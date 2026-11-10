RJD Leader Sanjay Yadav Defends Sonia Gandhi Memoir Amid BJP Attacks

RJD Leader Sanjay Yadav Defends Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Coming out in defence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her memoir, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sanjay Yadav dismissed the ongoing political row, asserting that she has merely shared her personal experiences while taking a veiled swipe at those occupying the "highest echelons of power." Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the RJD leader accused critics of manufacturing a controversy for political capital. "Controversies are created by those whose very USP and capital consist of controversy. There is nothing controversial here; she (Sonia Gandhi) has simply shared her experiences," Yadav said.

Taking a direct dig at ruling leaders, Yadav contrasted Gandhi's memoir with works written by others, remarking, "...unlike the works of some who currently occupy the highest echelons of power-whose books were penned by others-this is different. If Sonia Gandhi's book has become a subject of discussion, people will understand why that is the case..." Yadav's remarks come as leaders across the opposition INDIA bloc continue to rally behind the veteran Congress leader, pushing back against sharp attacks launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the memoir.

Congress Leader Kumari Selja Backs the Memoir

Coming out in defence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's book, senior Congress MP Kumari Selja accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately trying to "find something in every word" to manufacture controversies. Speaking to ANI, Selja said that the public had been eagerly anticipating the release of the publication and welcomed the fact that the veteran leader had shared unique perspectives from her political journey.

"Everyone was eagerly awaiting this book. People like those in the BJP find something in every word and create controversy in every possible way. That is how they are looking at this book. I am happy that Sonia Gandhi has brought out things that only she can speak about", she said.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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