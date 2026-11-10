PROOF Real Estate Partners Joins SERHANT., Expanding Luxury Real Estate And Specialized Relocation Services In Arizona

Lauren Strait and Matt McCormick, co-founders of PROOF Real Estate Partners.

PROOF Real Estate Partners is an Arizona real estate team co-founded by Matt McCormick and Lauren Strait and affiliated with SERHANT.

Scottsdale team combines luxury property expertise, executive relocation and rare physician-focused real estate designation with the marketing power of SERHANT.

- Lauren Strait holds a Certified Doctors Agent (DRS Agent) designation, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PROOF Real Estate Partners, co-founded by Matt McCormick and Lauren Strait, has officially joined SERHANT., the world's most followed real estate brand. The strategic affiliation brings expanded media, marketing, technology and national networking capabilities to the Arizona-based team, strengthening its luxury real estate, physician and executive relocation, and property transformation services. Serving Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Paradise Valley and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, the team combines more than 30 years of experience across real estate, construction, marketing and communications with a personalized, data-driven approach to buying and selling real estate.McCormick brings decades of experience spanning luxury real estate, construction, development and property transformation, with particular expertise in C-suite relocation, custom properties and identifying opportunities to maximize a property's potential and long-term value. His background in construction and redevelopment, combined with relationships with leading architects, builders and designers, provides clients with strategic insight that extends well beyond a traditional real estate transaction."Lauren and I built PROOF around a shared belief that exceptional representation requires more than simply buying or selling a home. It takes market intelligence, thoughtful strategy and the ability to recognize opportunities others may overlook," said McCormick. "Joining SERHANT. gives us the technology, media platform and national reach to elevate what we already do best, while maintaining the personal relationships and local expertise that define our business."Strait specializes in luxury real estate and physician relocation, holding the prestigious Certified Doctors Agent (DRS Agent) designation-one of only five REALTORSin the Phoenix metropolitan area and seven in the entire state of Arizona to hold this specialized credential. Combined with her Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMSTM) designation with GUILD recognition, ABRand SREScertifications, and extensive experience in healthcare marketing and communications, Strait provides specialized representation for physicians relocating to Arizona, those already practicing in the state who are buying or selling, and medical professionals transitioning to opportunities elsewhere in the country.Through the national DRS Agent Network, she can connect relocating physicians with qualified real estate professionals in other markets. Her approach considers hospital affiliations, demanding schedules, commute patterns, physician-specific financing resources and family lifestyle priorities, offering a valuable resource for healthcare organizations, physician recruiters and medical professionals navigating important career and housing decisions."Physicians dedicate their careers to caring for others, and they deserve a real estate professional who understands the unique demands of their profession," said Strait. "Whether they're relocating to Arizona, moving within the Valley or pursuing their next opportunity across the country, my goal is to simplify the process and help them make confident decisions. We believe in matching the right community and lifestyle first, then finding the home that supports both. Being part of SERHANT. allows us to pair that personalized approach with an extraordinary national platform and network."Together, McCormick and Strait have built PROOF Real Estate Partners around three guiding principles: precision-led strategy, performance-driven execution and principled representation. Their affiliation with SERHANT., founded by real estate entrepreneur and media personality Ryan Serhant, further strengthens the team's ability to deliver innovative property marketing, expanded digital exposure and strategic real estate guidance while remaining committed to the relationships and communities they serve.###About PROOF Real Estate Partners | SERHANT.PROOF Real Estate Partners is an Arizona real estate team co-founded by Matt McCormick and Lauren Strait and affiliated with SERHANT. Specializing in luxury residential real estate, physician and C-suite relocation, custom properties, acreage and equestrian estates, Arizona mountain second homes and property transformation, the team serves Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Paradise Valley, North Phoenix and surrounding Arizona communities. PROOF combines local market expertise, data-driven strategies, innovative marketing and a national network of real estate and industry professionals. Defined by Trust. Delivered with PROOF.Media Inquiries and Referral PartnershipsMATT MCCORMICKREALTOR, CLHMSTMPROOF Real Estate Partners | SERHANT.Cell: 480-788-1747...LAUREN STRAITREALTOR, ABR, SRES, CLHMSTMCertified DRS AgentPROOF Real Estate Partners | SERHANT.Cell: 602-300-9039...

Kim Prince

Proven Media

+1 480-221-7995

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PROOF Real Estate Partners Joins SERHANT., Expanding Luxury Real Estate and Specialized Relocation Services In Arizona News Provided By Proven Media November 10, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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