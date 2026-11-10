Sparkle Wash Professional Pressure Washing Opens Veteran-Owned Location In Naples, Florida

The Sparkle Wash Florida team with their truck in Naples.

Sparkle Wash Florida serves homes, businesses and commercial fleets throughout Collier and Lee Counties

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle Wash International Franchise Division is pleased to announce the opening of Sparkle Wash Florida, a veteran-owned franchise location based in Naples. The company began operations in September 2026 and provides professional pressure washing in Naples and throughout Collier and Lee Counties for residential, commercial and fleet customers.“We are very excited to bring Sparkle Wash to Naples and Southwest Florida,” said Matt Fernandes, Owner of Sparkle Wash Florida.“Heat, humidity and summer rain are hard on the outside of a home or business here, and people want it cleaned by someone who knows which method fits which surface. Our patented equipment and ongoing training let us do that on everything from a paver driveway or a roof to a condominium building or a fleet of box trucks.”Fernandes, a veteran of the U.S. Army, became the owner of Sparkle Wash Florida in 2026. Since opening in September, the company has been booking residential jobs and recurring fleet work in the Naples area.Sparkle Wash Florida's residential services include house washing, soft wash roof cleaning, deck washing and sealing, and concrete washing and sealing. For commercial properties, the company offers building exterior washing, commercial concrete cleaning, graffiti removal, industrial pressure washing, post-construction cleanup, and service for condominiums and apartment complexes. Its fleet washing team can build a regular maintenance program around a company's vehicles and drivers.The company's service area includes Naples, Pelican Bay, Marco Island, Lely Resort, Vineyards, Island Walk, Verona Walk, Naples Park, Golden Gate, Bonita Springs, Orangetree, Sanibel, Estero, Cape Coral and Fort Myers.Fernandes and his team completed training at the Sparkle Wash corporate headquarters in Oakwood Village, Ohio.“Matt and his team are focused on proper cleaning techniques and reliability,” said Tim Khayat, President of Sparkle Wash International.“They recognize that every project is different, and they quickly assess what's needed, from the proper water pressure to the most effective cleaning agents. They cater their services to the needs of each project and recommend a customized plan that's right for the customer and their budget.”To request a free estimate, call 239-382-8786 or visit sparklewash/florida.About Sparkle Wash InternationalSparkle Wash International is a pressure washing franchise organization located in Oakwood Village, Ohio. Founded in 1965, Sparkle Wash has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities, go to sparklewashfranchise.Location DetailsSparkle Wash Florida3887 Mannix Dr, Ste 607Naples, FL 34114Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a weekService area: Collier and Lee Counties

Garrett Hile, Director of Sales

Sparkle Wash Florida

+1 239-382-8786

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Sparkle Wash Professional Pressure Washing Opens Veteran-Owned Location in Naples, Florida News Provided By Monarch Wave November 10, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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