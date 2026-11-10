AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. INVESTIGATION: AXON Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Axon Enterprise, Inc. (“Axon” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AXON). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Axon securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 5, 2026, Axon announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting quarterly revenue of approximately $909 million, $25 million to $29 million below analyst consensus estimates of $934 million to $938 million, as well as earnings of $1.72 per share, short of the $1.88 to $1.91 analysts expected. The Company also disclosed that 3 Federal Dedrone deployments, representing $130 million of revenue and $200 million of bookings, would be delayed into 2027. Specifically, Axon announced that a $30 million Federal Dedrone deployment would be“moved out of Q3,” and that“our Q4 outlook no longer assumed 2 large Federal Dedrone deployments totaling approximately $100 million.” Axon President Joshua Isner stated,“We're seeing some delays, and we can't be sure those come through this year.” On this news, the price of Axon shares declined by $69.56 per share, or approximately 18.18%, from $382.56 per share on November 5, 2026 to close at $313.00 on November 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Axon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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