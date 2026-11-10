Russian Paraglider Rescued From Live Power Lines In Himachal Pradesh

Russian Paraglider Rescued in Himachal Pradesh

A Russian paraglider who got entangled in high-tension power transmission lines along the Mandi-Padder National Highway was successfully rescued in a coordinated operation by a 16-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, officials said on Tuesday. The high-risk rescue operation was executed with the assistance of the local administration, residents, and a 56-metre hydraulic crane. Following the rescue, the foreign national was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and first aid.

Sharing details of the operation, Vinod Thakur, In-charge of the SDRF Unit in Mandi, said specialised safety gear was deployed to ensure the paraglider's safe retrieval from the live transmission lines. "We also deployed a belay safety system as a precautionary measure during the rope rescue operation. With the support of the local administration and residents, we successfully rescued the Russian national and shifted him to a hospital for first aid," Thakur said.

Updating on the paraglider's health status, the SDRF official added, "Prima facie, he appeared to be fine. He was conscious and able to speak. However, the doctors will be able to assess his exact medical condition after examination."

Shooting Incident Reported in Nalagarh

Earlier, the Baddi Police have constituted special teams to arrest a man accused of opening fire on another person near the Lakad Depot on Ramshahar Road in Nalagarh on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Mohammad Aslam alias Ballu, sustained gunshot injuries in the incident. According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Nalagarh Police Station.

Aslam, son of Ghulam Rasool and a resident of Ward No. 7, Nalagarh, was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, for medical treatment. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Joginder Singh, son of Santokh Singh, a resident of village Pannar in Nalagarh tehsil, police registered a case under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Sahil, son of Rajender Singh and a resident of Nalagarh, allegedly fired multiple shots at Aslam before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle. Taking serious note of the incident, Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar (Vinod Dhiman, as mentioned in the press release) visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation. He also directed police officials to take immediate steps to apprehend the accused.

Superintendent of Police Baddi Vinod Kumar said that "We have constituted multiple special police teams to ensure the early arrest of the accused. The teams are investigating all aspects of the incident and conducting searches at possible hideouts. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest." Police said that the investigation into the case was in progress and teams were pursuing various leads to trace and arrest the accused. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)