Carmen Ordonez Shares Trendy, Affordable Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lifestyle Expert and Mom of Two Highlights SHEIN's Best Holiday Picks for Women, Men, Kids and the Accessory Lover - Plus Deals Under $25 for Stocking Stuffers and Secret Santa

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday shopping is in full swing, and this year finding the perfect gift does not have to mean blowing the budget. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with SHEIN and D S Simon Media, lifestyle expert and mom of two Carmen Ordonez shared her top holiday gift picks from SHEIN's latest collections, covering stylish, on-trend options for everyone on the list at prices that won't break the bank. With SHEIN's Year-End Sale now live and savings of up to 60% off, there has never been a better time to shop.

Carmen joined host stations across the country to walk viewers through the season's best picks for her, him, the kids, and the accessory lover including plenty of finds under $25 for stocking stuffers and Secret Santa. A recent SHEIN survey found that 61% of shoppers plan to treat themselves this season, so Carmen made sure to include something for everyone, including the person doing the shopping. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Carmen Ordonez, Lifestyle Expert:

For the women on your list, what are some of the best gift ideas this holiday season?

“This is party season, and every woman on your list wants something that makes her feel amazing walking into the room,” says Ordonez. For a timeless look, she highlighted the SHEIN Elegant Velvet A-Line Sleeveless Dress, available in burgundy, red, and black, with velvet detailing that feels right for the season.

For the woman who loves sparkle, the MOTF Premium Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress is a standout New Year's Eve pick, while the Black Long-Sleeve Sequin Mini Dress offers a chic, easy-to-style alternative. With a huge selection of trendy styles at prices that won't wreck a holiday budget, SHEIN makes it easy to find something for every woman on the list.

What about gifts for the men in our lives? What are some stylish and practical picks they will actually love?

Shopping for men calls for pieces they will actually reach for again and again. Ordonez pointed to the Manfinity Homme Heavyweight Textured Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, which has a substantial, quality feel and comes in 14 colors and patterns, making it easy to find the right fit for any guy.

The DAZY Men's Navy Blue Half-Zip Sweatshirt offers a polished but relaxed look, and both pair well with the SHEIN Men's Vintage Distressed Loose Fit Jeans.“They have that lived-in look guys love,” says Ordonez. For the ultimate lounge gift, the SHEIN Two-Piece Sweatshirt and Cargo Jogger Set in grey vintage wash is cozy enough for the couch and cool enough for a quick errand run.

Kids are always so fun to shop for. What are some of the best picks for the little ones this holiday season?

For the little ones, Ordonez focused on cozy layers and playful finishing touches. The SHEIN Kids Unisex Thermal-Lined Sweater is soft, warm, and comes in 24 colors and patterns, making it easy to shop for multiple kids at once. For a fun accessory, the SHEIN Bear Crossbody Bag works for boys and girls alike and makes a perfect stocking stuffer.

And for a holiday tradition the whole family can get in on:“Matching pajamas are such a fun holiday tradition,” says Ordonez. The Family Matching Plaid Long-Sleeve Pajamas come in sizes for everyone, so the whole family can coordinate for Christmas morning photos.

For the women who love to accessorize, what are the trending picks worth gifting right now?

Bag charms are having a major moment, and Ordonez had several picks worth gifting. The ROMWE Kawaii Pink Lace Bow and Pearl Bag Charm and the SHEIN Cherry-Shaped Bag Charm in red or blue both add a fun pop of personality.

For something more personal, the SHEIN Colorful Letter Necklace comes in all 26 letters for a thoughtful, customized gift. The MOTF Gold-Plated Half Sphere Stud Earrings offer a chic everyday option, and the MUSERA Shoulder Bag, available in seven colors including a standout blue, rounds out the accessories picks for anyone in need of a new go-to bag.

SHEIN is available at SHEIN.com and through the SHEIN app, one of the most downloaded shopping apps available. SHEIN's Year-End Sale is now live with savings of up to 60% off - search“Holiday2026” for deals. With plenty of finds under $25, stocking stuffers and Secret Santa shopping have never been easier.

About Carmen Ordonez

Carmen Ordonez is a TV Host, on-air lifestyle expert and founder of Viva Fashion and AndyO Organics. She's been featured in numerous media outlets including The New York Times, The Today Show, People Magazine and CNN to name a few. In 2015, she lost her 34 year-old husband to Stage 4 stomach cancer leaving her a widow at the age of 31 with a 2 year-old son. Today her goal is to empower other widows and widowers to live a life on purpose. Carmen is newly remarried and resides in Surfside, Florida along with her husband, son and baby girl.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of SHEIN.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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