From Backyards To Communities: Pollinator Stewards Are Making A Difference

Pollinator Steward Certification logo

Deborah's garden before and after adding pollinator habitat.

Distribution of sneezeweed plants (Helenium autumnale)

Pollinator Partnership opens registration for its 2027 Pollinator Steward Certification program, empowering people to protect pollinators.

- Deborah PaesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What started as a project to create a native plant garden has transformed Deborah Paes' backyard into a buzzing haven for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. By planting native trees, shrubs, and flowers, Deborah has created a thriving habitat that provides food and nesting resources for native pollinators and other wildlife. But her efforts haven't stopped at her own garden. She now grows native plants to share with neighbors, leads nature walks in her neighborhood, highlighting the interactions between native trees and pollinators, and inspires others to create pollinator-friendly spaces of their own. Over two summers, Deborah grew and distributed four key pollinator-attracting plants to 45 houses in her neighborhood: cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale), swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), and anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum). Each plant carried a unique lesson about native plants, such as highlighting the edible components of one plant or interrupting some common misconceptions in another. Deborah recalls sharing anise hyssop-almond butter cookies made with flowers from her garden-a sweet way to encourage her community to appreciate the role pollinators play in healthy food systems. One time, she watched as a passerby noticed a bumble bee using their robust body to pry open a bottle gentian flower (Gentiana andrewsii) in her front yard.Deborah is a graduate of Pollinator Partnership's Pollinator Steward Certification (PSC) class. Through the training, she gained the expertise and confidence to build on her interest in native pollinators and take meaningful conservation action. Pollinators play a vital role in healthy ecosystems and food production, but many are facing declines due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and other threats. With growing interest in practical ways to help address these threats, Pollinator Partnership created PSC to equip people with the knowledge and skills to take action."I never imagined how much of a difference I could make for native pollinators, starting in my own backyard. The PSC course gave me the knowledge and skills to engage successfully with members of my community. It's been incredibly rewarding," says Deborah.With registration now open for the 2027 PSC program, anyone can learn how to create thriving pollinator habitat and bring more life to the landscapes around them. Developed by Pollinator Partnership's team of pollinator scientists and habitat professionals, the program includes nine virtual modules, with participants completing a habitat project and outreach activity to earn certification.Since 2021, Pollinator Partnership's PSC program has trained more than 5,000 people and certified nearly 2,000 Pollinator Stewards across North America and around the world. Deborah's efforts go above and beyond the requirements for certification, and her dedication as a pollinator steward and community connector is an inspiration to all. From home gardeners and farmers to land managers and conservation professionals, participants are putting their training into action through empowering projects like Deborah's, creating habitat and making a difference for pollinators, people, and the planet.Join the growing community of Pollinator Stewards by registering for the 2027 program today at pollinator/psc.ABOUT POLLINATOR PARTNERSHIPEstablished in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. Pollinator Partnership's work includes education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2's financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships, and donations from interested supporters. Its policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. To make a donation or learn more, visit pollinator.

Maddie Dong

Pollinator Partnership

+1 415-362-1137

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Backyards to Communities: Pollinator Stewards are Making a Difference News Provided By Pollinator Partnership November 10, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.