Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Celebrates The Holidays With Christmas Traditions And New Year's Festivities By The Sea

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

New Year's at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Holidays at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Sunrise View of the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Elf visits, festive dining, midnight fireworks and an Atlantic Ocean plunge bring seasonal cheer to Florida's Palm Coast

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida, invites families and friends to trade holiday hustle for time together by the ocean this December. From stockings delivered by Santa's elves to fireworks welcoming 2027, the resort's seasonal lineup offers ways for all to celebrate along Florida's Atlantic coast.Christmas on the CoastElf Stocking Drop-Off visits take place Dec. 15–22, from 5-7 pm, pairing an in-room stocking delivery with a craft during a 15-minute experience. On Dec. 24, Kids Crew offers games, crafts and a snack from 9 am to noon. Lobby festivities follow from 3-5 pm, with treats, crafts and appearances by Santa's elves, Dizzy and his ocean friends. Children can leave letters in the North Pole mailbox, and a nondenominational service takes place in the Atlantic Ballroom from 5 to 6 pm.Christmas Day's Ocean Ballroom brunch is offered 11 am to 3 pm, featuring seafood, prime rib, ham, breakfast stations and sweets. Open to the public, pricing is $75 for guests, $60 for members and $35 for children ages 4–12, excluding tax and gratuity. Reserve by Dec. 22.Atlantic Grille offers Christmas brunch Dec. 25 from 10:30 am to 4 pm for $70 per person. Delfinos Italian Chophouse serves a $60 beef braciole special Dec. 24–25, 5-10 pm, exclusively for members and registered resort guests.Welcome 2027Atlantic Grille will mark New Year's Eve with a menu highlighting seafood and steakhouse favorites. Offerings include baked clams with house-made crab stuffing, and surf and turf pairing chargrilled filet with lobster medallions and béarnaise sauce. The experience is $135 per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable.The Kids' New Year's Eve Extravaganza gives children ages 4–12 their own celebration Dec. 31, from 7 pm to 1 am. Priced at $100 per child, the evening includes dinner, an ice cream bar, games, crafts, dancing and a photo booth.At Delfinos Italian Chophouse, a $155 New Year's Eve menu features a grape croquette appetizer, rosemary-and-garlic-roasted beef tenderloin with saffron lobster risotto, and Dubai chocolate torte. Dinner is 5-10 pm for members and registered resort guests. Reservations are strongly recommended.The resort's New Year's Eve Celebration Buffet returns to the Atlantic Ballroom Dec. 31, 2026, with live entertainment and dancing.At midnight, guests can gather on Champions Event Lawn for live music from Last2Leave and fireworks over the Atlantic. On Jan. 1, the annual Polar Bear Plunge begins at 9 am at the Main Beach Walkover. New Year's Day programming also includes lawn games, crafts and family activities on Champions Event Lawn. The plunge and Game Day activities are included in the resort fee.Holiday happenings and reservations are available online at hammockbeach/play/holidays/. Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa offers specials on accommodations for overnight stays. Hammock Beach gift cards are also available for holiday giving and may be used toward resort stays, experiences and dining at Atlantic Grille.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach.

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Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Celebrates the Holidays with Christmas Traditions and New Year's Festivities by the Sea News Provided By The Mayfield Group November 10, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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