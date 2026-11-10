Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company Welcomes Joshua Julian To Its Reverse Mortgage Team

Julian joins the reverse mortgage firm to help homeowners explore home equity options through personal consultations, office appointments and house calls.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company announces the addition of mortgage loan officer Joshua Julian to its reverse mortgage team. Julian will help Florida homeowners understand how a reverse mortgage works, evaluate whether it fits their goals and navigate the process from initial consultation through closing.A finance professional with nearly 15 years of experience, Julian brings an impressive professional background and a commitment to the work ethic, integrity and personal service that Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company values.“I am so excited for this chapter of my career. I have a passion for helping others and a skill set well suited to reverse mortgages, so joining Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company feels like a match made in heaven,” said Julian.His work will focus on homeowners exploring ways to use home equity in retirement, including addressing an existing mortgage balance, supplementing available funds or establishing a reverse mortgage line of credit. Consultations will also address loan costs, eligibility and the ongoing responsibilities that come with a reverse mortgage.“Reverse mortgages are all we do, and that focus shapes how we serve every homeowner,” said Brian Correa, president of Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company.“People want clear answers about their home, their equity and their future. Joshua's role is to help them understand their options, involve their families when they wish and provide the support of a local professional throughout the process. We are excited to have him on the team.”The company emphasizes helping homeowners understand both the potential benefits and the obligations of a reverse mortgage. Discussions include how loan balances change over time, when repayment becomes due and the homeowner's responsibility to meet applicable occupancy, property tax, insurance and maintenance requirements.Headquartered in Clearwater, with eight offices serving homeowners throughout Florida, Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company offers consultations by phone, at its offices and through house calls. This approach gives homeowners and their families an opportunity to discuss reverse mortgage questions directly with a local loan officer.Julian's addition supports the company's commitment to personalized service, homeowner education and accessible local expertise.To speak with Joshua Julian or request a reverse mortgage consultation, visit or call 844-352-2378.About Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company: Founded in 2020, Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a Florida mortgage firm serving the entire state. Led by President Brian Correa, who has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, the company focuses exclusively on reverse mortgages and serves homeowners statewide through education, personalized consultations and hands-on guidance. Company NMLS #2090602.

Jack Summers

Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company

+1 844-352-2378

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Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company Welcomes Joshua Julian to Its Reverse Mortgage Team News Provided By Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company November 10, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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