaker and recognized expert in healthcare economics, analytics, and pricing. He has testified before U.S. Senate and House congressional committees and currently serves on the Executive Board of the American Benefits Council in Washington, D.C.The Voluntary Advantage Advisory Board brings together leaders from insurance carriers, brokerage and consulting firms, technology organizations, and other industry stakeholders to collaborate on emerging trends, industry challenges, and opportunities for improvement. Kampine's appointment adds important expertise as the Board continues its work on initiatives involving claims integration, benefits utilization, technology innovation, and industry standardization. "We believe some of the most important opportunities in voluntary benefits lie at the intersection of technology, transparency, and the employee experience," added Garbers. "Bill brings firsthand experience turning those opportunities into real solutions, and we're fortunate to have him joining the conversation."About Voluntary AdvantageVoluntary Advantage is an industry-focused platform dedicated to advancing the voluntary benefits marketplace through education, thought leadership, collaboration, and innovation. Through its monthly Voluntary Benefits Voice digital publication, industry events, educational programming, and Advisory Board initiatives, Voluntary Advantage connects professionals across the employee benefits ecosystem to share insights, address emerging challenges, and identify opportunities to improve outcomes for employers and employees. For more information, visit .About VB ScoutVB Scout provides technology-driven transparency solutions for the voluntary benefits industry. Its platform helps brokers, employers, carriers, and policyholders identify potentially qualifying healthcare events and improve access to supplemental insurance benefits through more informed and streamlined claims processes.Media ContactVoluntary Advantage

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Voluntary Advantage Welcomes Healthcare Innovator Bill Kampine to Its Advisory Board News Provided By Voluntary Advantage November 10, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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