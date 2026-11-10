Salman Khan's Intense Maatrubhumi Trailer Recalls Galwan Valley Clash

Salman Khan's Intense New War Drama Trailer

The makers of Salman Khan-starrer 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into an intense war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The trailer introduces Salman in a commanding Army avatar as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan Valley clash. Sporting a rugged look and dressed in an Army uniform, the actor is seen leading his troops through a tense border confrontation, taking on the enemy in intense action sequences and hand-to-hand combat.

Plot and Emotional Themes

From war scenes to exploring the emotional realities and the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, the trailer offers glimpses of the lives behind the uniforms, where every goodbye carries uncertainty and every moment spent with loved ones becomes precious. Moving beyond the battlefield, the narrative highlights how war leaves an impact on people on both sides of the conflict, claiming lives, separating families and leaving behind pain that extends far beyond the fighting. Salman Khan makes a commanding impression with his action-packed portrayal of an Army officer, while his on-screen chemistry with Chitrangda Singh adds an emotional dimension to the story.

Trailer Release and Production Details

Sharing the trailer in on X, Salman wrote, "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer....." Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab the trailer..... #MaatrubhumiTrailer out now @IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva #ZeynShaw #AbhishrriSen @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia #HarshilShah #HeeraSohal #VipinBhardwaj @TanyaDesai4 #HimeshReshammiya @meetbros @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @RaviBasrur @cchintanshaah @ShamiraahN @editormayuresh - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2026

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 4.

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