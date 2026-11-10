Ardent Learning Introduces AI Readiness Check To Help Organizations Identify Gaps In Workplace AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-Minute Check Helps Leaders Assess Conditions for Confident AI Use and Measurable Business Impact

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardent Learning, an award-winning consulting firm specializing in learning and business transformation, has introduced the AI Readiness Check, a six-question online tool that helps leaders assess how effectively their organizations are turning AI access into everyday use.

The check gives business, HR and learning leaders a practical starting point for identifying conditions that may be supporting or slowing adoption, from leadership direction and workforce confidence to workflow integration and manager reinforcement.

“Companies are investing in AI, but leaders need a clearer picture of how that investment is changing the way people work,” said Rich Fox, President and CEO at Ardent Learning.“Our AI Readiness Check helps them step back and consider whether employees have the direction, confidence and support to use AI effectively, and whether the organization can connect that use to business results.”

Taking approximately two minutes to complete, the AI Readiness Check explores six areas:



Strategy and leadership: How clearly leaders explain how people should use AI in their work.

Tools and access: How well available AI tools fit employees' work needs.

Workforce readiness and confidence: How comfortable employees are applying AI day to day.

Processes and ways of working: How naturally AI fits into workflows and decisions.

Learning and enablement: Whether employees receive relevant practice, support and manager reinforcement. Measurement and impact: How closely organizations connect AI use to business outcomes.

Respondents receive one of four results – Buzzword Stage, DIY Mode, Momentum Building or Adoption Engine – with an explanation of their current adoption pattern and guidance on what to consider next. After answering the questions, participants enter their name, work email and company to view their result and receive a copy with suggested next steps.

The assessment provides a directional view based on participants' responses. It also introduces AIRE, short for AI Readiness & Enablement, Ardent's six-stage approach designed to help organizations create the conditions for confident, effective AI use in real work.

AIRE addresses the factors that determine whether adoption succeeds beyond technology implementation and training. It involves six connected stages, Align Intent, Assess Readiness, Simplify Messaging, Design Enablement, Activate Adoption and Prove Impact, which help organizations identify barriers, embed AI into real workflows and reinforce behavior change over time.

Take the AI Readiness Check at ardentlearning.com/ai-readiness-check.

Ardent has also released a white paper that explores why many AI initiatives stall after initial rollout.

About Ardent Learning

Ardent Learning helps organizations accelerate business transformation through learning and performance. For more than 30 years, Ardent has partnered with clients across industries including automotive, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and telecommunications to improve performance, build capability, and support successful transformation. Learn more at ardentlearning.com and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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